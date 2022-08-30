ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mandan, ND

KFYR-TV

Pumpkin patches opening soon in North Dakota

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - It may still feel like summer across much of the region, but pumpkin patches are getting ready to open for their fall seasons over the next couple of weeks. Berry Acres in Minot opens Saturday, Sept. 10, at 11 a.m. Papa’s Pumpkin Patch in Bismarck kicks...
MINOT, ND
KFYR-TV

Campers at General Sibley Park celebrate the holiday weekend

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s the unofficial end of summer and a popular camping site in Bismarck is already full for Labor Day weekend. General Sibley Park has 113 RV sites and several tent sites for rent. This weekend, the RV spots are booked, but some tent spots are still available. Some campers are using the long weekend to step away from the hustle of the work week.
BISMARCK, ND
City
Mandan, ND
Mandan, ND
Government
Mandan, ND
Entertainment
City
Rogers, ND
KFYR-TV

Bismarck teacher named as finalist for North Dakota Teacher of the Year

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Elk Ridge is just seven days into writing the book on their first year of school and already has a teacher nominated for teacher of the year. Students gathered in the cafeteria to celebrate Abby Dubord who was announced as one of the finalists for North Dakota Teacher of the year. She says she’s passionate about teacher’s taking time for themselves and making their care a priority too.
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

New diesel technology program at Dickinson High

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s not every day you get to work on a tractor or excavator in the classroom. Dickinson High School students are getting the chance to do that in a new Diesel Tech program. Jonah Nelson is the program’s instructor. “It’s definitely fun for the...
DICKINSON, ND
KFYR-TV

Ellen Huber leaves behind legacy in Mandan

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - The city of Mandan will be losing a member of its development team. Ellen Huber announced she would be stepping away from her position. The streets of Mandan look very different than they did 16 years ago and Ellen Huber is a big part of that reason. In 2006, she was hired as the business development director. Since then, numerous changes have taken place to revitalize downtown Mandan and help existing businesses expand.
MANDAN, ND
KFYR-TV

Mandan’s new tennis facility is breaking ground

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Tennis is a lifelong sport that is gaining in popularity, followed closely by pickleball. And soon, people living in Mandan will have more opportunities to play year-round. Between Mandan Parks and Rec and dozens of fundraisers and donors, the facility is becoming a reality. Tracy Porter...
MANDAN, ND
KFYR-TV

Staffing shortages cause three local restaurants to temporarily close

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Staffing shortages have caused three Bismarck-Mandan restaurants to close in the past two weeks. McKenzie River and Jamrock are closed until further notice, while Noodlezip is closing for several weeks to find more staff. Some local restaurants are finding that due to staffing shortages, the kitchen...
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

UND President apologizes for school still holding tribal artifacts, remains

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The University of North Dakota’s president apologized Wednesday for the school’s possession of Native American artifacts and human remains that should have been returned to tribes decades ago under federal law. The Grand Forks-based school is working to repatriate the artifacts and remains to several tribal nations, though the process could […]
GRAND FORKS, ND
KFYR-TV

Mandan man gets probation for threatening people with machete

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - A district court judge sentenced a Mandan man to two years of probation for threatening people with a machete. Prosecutors said 19-year-old Ethan Schmidt threatened two victims with a machete while 18-year-old Kaiden Schmidt threatened them with a hammer in May. A victim told police the men said they’d hurt her and the others in the residence.
MANDAN, ND
US 103.3

Bismarck Tragic Accident – Here Is Where You Can Help

When such tragedy strikes, you can reach out and do whatever you can to help. I first saw something about this last Sunday, and ever since then I have heard so many people talking about this - it's shocking and unfortunately a reality in life. Someone makes an error in judgment, and another person loses their life. It's that quick, takes just a second for an accident to happen. According to kxnet.com "...around 11:15 p.m. on Saturday, August 27, Scott Culver, 56, Mandan, was driving a motorcycle on East Bismarck Expressway near Cash Wise Foods, followed by his wife, 54-year-old Christa Culver driving a passenger car in the right lane. An SUV, driven by 18-year-old Madisyn Heidt, Mandan, veered from the left lane into the right, causing Scott to lose control of the motorcycle to crash into a light pole" Scott lost his life.
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

ND emergency managers plan for future disasters

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - This week, the North Dakota Emergency Management Association and the North Dakota Department of Emergency Services worked to prepare for hazards. Emergency managers from North Dakota and other states including Montana gathered in Bismarck. They discussed topics like cyber security, mass care, climate change, and statewide...
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

19-year-old could face life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder of a Glen Ullin man, if convicted

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - 19-year-old Tyler Raines pleaded not-guilty to murder, reckless endangerment and discharge of a firearm in Glen Ullin. If convicted, he could face life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder of a Glen Ullin man. During questioning, a witness testified Raines told law enforcement he shot the victim once. But according to two juveniles who were with Raines at the time of the shooting, he shot twice.
GLEN ULLIN, ND

