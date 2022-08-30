Read full article on original website
WDTV
Marion County teacher wins statewide teaching award
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Marion County teacher was selected for an award from the West Virginia Schools of Diversion and Transition. Administrators acknowledged academic growth and development and outstanding teachers who support students housed in juvenile services facilities. Maria Kazda, a math teacher at Academy Programs in Fairmont, was...
CODE BLUE: Students suffer ‘medical issue’ at North Marion HS
A code blue was called at North Marion High School, Thursday, in reference to three students suffering "a medical issue" that has not been disclosed at this time, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Department.
UPDATE: Second Elkins Mountain School runaway apprehended
The West Virginia State Police are asking the public to help them find two teenagers who ran away from the Elkins Mountain School's Oak Ridge Campus in Gilman, Randolph County.
WDTV
Crews respond to structure fire in Clarksburg
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Several emergency crews responded to a structure fire in Clarksburg Friday afternoon. The fire was reported around 12:45 p.m. on Scenic View Drive, according to the Harrison County 911 Center. Authorities have not reported any injuries in the fire as of 1:10 p.m. The fire reportedly...
What to do this Labor Day weekend in north central West Virginia
Labor Day weekend is seen by many as the last weekend of summer. If you're looking for one last hoorah before shifting into fall mode, there are several events planned in north central West Virginia this weekend.
wajr.com
Outdoor recreation rental facility opens in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Adventure WV is now operating the newly constructed outdoor recreation rental facility at the Walnut Street Landing. Residents can now expect expanded recreation opportunities along the Monongalia River. Residents can rent kayaks, paddleboards, PFDs, bicycles, helmets and more. Youth Personal Floatation Devices (PFD) are available, and...
Metro News
Highlights: Gilmer County rallies past Webster County, 36-18
GLENVILLE, W.Va. — Highlights from Gilmer County’s 36-18 win over Webster County. Both teams are now 1-1. (Highlights courtesy of Braxton Live)
WDTV
Officials explain how to be prepared for a disaster
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - September is National Preparedness Month. This year’s theme is “A Lasting Legacy: The Life You Built is Worth Protecting.”. Steve Wykoff, Director of Homeland Security and Emergency Management in Upshur County, said being ready in the event of a disaster can help save your life.
Sobriety checkpoint planned in Philippi next week
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia State Police Thursday announced that troopers will conduct a sobriety checkpoint in Barbour County next week. According to a press release from the West Virginia State Police, the checkpoint will be located on US Route 250 in front of Builders Center and Supply within the city limits of […]
House in Summit Park damaged in fire
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – Multiple crews responded to an early morning fire in Summit Park on Thursday, the Nutter Fort Volunteer Fire Department announced. According to a Facebook post, the call was made at 5:33 a.m. on Thursday for a fire on Savage Street. The post said that the first responders arrived less than three […]
Company awarded contract to replace bridge to Dolly Sods entrance
The bridge that takes visitors to the main entrance of Dolly Sods Wilderness is on track to be removed and replaced with a temporary bridge soon.
Where to see a movie for $3 in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — For people looking to go out and have some fun this weekend, many theaters across the nation will be participating in “National Cinema Day.” According to the National Cinema Day website, on Sat., Sept. 3, all movies will be $3, “every movie, every showtime, every format.” The creators of the holiday, […]
Woman sentenced for scamming West Virginia senior citizen
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas Kleeh sentenced a Nevada woman, Tuesday, to more than seven years in prison, Tuesday, for committing financial fraud against the elderly, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Shelly Leipham of Las Vegas was found guilty by a jury in April of “Wire Fraud,” “Mail Fraud,” and “Money […]
Metro News
CAMC, Mon Health venture to form Vandalia Health completed
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The previously announced merger between CAMC and Mon Health has been finalized. Vandalia Health is up and operating, CAMC and now Vandalia Health President Dave Ramsey announced Thursday at the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce West Virginia Business Summit at the Greenbrier Resort. CAMC Health Network...
Fairmont road closed for accident involving power lines
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) – The Marion County Homeland Security and Emergency Management announced that part of Boothes Creek Rd in Fairmont is temporarily closed. According to a Facebook post, the closure is from Manuel Dr to Middletown Rd and is due to a vehicle accident involving power lines. The post also warned that Rt 73 […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Three more deaths from the virus reported in W.Va.
CHARLESTON — Another three people in West Virginia have died from the COVID-19 coronavirus between Monday and Tuesday, the Department of Health and Human Resources said Tuesday. Deaths confirmed were a 95-year-old woman from Hancock County, a 63-year-old man from Berkeley County and a 58-year-old woman from Taylor County,...
Local IT company named West Virginia’s fastest-growing
A Bridgeport-and-Morgantown-based IT services company was named West Virginia's fastest-growing business, and is among the fastest-growing IT services companies in the nation on the Inc. 5000.
WDTV
Local parent brings awareness to school dress code policies
MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - The last thing Ashton Huseman expected when she sent her daughter to school on Monday was for her to come home with a dress code violation. “I kind of look at her and I’m thinking ‘for what?’ and she puts her arms up. When her arms go up, it happens to me too, that little bit of her belly showed,” Huseman said.
WDTV
WVSP investigating complaint against Bridgeport trooper
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia State Police are investigating one of their own after a complaint was filed against a Bridgeport-based trooper. Jennifer Bruce and her husband, Alex, own a convenience store in Lost Creek. During a WVSP compliance check last week, one of their employees sold tobacco to...
WDTV
Community celebrates neighbor’s 102nd birthday
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Family, friends, and members of the community gathered together for Lenora Thomason’s 102 birthday. Her daughter-in-law said that they had a similar event for Thomason’s 100th birthday and were grateful they could do it again for her 102nd. The neighbors got together and decked...
