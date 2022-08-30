Read full article on original website
Bus driver shortage affects Maine schools
FILE — The ongoing bus driver shortage is causing problems as students head back to the classroom. The most recent incident comes in Lewiston where 300 students were forced to find another way home after two bus routes were canceled early in the week. Rowell Garages’ transportation director Jenny...
Parents, students react to Lewiston Public Schools cell phone ban
LEWISTON, Maine — Parents lined up outside Lewiston Middle School Wednesday just before 7 a.m., eager to drop their children off for the first day of school. Students from preschool to freshmen started school on Wednesday, while high schoolers start school Thursday. But as parents and students share excitement...
How Bangor, Portland school districts plan to keep students safe this year
BANGOR, Maine — It's back to the classroom this week for many students across Maine, and with recent events like the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas this past May, which left 19 students and two teachers dead, school safety is weighing heavy on many minds. “I probably think about...
Store offering free supplies to Maine teachers opens for school year
PORTLAND, Maine — Inside a nondescript Portland warehouse, Ruth Libby settled in for another day’s work. Her body was exhausted, she smirked, and her brain was having trouble keeping her body going. "But, I love what I do," she said. Who could blame both her exhaustion and her...
'Substantial' need for ed techs, bus drivers as Maine schools struggle to hire before school starts
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — School districts across Maine are entering the 2022-2023 academic year without dozens of critical staff due to vacancies they cannot fill. Two of the most integral positions that districts are struggling to hire for are educational technicians and bus drivers. "I think it's safe to...
Portland Police Department investigating 'incident' near Maine Medical Center
PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland Police Department is investigating an incident near Maine Medical Center. Police responded to the scene on Gilman Street early Friday afternoon and are investigating at this time. Authorities blocked off Gilman Street with crime scene tape. There is no threat to the public, police...
'Unprecedented' rise in student enrollment at Maine's community college due to free tuition
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Maine's community college leaders believe the state's free tuition program that started this year led to an "unprecedented" spike in enrollment. More than 1,400 new students enrolled in Maine community colleges in fall 2022 compared to the prior year. Southern Maine Community College President Joe Cassidy said the program brought nearly 600 new students to campus — 580 of which are fresh out of high school.
Things to do in Maine on 9/3, 9/4, and 9/5
A new month is upon us and with it being a long weekend for Labor Day, I am including events going on for Monday too. If you are a fair fan, you are in luck again this weekend because three fairs are going on around Maine. If you enjoy music, there are a few end-of-summer concert series this weekend. If you enjoy cars, you are in luck because there are quite a few car shows around the state this weekend. There are plenty of family-friendly events, some free, and some with an admission fee. It's going to be a beautiful weekend, so grab your car keys and hit the road to check out one of these events. And as always, if you know of an event I didn't mention, feel free to add the details in the comments for others to check out. Enjoy the long weekend, everyone!
Massive Sinkhole Opens Up in Kennebec Pediatrics Parking Lot in Augusta, Maine
According to multiple posts on Facebook, a large and pretty deep sinkhole has opened up in an Augusta parking lot. The Facebook poster said that the sinkhole opened up sometime during the day on Wednesday at Augusta's Ballard Center in the employee parking lot. Additionally, it was said by staff...
Well Known Catholic Priest Serving Augusta Passes Away Suddenly
According to WABI, Father John Skehan, who had been serving the Saint Michael Parish in Augusta, passed away suddenly on Wednesday afternoon. At the time of his death, he had reportedly been visiting with friends. According to the parish website, relatives and friends are invited to attend a reception at...
wgan.com
Former Governor Paul LePage
We speak with Erin Courtney from MTA about expected traffic heading into Labor day Weekend. Keeping you informed about what is happening inside Augusta with the experts from Maine Policy Institute.
Cellphone use restrictions approved by Lewiston School Committee
LEWISTON, Maine — With just days remaining before kids head back to class, school leaders in Lewiston moved forward with a plan to ban cellphone use across the city's schools Monday. The Lewiston School Committee voted unanimously in favor of policy that restricts the use of phones. Under the...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Former Big Al’s Super Values in Wiscasset to be Sweetz & More
Heading to Boothbay Harbor this summer like they do every year from home in Holderness, New Hampshire to their standing reservation at Brown’s Wharf Inn, Steve and Ellen Jackson were disappointed to see Big’s Al’s Super Values store on Route 1, Wiscasset was closed and for lease. Ellen, who has taught elementary school 33 years in New Hampshire, always stopped at Big Al’s to stock up on school supplies, her husband said.
Portland police officers save life, highlight substance use disorder crisis
PORTLAND, Maine — There have been 37 fatal drug overdoses in Portland so far this year. According to the Portland Police Department, that's a record. A total of 337 overdose calls have been received altogether in the state's largest city so far in 2022. State officials say one cause...
whdh.com
Mass. woman’s death on Maine family vacation ruled a homicide
LOVELL, Maine (WHDH) — A Dighton woman who died on a vacation to Lovell, Maine in February is now the subject of a homicide investigation after the return of toxicology results, according to Maine State Police. On Thursday, Feb. 24, at around 1:34 a.m., the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office...
Award-Winning Maine Campground is an Ocean, Forest, and Farm Retreat
There's something different about Wolfe's Neck Oceanfront Camping in Freeport, Maine, and that includes adding new, cozy, pet-friendly A-frames for sleeping to their forest, sea, and farm camping adventures. Yes, this campground that boasts oceanfront fun, hiking in the beautiful forests, and getting some farm time if you want is truly unique.
wabi.tv
Name of person killed in Waterville car v. motorcylce
Pick of the weekend is Saturday. A few passing showers on Sunday. Rain chances increasing for Labor Day.
This Toy Car Parked on Temple Street in Portland, Maine Begs So Many Questions
This is one of those things that when you see it, you do a double take because it doesn't quite make any sense. A pink toy Jeep, typically used by a young child to drive around at home, was sitting parked on Temple Street in Portland around 10 a.m. Thursday morning in and it stood out like a sore thumb compared to the full-size cars around it.
Man accused of opening fire in Saco
SACO (WGME) -- A Maine man is accused of opening fire in Saco. Police say 61-year-old James Townsend of Saco started shooting Wednesday around 6:30 p.m. on Milliken Mills Road. Nobody was hurt and police took Townsend into custody Thursday afternoon. Police say Townsend wasn't allowed to have a gun...
Neighbors describe police shooting in western Maine
MEXICO, Maine — Residents of the Sun Valley Circle Apartment complex in the town of Mexico said they were frightened when a man arrived Wednesday at about 4:30 p.m. waving a gun and acting strangely. Residents said they were sitting outside, where children were playing. "He was like tweaking...
