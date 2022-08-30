▶️ Man killed in Bend Safeway shooting had own chair at local convenience store

Read full article on original website
NW Redmond family gets quite a dinnertime scare when a car smashes into their house, living room
It was a typical Wednesday evening for the McCleary family, relaxing at their home on NW Larch Spur Court in Redmond -- until a car crashed into the corner of their home, just feet away from where they were sitting. The post NW Redmond family gets quite a dinnertime scare when a car smashes into their house, living room appeared first on KTVZ.
▶️ Bend Police explain why no text alerts to residents during Safeway shooting
Many Central Oregon Daily News viewers have asked us whether Bend Police sent out a cellphone alert to residents in the area during Sunday night’s shooting at the Safeway on Bend’s eastside. Police tell us the entire incident lasted about four minutes before the gunman’s body was discovered....
▶️ Police increase presence at Bend-La Pine schools in wake of Safeway shooting
Bend Police are upping security through Bend-La Pine schools following last Sunday’s deadly shooting at a Bend Safeway. “I feel like I didn’t want to take my kids to school,” Reno Nelson said, a parent of a child attending a Bend- La Pine school this fall. “Somebody needs to be armed in case some vigilante comes in and wants to try to take lives.”
Redmond residents get quite a scare during dinner, when a car smashes into their house
REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ)-- It was a typical Wednesday night for the McClearys on NW Larch Spur Court in Redmond -- until a car crashed into the corner of their home, just feet away. It was a frightening occurrence where they saw the wall come down in front of them and the TV fall down. The The post Redmond residents get quite a scare during dinner, when a car smashes into their house appeared first on KTVZ.
Governor Brown visits Bend, meets with Safeway shooting victims’ families, praises first responders
Gov. Kate Brown paid a visit to Bend on Friday to meet privately with the families of the two men fatally shot by a gunman at the Bend Eastside Safeway last Sunday, as well as with police and fire department first responders who rushed to the scene. The post Governor Brown visits Bend, meets with Safeway shooting victims’ families, praises first responders appeared first on KTVZ.
Deschutes, Lane county search and rescue teams help hikers near South Sister
Search and rescue teams from Deschutes and Lane counties worked to rescue two people from Minnesota who became lost hiking near South Sister. The following is a press release from the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office. On 08/30/2022 at about 01:00 am Deschutes County 911 received a request from a...
▶️ Cowboy Fire 9 miles SE of Prineville forces evacuations in Crook County
A fire roared to life southeast of Prineville Friday afternoon and forced evacuations of dozens of homes near Prineville Reservoir. The Cowboy Fire grew quickly and threatened numerous homes in the Juniper Canyon area. The fire was first reported about 3 pm Friday afternoon. It grew quickly to about 40...
Federal investigators issue first report on Idaho plane crash that killed Bend firefighter, twin brother
Federal investigators' initial report sheds some new light on an August 15 small plane crash that killed a Bend firefighter and his twin brother just after they took off from an airport near Yellow Pine, Idaho. But fuller answers as to what happened -- and why -- could be months or even a year out, they said. The post Federal investigators issue first report on Idaho plane crash that killed Bend firefighter, twin brother appeared first on KTVZ.
▶️Community crisis support after Bend Safeway shooting continues through Monday
Deschutes County announces it will continue to provide community support throughout the holiday weekend for those affected by Sunday’s deadly shooting at the Safeway on Bend’s eastside. But it will be at a new location starting Saturday. One-on-one or small group support is available Saturday through Monday from...
▶️ Glenn Bennett’s family thanks community, tells stories of his life
The family of Glenn Bennett, one of the two men killed in Sunday’s shooting at the Safeway on Bend’s eastside, is thanking the community for the outpouring of support they have received. They also have revealed a little more about his life. “We are deeply saddened by the...
Bend Safeway gunman remembered as violent, ‘causing chaos’ in high school
The 20-year-old who fatally shot two older men and wounded at least two others at a Bend Safeway was described Monday by those who knew him as disaffected and violent. Ethan Blair Miller of Bend took his own life at the scene, according to the account provided by police. They found him dead inside the store with an AR-15-style rifle and shotgun near his body.
Safeway victim remembered by Bend community: 'I'm not surprised that he stood up and tried to take on the gunman'
BEND, Ore. — Donald Surrett Jr., 66, was one of the two victims who died Sunday evening in the shooting at a Safeway in Bend. Bend police say he attempted to disarm the shooter and likely prevented further violence. "I'm not surprised that he stood up and tried to...
▶️ No cause identified in Redmond fire; be prepared is the bigger lesson
A fire that raced through 10-acres of fields west of Redmond yesterday is extinguished and residents who were forced to evacuate are back in their homes. Now comes the investigation phase into what caused the fire and there’s no clear answer. The fire was reported about 3 pm Wednesday.
Gun measure requiring permit-to-purchase and banning high capacity magazines up on November ballot
JUNCTION CITY, Ore. -- There's renewed attention on Measure 114 after a gunman opened fire at a Safeway in Bend. The shooting left three dead, including the gunman. Measure 114 calls for requiring permits issued by law enforcement to buy a firearm; requiring photo ID, fingerprints, safety training and a criminal background check to apply for a permit; and prohibiting manufacturing, purchasing, selling, possessing and using magazines capable of holding more than 10 rounds of ammunition.
▶️ GoFundMe accounts for Bend Safeway victims cross $150,000 combined
Central Oregonians continued to show their support for the families of the two people killed in Sunday’s shooting at the Safeway on Bend’s eastside. The GoFundMe fundraisers set up for those families have gone far and beyond he original goals. As of 11:00 a.m., the GoFundMe for Donald...
Bend Safeway shooter reportedly planned to attack Mtn. View HS; police investigate threatening online posts
Information from an online blog/manifesto and comments from a friend are giving us more information about a gunman who police say shot and killed two people at the East Bend Safeway on Sunday evening. The post Bend Safeway shooter reportedly planned to attack Mtn. View HS; police investigate threatening online posts appeared first on KTVZ.
Bend Safeway shooting victims, gunman identified; new details released
Authorities are slated to speak Monday afternoon after three people, including the gunman, died in a shooting at a Safeway in Bend on Sunday evening.
New wildfire in Juniper Canyon SE of Prineville races across 60 acres; major air, ground attack underway
PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) – Numerous fire crews fought on the ground and in the air, along with a structure-protection task force, to stop a new wildfire that broke out Friday afternoon and raced across 60 plus acres in Juniper Canyon southeast of Prineville, officials said. Incident 830, later named...
Bend mourns victims of Safeway shooting
Hundreds of people gathered under the shade of tall ponderosa pines in a Bend park Monday evening to pay tribute to two men killed in a grocery store shooting the night before. A choir sang gentle songs, local faith leaders offered words of hope, and mourners — some of whom...
Wildfire breaks out west of Redmond, off Obsidian Avenue; regional task force called out
Numerous firefighters from several agencies, including a structure-protection task force, rushed to tackle a new wildfire that broke out Wednesday afternoon off Southwest Obsidian Avenue west of Redmond. The post Wildfire breaks out west of Redmond, off Obsidian Avenue; regional task force called out appeared first on KTVZ.
