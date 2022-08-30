ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

DCF creates new position for state custody proceedings involving Native American children

By Tiffany Tan
VTDigger
VTDigger
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=374B2v_0hbip9nk00
Inside the Windsor County Courthouse in Woodstock. File photo by Rick Russell/VTDigger

The Department for Children and Families is hoping to build stronger relationships with Vermont’s Abenaki tribes by hiring its first coordinator for state custody proceedings involving Native American children.

The role has been named the “Indian Child Welfare Act coordinator,” referring to a 1978 federal law that aims to keep Native American children under the care of relatives or tribe members whenever safe and possible.

Determining whether a minor is a registered tribal member or is eligible to register is an important factor in court cases involving “ a child in need of care or supervision .”

When a child could have tribal affiliation or heritage, the coordinator will be responsible for verifying that information with the relevant tribes, said Lindsay Barron, policy and planning manager with DCF’s Family Services Division. The coordinator is expected to begin the part-time job in October.

Currently a paralegal with the Vermont attorney general’s office conducts these tribal verifications after DCF workers speak with a child’s family members, Barron said.

“Very rarely is it an affirmative ‘Yes, I am definitely a member,’” she said. “Usually, it is more of, ‘I think I might be’ or ‘I think my grandparent may have been. I would have to check with X, Y and Z family members to really know.’ That's usually the type of uncertain answers we get.”

Barron said the new coordinator will also work closely with prosecutors at the attorney general’s office, who provide legal support to DCF’s Family Services Division.

The division doesn’t currently track which tribes it works with most often or how many ICWA-related cases are filed in Vermont each year, Barron said. As of Monday, she estimated that the division was involved in 10 such active cases.

The U.S. government has recognized 574 Native American tribes as of January. Though the Abenaki tribes are recognized by the state of Vermont, they’re not federally recognized and so are excluded from the Indian Child Welfare Act, Barron said.

But the Department for Children and Families is hoping that hiring an ICWA coordinator will help build collaborative relationships with Vermont’s Abenaki communities, as well as strengthen existing partnerships.

“There are opportunities to create working agreements and protocols to prioritize tribal collaboration when or if a child becomes involved with Vermont’s child welfare system,” Barron said.

Examples, she said, include setting up a system for initial notification, engaging the tribe and case planning to support the child’s family.

The Elnu band of the Abenaki tribe, which is based in southern Vermont, said it welcomed the new DCF position.

“We are supportive of this initiative on the part of the state,” said Rich Holschuh, a spokesperson for the Elnu Abenaki. “We look forward to creating policy and an agreement to shape it. And I think it's another step forward in learning how we can be of assistance to each other and building community.”

The application period for the position closes on Wednesday.

According to information from the U.S. Administration for Children and Families, ICWA was enacted after the federal government recognized that Native American children were being removed from their homes and communities at a much higher rate than other children.

The law established federal standards for the removal and placement of Native American children as well as the termination of parental rights to protect the children’s best interests.

Read the story on VTDigger here: DCF creates new position for state custody proceedings involving Native American children .

Comments / 1

Heather Slayton
2d ago

This is great, except when someone thinks it's "cool" to say yes on a form, putting kids at risk for being thrown into strangers hands long after forming bonds in presumed permanency placements. What native Vermont family doesn't have a NA connection somewhere? Does that 1/1000th % mean it is appropriate to cause more trauma and upheaval to that child?

Reply
2
Related
VTDigger

Grant applications to the Vermont Early Childhood Fund are due Oct. 7

Aug. 29, 2022 (WILLISTON, Vt.)—Building Bright Futures is pleased to announce that applications are open for a second round of grants from the Vermont Early Childhood Fund (VECF). The fund supports creative solutions that will improve the well-being of children (prenatal–age 8), families, as well as the Vermont communities in which they live.
VERMONT STATE
NECN

Write-in Candidate to Challenge Embattled Vt. Nominee for Sheriff

A new candidate has entered the race for sheriff in Vermont’s Franklin County, amid a scandal involving the man who previously received support for the job from both Republicans and Democrats. Mark Lauer, a retired Vermont state trooper and current investigator with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, is mounting...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Vermont Society
Local
Vermont Government
State
Vermont State
VTDigger

Secretary of Digital Services John Quinn to leave administration for private sector post

The outgoing secretary is going to work for Government Sourcing Solutions, a Washington, D.C.-based public procurement firm, advising the company’s private-sector clients about how to sell their technology solutions to state and local governments. Read the story on VTDigger here: Secretary of Digital Services John Quinn to leave administration for private sector post.
VERMONT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dcf#Grandparent#Native American Tribes#Indian Child Welfare Act#Family Services Division#Dcf Workers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
WCAX

Vt. State Park campgrounds near capacity for Labor Day weekend

The Vermont State Police hope to open their new barracks in Williston by next fall. Appointments are available for the Mpox vaccine for select Vermonters. Applicable Vermonters will be able to sign up for the Mpox vaccine. Water boil order for Iowa Circle in Plattsburgh, New York. Updated: 9 hours...
VERMONT STATE
explore venango

Gov. Wolf: $2,000 Direct Payments to Pennsylvanians ‘Will Make a Life-Changing Difference for Families in Communities Across the Commonwealth’

SHARPSBURG, Pa. – Governor Tom Wolf was joined by Representative Sara Innamorato and local officials at Roots of Faith ministries in Sharpsburg to call on Pennsylvania’s General Assembly to pass legislation for the $500 million PA Opportunity Program, which would send $2,000 checks directly to Pennsylvanians. “This money...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
ibrattleboro.com

Brenda Siegel Is Doing a Good Job of Raising Awareness to the Newest Housing Crisis Coming to Vermont!

Brenda Siegel is doing a good job of complaining about the State Legislature because they did not prepare ahead of time for running out of funds for housing assistance. In January some new State Legisltors will be sworn in, but that might not be fast enough. https://www.wcax.com/2022/08/31/running-out-cash-vt-pandemic-rental-assistance-wrap-up-earlier-than-expected/. WCAX reports that...
VERMONT STATE
mychamplainvalley.com

Police warn of phone scam targeting older Vermonters

South Burlington, VT — The South Burlington Police Department is warning local residents of the “grandparent scam” in which callers phone someone and say a family member has been in an accident or has been arrested. The scammers will then tell the victim that a large sum...
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
VTDigger

VTDigger

Montpelier, VT
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

VTDigger.org is a statewide news website that publishes watchdog reports on state government, politics, consumer affairs, business and public policy.

 http://vtdigger.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy