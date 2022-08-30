ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Bachelorette’ 2022 Episode 8 Did Not Show a Hometown Rose Ceremony

By Erica Scassellati
 3 days ago

The Bachelorette 2022 Episode 8 showed Rachel’s last hometown date with Aven Jones. The episode then skipped forward to the Men Tell All, where Gabby and Rachel were reunited with 14 of their ex-boyfriends. However, episode 8 did not show the rose ceremony from hometowns. Here’s why.

[Warning: This article contains The Bachelorette 2022 Episode 8 spoilers.]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=238ZVh_0hbipd0B00
Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

‘The Bachelorette’ 2022 Week 8 showed Rachel’s hometown with Aven

The Bachelorette 2022 Week 7 featured six hometown dates. Gabby met Johnny, Jason, and Erich’s families while Rachel traveled to the hometowns of Tyler, Tino, and Zach. Sadly, Rachel sent Tyler home before meeting his family.

Episode 8 then showed footage of Rachel’s hometown date with Aven in Salem, MA. The pair headed to Crow Haven Corner, where a “Love Witch” named Lorelei performed a love spell for them. Although Rachel was extremely nervous about meeting Aven’s parents, her conversation went well.

The hometown rose ceremony was not aired in last night’s episode

All of Rachel and Gabby’s hometowns with their three remaining men seem to have been pretty successful, despite an awkward conversation between Tino and Rachel’s dad. Perhaps that’s why before the start of the Men Tell All, Jesse Palmer revealed that Johnny, Jason, Erich, Aven, Tino, and Zach all received roses after hometowns.

“I know you haven’t seen the rose ceremony yet, and guess what? You’re not going to see it tonight. We just have way too many things to get to,” Jesse told the audience. However, fans who really want to watch the rose ceremony can check it out on ABC.com.

Reality Steve commented on the decision not to include the footage of the hometown rose ceremony in episode 8. “That has to be the first time they’ve never shown a rose ceremony in 46 seasons of this show, right?” he Tweeted .

In the history of Bachelor Nation, there has been a fair share of canceled or delayed rose ceremonies. In fact, this season Rachel and Gabby skipped the very first rose ceremony during night one. Instead, they chose to send three men home who they didn’t have a connection with and keep the rest around for another week. The duo sent home twins Justin and Joey Young as well as Roby Sobieski.

Several other hometown episodes have ended without a rose ceremony

There have been other instances of hometown episodes of The Bachelorette ending without a rose ceremony. For example, Bustle points out that Jojo Fletcher’s hometown episode ended on a cliffhanger when one contestant gave a shocking and sudden declaration of love.

Katie Thurston’s hometown dates also ended without a rose ceremony, thanks to her explosive confrontation with Greg Grippo. He ended up leaving Katie’s pool of men voluntarily. The season ended with Blake Moynes proposing to Katie after she sent Justin Glaze home.

The Bachelorette Season 19 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

RELATED: ‘The Bachelorette’ 2022: Zach Shallcross’ Famous Relative Appears in Hometown Sneak Peek

