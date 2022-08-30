Read full article on original website
City Setting the Stage to Make Old Central Library a Homeless Shelter
The city is quietly preparing to turn part of the long-vacant old Central Library into a homeless shelter. For nine years, the former downtown library has sat empty. For much of that time, advocates have questioned whether the building often surrounded by homeless camps could become a shelter. The city...
Escondido’s Shelter for Homeless Families
“What ever happened to …” These topics were once front page news, but have since slipped out of the spotlight. So we’re checking back in. Read more stories in our series here. The county’s recent annual homeless census revealed that the number of families experiencing homelessness in...
KPBS
San Diego Mayor on latest efforts on homelessness, Sports Arena site, Care Court
San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria praised the California Legislature for passing Gov. Gavin Newsom's CARE Court plan, calling it "a game changer" in the treatment of the severely mentally ill. "Care Court is designed to focus on what we believe is roughly the 12,000 most severe in our state, folks...
8,800 County Residents in State Prisons, with Most from Southeast San Diego
Incarceration impacts all of San Diego County — but some communities are more affected than others. New data from the Prison Policy Initiative shows 8,800 residents of San Diego County were living in California state prisons at the time of the 2020 U.S. Census. And a disproportionate number of them are coming from Southern San Diego neighborhoods.
countynewscenter.com
International Overdose Awareness Day
More than 1,300 purple flags lined the lawn of the County Administration building today to commemorate International Overdose Awareness Day. Each flag represents a life lost in San Diego this past year to a drug overdose. County leaders, public health and behavioral health professionals, public safety experts, emergency personnel and...
KPBS
Chula Vista park closed, clearing encampment and forcing homeless out
Harborside Park in Chula Vista is now closed after bulldozers cleared a homeless encampment on Wednesday morning. Contractors put up an eight-foot fence around the park while Chula Vista city workers demolished tents and cleared trash left behind. The Chula Vista City Council authorized the temporary closure of Harborside Park...
The Skydiving Center Turned Homeless Service Hub
“What ever happened to …” These topics were once front page news, but have since slipped out of the spotlight. So we’re checking back in. Read more stories in our series here. More than four years ago, the city bought a shuttered East Village skydiving center with...
pointloma-obmonthly.com
San Diego is sued again over ballot measure to lift Midway District height limit
San Diego’s repeat ballot proposal to lift the 30-foot coastal building height limit in the Midway District — and pave the way for redevelopment of the city’s 48-acre sports arena property — is being challenged in court by the same group that got the first ordinance invalidated.
eastcountymagazine.org
My Body My Data Act
August 30, 2022 (San Diego) – San Diego County Supervisors voted 4-1 earlier this month for a resolution to support the “My Body, My Data Act” introduced by Congresswoman Sara Jacobs, a Democrat whose 53rd district includes portions of San Diego and East County. The bill, if enacted, would protect the privacy of reproductive health data nationwide.
City of Chula Vista clears homeless encampment at Harborside Park
The city of Chula Vista is moving forward with its plan to close Harborside Park temporarily. Crews are working to clear a large homeless encampment from the site.
Coast News
State approves SANDAG transportation plan with road user charge
CARLSBAD — The California Air Resources Board approved SANDAG’s controversial $172 billion Regional Transportation Plan on Aug. 26, with the contentious road user charge in place as an integral funding mechanism. Officials with SANDAG, the only metropolitan planning agency in the state with a local road-user charge, were...
Voiceof San Diego
Morning Report: About That Skydiving Facility-Turned-Homeless Services Hub
In 2018, the city made an unconventional call to buy a shuttered skydiving facility in East Village in hopes of transforming it into a homeless service hub. In the latest chapter of our series following up on stories that once made big headlines, our Lisa Halverstadt checked in on the facility now known as the homelessness response center.
countynewscenter.com
Tuberculosis Case Reported In Transit Rider
A passenger using the Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) has been diagnosed with infectious pulmonary tuberculosis (TB) according to San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency (HHSA). HHSA is working with MTS officials to notify individuals who were possibly exposed. Riders using the following routes between Feb. 16 to July...
San Diego behind bars: Which areas are hit hardest by mass incarceration?
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Incarceration impacts all of San Diego County — but some communities are more affected than others. New data from the Prison Policy Initiative shows 8,800 residents of San Diego County were living in California state prisons at the time of the 2020 U.S. Census. And a disproportionate number of them are coming from Southern San Diego neighborhoods.
South Bay Trolley, Bus Riders Warned of 5 Months of Exposure to Passenger with Tuberculosis
San Diego County on Thursday announced that a passenger using the Metropolitan Transit System in the South Bay has been diagnosed with infectious pulmonary tuberculosis. As a result, the county Health and Human Services Agency is working with MTS officials to notify individuals who possibly were exposed. Riders using the...
chulavistatoday.com
County official urges residents to take safety precautions amid dangerous heat conditions
San Diego County officials urged residents to take precautionary measures if an emergency disaster strikes, as the region is under an extreme heat warning with dangerously hot conditions. San Diego County Board Chair Nathan Fletcher, Supervisor Joel Anderson, CAL FIRE, County Fire Chief Ray Tony Meacham, and San Diego County...
chulavistatoday.com
San Diego County to offer Tai Chi classes in Chula Vista
San Diego County's Health and Human Services Agency in partnership with the county Aging and Independence Services will offer free in-person Tai Chi classes in Chula Vista, among several other locations. The agency will host several Tai Chi classes in partnership with host sites, and the County’s Health and Human...
countynewscenter.com
New COVID-19 Boosters That Target Multiple Strains Expected To Be Available Next Week
The County of San Diego anticipates receiving the new COVID-19 bivalent boosters early next week and beginning vaccinations shortly thereafter. The new bivalent boosters were developed to generate an immune response from the original COVID-19 virus and BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants. The Pfizer/BioNTech is for those age 12 and over, while the Moderna bivalent booster is for those age 18 and older.
Bumper sticker on truck leads to life changing kidney transplant
SAN DIEGO — A bumper sticker on the back of a truck lead to a life changing kidney transplant. In this Zevely Zone, I met the donor and recipient at Sharp Memorial Hospital. Asking a stranger for help can be difficult, especially when the request is a kidney. "I felt pretty rotten," said Annemieke Frost Hutchinson.
kusi.com
AfroCon 2022 coming to San Diego on September 3-4
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – This Saturday, AfroCon 2022 will take place at the Jackie Robinson YMCA. The founder of the Afro-Futurism Lounge, Dr. Lawana Richmond, along with Artist Tony Washington, previewed the event on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego. For more information visit: www.afrofuturismlounge.com.
