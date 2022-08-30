Read full article on original website
A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She IsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSaint Louis, MO
Mother and daughter pilots make history on Southwest AirlinesMargaret MinnicksSaint Louis, MO
3 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Multiple Golden Corral Restaurants Temporarily Closing For Several Months With No NoticeJoel EisenbergAlton, IL
Mother-daughter duo make history as Southwest pilotsB.R. ShenoySaint Louis, MO
Free lunches threatened at St. Louis Catholic schools after memo
Catholic schools around the St. Louis area could soon decide whether drop out of a USDA nutrition program.
Parents outraged over hateful remarks by Missouri school board member
Parents and officials in the Rockwood School District are demanding an apology after a school board member is accused of making hateful statements in a video posted on social media.
Four from St. Louis area up for 2023 ‘Missouri Teacher of the Year’ award
2022 Missouri Teacher of the Year will step down and recognize the new 2023 Missouri Teacher of the Year come this Oct.
Rockwood removes director from committee for ‘hateful comments’
Parents and teachers at the Rockwood School District spoke out Thursday against a school board director at a public meeting.
Missouri attorney general Eric Schmitt seeks journalism school records
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has filed an open records request seeking correspondence between two journalism professors connected to the University of Missouri and the executive director of a fact-checking group.
KMOV
Katherine Pinner changes her mind again, drops out of St. Louis County Executive race
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Katherine Pinner has officially dropped out of the St. Louis County Executive race. Last week, she informed members of the St. Louis County GOP that she intended to drop out, but days later, she wrote a blog post saying she changed her mind. On Friday, she officially filed a motion in St. Louis County Court to remove her name from the ballot.
Controversial Developer Linked to New Apartment Proposal in the Loop
Lux Living’s St. Louis developments have generated complaints from residents and city officials
These are the hardest roles for St. Louis employers to fill
ST. LOUIS — Positions in the hospitality, health care and technology fields are among the hardest roles for St. Louis employers to fill, according to a newly published report examining the region’s workforce. St. Louis Community College’s annual State of the St. Louis Workforce Report, published Wednesday, showed...
Missouri Abortion Lawsuit Could Have National Consequences
The AG is suing over St. Louis' reproductive health services fund, which could have ripple effects across the nation
Brentwood Board of Alderman approves additional money for new destination park
BRENTWOOD, Mo. — The Brentwood Board of Alderman approved an additional $700,000 for the construction of a new destination playground and an additional $1.68 million for additional playground amenities, a big ticket item Mayor David Dimmitt said residents wanted. “So now that we have that, and we have the...
St. Louis Circuit Attorney Files Motion to Free Lamar Johnson
Kim Gardner is asserting Johnson's innocence for the second time
St. Louis region wins $25M federal grant for advanced manufacturing projects
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis region has won a $25 million federal grant for several advanced manufacturing industry projects, including construction of a center in north St. Louis that backers say will become the hub of a “regional tech triangle.”. “One voice with one plan led to...
If you're in St. Louis County, don't put your mail in the blue post boxes
CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — The message from police departments in St. Louis County is "don't use the blue post office drop boxes." After break-ins in Chesterfield, Town and Country and Clayton, Sergeant Robert Powell with the Chesterfield Police Department is urging residents to skip the drive-through line and "conduct all business inside the facility."
Washington Missourian
County officials want Washington, Pacific and Sullivan to pay up for 911 services
Franklin County officials are considering charging the cities of Washington, Pacific and Sullivan for use of its emergency dispatch lines. With 911 costs exceeding tax revenue, the county has been trying to convince the cities to contract with it for use of the recently expanded emergency dispatch center at the Franklin County jail. While Union and St. Clair contract with the county, Washington, Pacific and Sullivan have their own public safety answering points (PSAP). New Haven contracts with Washington.
A decline of officers in St. Louis raises concerns
There are mounting concerns about the number of officers leaving the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. A look at the numbers shows why calls to “defund the police” may soon be a thing of the past.
spotonillinois.com
New doctor in Edwardsville for HSHS Medical Group
HSHS Medical Group is pleased to welcome Bavithira Deva, MD, to our medical team in Edwardsville. She has joined HSHS Medical Group Multispecialty Care - Edwardsville, located at 1188 S. State Route 157, Suite 100, in Edwardsville. She is now scheduling family medicine patients. As a primary...
South County lawmaker sues newspaper over 'slanderous statements'
SUNSET HILLS, Mo. — An alderwoman and ex-mayoral candidate in Sunset Hills is suing the St. Louis Call newspaper, alleging an editorial it published in March contained false statements. Christine Lieber, also a Shelter Insurance agent, said in a lawsuit filed last month in St. Louis County Circuit Court...
KYTV
Loophole in Missouri law means employers may be off the hook if you die on the job
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Working in Missouri comes with the risk that if you die on the job, your employer could be off the hook. It’s something that a recent lawsuit is putting a spotlight on and leaving some questioning if there is a loophole in state law. Currently,...
St. Louis County family takes in children after their parents died
A family in south St. Louis County welcomed three children into their home after both parents tragically passed away.
Center for Science in Public Interest
Targeting truth: gagging pharmacists in Missouri
There’s so much COVID-19 misinformation out there, it’s easy to become desensitized to it. But, a recently passed Missouri law (the Gag Rule) takes misinformation to a new height (low?) and may shock even the most cynical among us. The Gag Rule, which went into effect this week,...
