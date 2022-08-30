ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

On China Warning, Nvidia Stock Hits Fresh 2022 Lows, But For How Long?

Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) hit fresh year-to-date lows on Thursday after the chip-maker warned about the U.S. government limits on exports of top artificial intelligence (AI) chips to China. In an 8-k filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Nvidia said it was contacted in the last week of...
STOCKS
investing.com

Piper Sandler Warns Tesla Shares May Head Lower in the Coming Weeks, Remains Positive

A Piper Sandler analyst raised the price target on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) to $360 from $344 while remaining Overweight-rated. However, the analyst warns that Tesla stock price may head lower in the coming weeks, on the back of 1) shorter wait times; 2) China weakness; 3) geopolitics; 4) and rising interest rates (higher WACC).
STOCKS
investing.com

Surge or purge? Why the Merge may not save Ethereum price from 'Septembear'

Surge or purge? Why the Merge may not save Ethereum price from 'Septembear'. Ethereum's native token, Ether (ETH), is not immune to downside risk in September after rallying approximately 90% from its bottom of around $880 in June. Much of the token's upside move is attributed to the Merge, a...
MARKETS
investing.com

Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $509M Worth Of Ethereum

What happened: $509,398,833 worth of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's Ethereum wallet address has been identified as: 0xcde35b62c27d70b279cf7d0aa1212ffa9e938cef. $509 million worth of Ethereum was sent to an unknown recipient, with Ethereum wallet address: 0xcc9a0b7c43dc2a5f023bb9b738e45b0ef6b06e04. Why it matters:...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Price Action#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Reuters#Rockwell Medical Inc#Q2#Fpc#Triferic
investing.com

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp II (SAMA)

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Rye Brook, New York.
RYE BROOK, NY
investing.com

US dollar smashes yet another 20-year high as Bitcoin price sags 2.7%

US dollar smashes yet another 20-year high as Bitcoin price sags 2.7%. US dollar smashes yet another 20-year high as Bitcoin price sags 2.7%. CEL climbs 50% as Celsius Network aims to return $50M to clients By Cointelegraph - Sep 03, 2022. The price of CEL soared by nearly 50%...
CURRENCIES
investing.com

Trust in crypto remains strong despite bear market: Bitstamp survey

The ongoing cryptocurrency winter has had little to no impact on global trust in crypto, this was the conclusion reached new study commissioned by Bitstamp exchange. Despite the downward market, global trust in cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC) remains mostly unshakable, Bitstamp said in its latest Crypto Pulse report. The study is based on a survey conducted by an independent research firm and involves 28,000 retail and institutional investors in 23 countries, Bitstamp said.
MARKETS
investing.com

What Will the Jobs Report Show? Six Wall Street Traders Try to Predict the Future

(Bloomberg) -- Say you had a crystal ball, and could see today what the jobs report will show tomorrow. Would you even know how to trade it?. Never a simple proposition, it’s an even thornier one now, with cross-currents raging as the health of the economy plays havoc with the Federal Reserve’s reaction function. Good news has been taken as everything from great to awful, by investors operating in a world of uncertainty. Regarding Friday, their view is relatively straightforward: the better the number, the worse for markets, with Jerome Powell’s central bank looming as the larger threat.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
investing.com

Exxon, Shell sell California oil assets for $4 billion to IKAV

HOUSTON (Reuters) -Exxon Mobil Corp and Shell (LON:RDSa) Plc on Thursday confirmed the sale of their California oil joint-venture Aera to German asset manager IKAV for $4 billion, ending a 25-year-long partnership that was one of the state's largest oil producers. The sale reflects the two companies move out of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
investing.com

Markets Should Prepare For An Ugly September

All eyes on upcoming inflation data, Fed policy meeting. Coming off their worst August since 2015, stocks on Wall Street have gotten off to a volatile start to September as investors worry about the Federal Reserve’s aggressive rate hike plans to combat soaring inflation. Year to date (ytd) the...
STOCKS
investing.com

Abc Technologies Holdings Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1

Investing.com - Abc Technologies Holdings reported on Friday first quarter earnings that beat analysts' forecasts and revenue that topped expectations. Abc Technologies Holdings announced earnings per share of $0.06 on revenue of $319.2M. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $0.0417 on revenue of $311.18M. Abc Technologies Holdings shares are...
MARKETS
investing.com

Rock Field Co Ltd Earnings, Revenue Miss in Q3

Investing.com - Rock Field Co Ltd reported on Friday third quarter earnings that missed analysts' forecasts and revenue that fell short of expectations. Rock Field Co Ltd announced earnings per share of ¥10.51 on revenue of ¥12.21B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of ¥11.85 on revenue of ¥12.4B.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
investing.com

'No Place to Hide': Bank of America Sees More Pain for Stocks

A Bank of America equity strategist says the recent move higher in equities appears to be “a typical bear market rally.”. She reiterated the bank’s stance that we are yet to witness the real bottom. “Our bull market signposts continue to show no real signs of a bottom,...
STOCKS
investing.com

$102M Ethereum (ETH) Moved From Binance US To Unknown Wallet

An Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) wallet moved 64,000 ETH worth $102 million in a single transaction earlier this week. What Happened: The high-value transaction was picked up by blockchain wallet tracker Whale Alert on Wednesday. Data from Etherscan shows that the transaction originated from a wallet belonging to Binance US, the...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
investing.com

Ast Spacemobile Inc (ASTS)

Pre-Open Stock Movers 05/03: Western Digital Gains on Elliott Activism; Chegg, Estee Lauder Sink on Lackluster Guidance (more...) Pre-Open Stock Movers: Spero Therapeutics , Inc. (Nasdaq: NASDAQ:SPRO) 71% LOWER; announces new strategic direction, cuts 75% of workforce.Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc... U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average...
STOCKS
investing.com

DAX: Pessimistic Sentiment Persists

The positive news of this trading week is that the DAX came dangerously close to its low for the year but was able to stabilize at the 12,600 mark. With the hope of a slowdown in the buzzing US labor market, the index can even set course for the psychological hurdle of 13,000 points again.
STOCKS
investing.com

Ain Pharmaciez Inc Earnings, Revenue Miss in Q3

Investing.com - Ain Pharmaciez Inc reported on Friday third quarter earnings that missed analysts' forecasts and revenue that fell short of expectations. Ain Pharmaciez Inc announced earnings per share of ¥48.53 on revenue of ¥81.47B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of ¥54.47 on revenue of ¥82.18B.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
investing.com

1 Stock To Buy, 1 Stock To Dump This Week: ExxonMobil, DocuSign

For the week ahead, the focus will be on Fed Chair Powell's speech and the ISM Services PMI. ExxonMobil is a buy amid fresh oil-market developments. DocuSign is set to struggle on a worsening long-term outlook. Stocks on Wall Street tumbled on Friday to suffer their third straight weekly decline,...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy