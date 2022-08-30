ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

myfox28columbus.com

Mom apologizes for run away son now accused of stealing and crashing cars

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus mom who says her son ran away in April, is now fighting to get her teenager back home. "I filed a missing person's report and let the police know," Shauntasia said, as she talked about her son Amari, 14, who she says she has not seen since he left home in April.
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus police searching for missing 4-year-old girl

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are searching for a missing 4-year-old girl who was last seen Friday afternoon on the north side. Ester Mutivito, 4, was last seen around 2:30 p.m. Friday in the area of Le Marie Court and Morse Road. She was last seen wearing white...
Columbus, OH
myfox28columbus.com

1 dead, 1 injured in northeast Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was killed and another person was critically injured in a shooting overnight in northeast Columbus near New Albany. Police said one person, Dermahni A. Hoston, was killed and medics transported another person to Mount Carmel East in critical condition. Police have identified a...
myfox28columbus.com

Police on scene of shooting near German Village

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are on the scene of a shooting near German Village. Officials said the incident is happening along Parsons Avenue and East Whittier Street. One person was taken to Grant Medical Center in stable condition, officials said. This is a developing story.
myfox28columbus.com

Donovan Lewis to be laid to rest on September 10

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Funeral arrangements have been made for a man who was shot and killed by a Columbus police officer who was serving a warrant at a Hilltop apartment. Donovan Lewis, 20, was shot and killed by Officer Ricky Anderson early Tuesday morning. Lewis was unarmed and in bed when he was shot.
myfox28columbus.com

1 person dies after motorcycle crash in west Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said one person has died after a motorcycle crash Wednesday on the west side. Police said the crash happened at Sullivant and Wrexham avenues just after 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. One person was rushed to Grant Medical Center in critical condition and died about...
myfox28columbus.com

Donovan Lewis: Family attorney laments 'barbaric' police killings

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Standing in front of a dozen or so family members of Donovan Lewis, attorney Rex Elliott addressed reporters Thursday about Tuesday's police shooting that left the 20-year-old dead in his bed. "These are the faces of just a few of the many people that have...
myfox28columbus.com

Student brings unloaded gun to Grove City elementary school

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Grove City police are investigating after a student took an unloaded handgun to Monterey Elementary School Wednesday. Police said the student showed a teacher the gun he had brought from home. The teacher immediately notified school staff and police were called. Police said the student...
myfox28columbus.com

Fire forces evacuation of northwest Columbus apartment building

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 16-unit northwest Columbus apartment building was evacuated Thursday after a fire broke out. The fire started around 1:30 p.m. Thursday at an apartment building on Sibby Lane on the northeast side. Columbus fire responded to the blaze and was assisted by Liberty Township, Powell...
myfox28columbus.com

Fur Baby Friday: Meet Paisley from Stop the Suffering

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Stop the Suffering brought in a playful dog this morning to Good Day Columbus for Fur Baby Friday!. Meet Paisley! She is a 7-month-old mix breed who is incredibly sweet and affectionate. She is looking for her fur-ever home!. She loves to play chase and...
