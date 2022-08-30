ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bath, ME

foxbangor.com

Bus driver shortage affects Maine schools

FILE — The ongoing bus driver shortage is causing problems as students head back to the classroom. The most recent incident comes in Lewiston where 300 students were forced to find another way home after two bus routes were canceled early in the week. Rowell Garages’ transportation director Jenny...
LEWISTON, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

'Unprecedented' rise in student enrollment at Maine's community college due to free tuition

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Maine's community college leaders believe the state's free tuition program that started this year led to an "unprecedented" spike in enrollment. More than 1,400 new students enrolled in Maine community colleges in fall 2022 compared to the prior year. Southern Maine Community College President Joe Cassidy said the program brought nearly 600 new students to campus — 580 of which are fresh out of high school.
MAINE STATE
The Maine Writer

Things to do in Maine on 9/3, 9/4, and 9/5

A new month is upon us and with it being a long weekend for Labor Day, I am including events going on for Monday too. If you are a fair fan, you are in luck again this weekend because three fairs are going on around Maine. If you enjoy music, there are a few end-of-summer concert series this weekend. If you enjoy cars, you are in luck because there are quite a few car shows around the state this weekend. There are plenty of family-friendly events, some free, and some with an admission fee. It's going to be a beautiful weekend, so grab your car keys and hit the road to check out one of these events. And as always, if you know of an event I didn't mention, feel free to add the details in the comments for others to check out. Enjoy the long weekend, everyone!
MAINE STATE
B98.5

Well Known Catholic Priest Serving Augusta Passes Away Suddenly

According to WABI, Father John Skehan, who had been serving the Saint Michael Parish in Augusta, passed away suddenly on Wednesday afternoon. At the time of his death, he had reportedly been visiting with friends. According to the parish website, relatives and friends are invited to attend a reception at...
AUGUSTA, ME
wgan.com

Former Governor Paul LePage

We speak with Erin Courtney from MTA about expected traffic heading into Labor day Weekend. Keeping you informed about what is happening inside Augusta with the experts from Maine Policy Institute.
MAINE STATE
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Former Big Al’s Super Values in Wiscasset to be Sweetz & More

Heading to Boothbay Harbor this summer like they do every year from home in Holderness, New Hampshire to their standing reservation at Brown’s Wharf Inn, Steve and Ellen Jackson were disappointed to see Big’s Al’s Super Values store on Route 1, Wiscasset was closed and for lease. Ellen, who has taught elementary school 33 years in New Hampshire, always stopped at Big Al’s to stock up on school supplies, her husband said.
WISCASSET, ME
whdh.com

Mass. woman’s death on Maine family vacation ruled a homicide

LOVELL, Maine (WHDH) — A Dighton woman who died on a vacation to Lovell, Maine in February is now the subject of a homicide investigation after the return of toxicology results, according to Maine State Police. On Thursday, Feb. 24, at around 1:34 a.m., the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office...
LOVELL, ME
103.7 WCYY

Award-Winning Maine Campground is an Ocean, Forest, and Farm Retreat

There's something different about Wolfe's Neck Oceanfront Camping in Freeport, Maine, and that includes adding new, cozy, pet-friendly A-frames for sleeping to their forest, sea, and farm camping adventures. Yes, this campground that boasts oceanfront fun, hiking in the beautiful forests, and getting some farm time if you want is truly unique.
FREEPORT, ME
WPFO

Man accused of opening fire in Saco

SACO (WGME) -- A Maine man is accused of opening fire in Saco. Police say 61-year-old James Townsend of Saco started shooting Wednesday around 6:30 p.m. on Milliken Mills Road. Nobody was hurt and police took Townsend into custody Thursday afternoon. Police say Townsend wasn't allowed to have a gun...
SACO, ME
WMTW

Neighbors describe police shooting in western Maine

MEXICO, Maine — Residents of the Sun Valley Circle Apartment complex in the town of Mexico said they were frightened when a man arrived Wednesday at about 4:30 p.m. waving a gun and acting strangely. Residents said they were sitting outside, where children were playing. "He was like tweaking...
MEXICO, ME
