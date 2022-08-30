Read full article on original website
Students gather outside Ohio Union, seek Ohio State’s acknowledgment of Donovan Lewis’ death and end of ties with CPDThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Opinion: Casey’s Callouts: If Buckeyes ain’t first, they’re lastThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: McCalister aims to ‘make the most’ of new opportunity in familiar defense at Ohio StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
What’s Up: Labor Day Weekend includes football, festivals and fresh air flowThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Chinese Food in the Columbus AreaIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
myfox28columbus.com
Mom apologizes for run away son now accused of stealing and crashing cars
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus mom who says her son ran away in April, is now fighting to get her teenager back home. "I filed a missing person's report and let the police know," Shauntasia said, as she talked about her son Amari, 14, who she says she has not seen since he left home in April.
myfox28columbus.com
Protesters gather at Columbus police headquarters after fatal Donovan Lewis shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Protesters gathered at Columbus Division of Police headquarters Friday to demand changes following the deadly shooting of Donovan Lewis by an officer. Some of the protesters were with Justice Unity and Social Transformation (J.U.S.T.). The group demands the firing and arrest of Officer Ricky Anderson...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus police searching for missing 4-year-old girl
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are searching for a missing 4-year-old girl who was last seen Friday afternoon on the north side. Ester Mutivito, 4, was last seen around 2:30 p.m. Friday in the area of Le Marie Court and Morse Road. She was last seen wearing white...
myfox28columbus.com
Donovan Lewis' family demands police reform after deadly Columbus police shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The family of Donovan Lewis could barely look at the screen as the last moments of his life were shown from police body camera video released this week after he was shot and killed by a Columbus Police officer serving a warrant at a Hilltop apartment.
myfox28columbus.com
18-year-old accused of firing gun near Groveport football game federally charged
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An 18-year-old recently indicted on state charges in connection with gunshots near a Groveport Madison High School football game is now charged in federal court. James Keys faces charges of possessing a firearm not registered to them and possession of a machine gun. The Bureau...
myfox28columbus.com
Attorney says police officer thought his life was in danger when he shot Donovan Lewis
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — While protests are being planned this weekend following the shooting death of Donovan Lewis. We are hearing from lawyers for the Lewis family as well as for the man who shot him, Officer Rick Anderson. Defense attorney Mark Collins said Friday that Anderson is having...
myfox28columbus.com
1 dead, 1 injured in northeast Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was killed and another person was critically injured in a shooting overnight in northeast Columbus near New Albany. Police said one person, Dermahni A. Hoston, was killed and medics transported another person to Mount Carmel East in critical condition. Police have identified a...
myfox28columbus.com
Apologetic mom of teen linked to theft ring works to stop kids from stealing cars
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The parents of a teenager linked to a theft ring in Columbus allegedly stealing Kias and Hyundais are begging for additional help and services from the juvenile justice system to stop the spike in teen crime. “He's definitely out here stealing cars and getting into...
myfox28columbus.com
Police on scene of shooting near German Village
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are on the scene of a shooting near German Village. Officials said the incident is happening along Parsons Avenue and East Whittier Street. One person was taken to Grant Medical Center in stable condition, officials said. This is a developing story.
myfox28columbus.com
Donovan Lewis to be laid to rest on September 10
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Funeral arrangements have been made for a man who was shot and killed by a Columbus police officer who was serving a warrant at a Hilltop apartment. Donovan Lewis, 20, was shot and killed by Officer Ricky Anderson early Tuesday morning. Lewis was unarmed and in bed when he was shot.
myfox28columbus.com
Family of man shot and killed by Columbus police: "we will get justice for Donovan"
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The family of a man who was shot and killed by Columbus police early Tuesday morning released a statement saying it "will get justice." Donovan Lewis, 20, was shot and killed by Officer Ricky Anderson in a Hilltop apartment as officers served a warrant. Body-cam...
myfox28columbus.com
Police officers working to complete 24 hours of state required training in 2022
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police officers across Ohio, now working to finish their required 24 hours of continuing professional training by the end of the year. "Legal updates are always coming out, it's important to stay on top of that," Sgt. Jamie Burr, with Clinton Township Police Department, said.
myfox28columbus.com
1 person dies after motorcycle crash in west Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said one person has died after a motorcycle crash Wednesday on the west side. Police said the crash happened at Sullivant and Wrexham avenues just after 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. One person was rushed to Grant Medical Center in critical condition and died about...
myfox28columbus.com
Franklin County Sheriff's Office searching for missing 18-year-old woman
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 18-year-old who was last seen Thursday night on Hubbard Road near Lake Darby. Faith Louise Jean Trischler, 18, was last seen around 7 p.m. walking southbound on Hubbard Road wearing red, white and blue. The...
myfox28columbus.com
Donovan Lewis: Family attorney laments 'barbaric' police killings
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Standing in front of a dozen or so family members of Donovan Lewis, attorney Rex Elliott addressed reporters Thursday about Tuesday's police shooting that left the 20-year-old dead in his bed. "These are the faces of just a few of the many people that have...
myfox28columbus.com
Student brings unloaded gun to Grove City elementary school
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Grove City police are investigating after a student took an unloaded handgun to Monterey Elementary School Wednesday. Police said the student showed a teacher the gun he had brought from home. The teacher immediately notified school staff and police were called. Police said the student...
myfox28columbus.com
Fire forces evacuation of northwest Columbus apartment building
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 16-unit northwest Columbus apartment building was evacuated Thursday after a fire broke out. The fire started around 1:30 p.m. Thursday at an apartment building on Sibby Lane on the northeast side. Columbus fire responded to the blaze and was assisted by Liberty Township, Powell...
myfox28columbus.com
Reaction to recent Columbus police shootings has community pushing for answers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Urban League is planning a community forum following three police-involved shootings in eight days and the release of body camera footage from those incidents. Donovan Lewis was shot and killed by Columbus police in the early hours of Tuesday, August 30. The attorney...
myfox28columbus.com
Man flown to hospital after getting trapped in Crawford County grain bin
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — First responders from multiple agencies worked Wednesday to rescue to people who were trapped inside a grain bin in Crawford County. At about 9:50 a.m. Wednesday, the Crawford County Sheriff's Office received a call about two people trapped in a grain bin on Marsh Road in New Washington.
myfox28columbus.com
Fur Baby Friday: Meet Paisley from Stop the Suffering
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Stop the Suffering brought in a playful dog this morning to Good Day Columbus for Fur Baby Friday!. Meet Paisley! She is a 7-month-old mix breed who is incredibly sweet and affectionate. She is looking for her fur-ever home!. She loves to play chase and...
