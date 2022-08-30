ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Society
Local
California Government
County
San Diego County, CA
San Diego County, CA
Government
San Diego County, CA
Society
countynewscenter.com

International Overdose Awareness Day

More than 1,300 purple flags lined the lawn of the County Administration building today to commemorate International Overdose Awareness Day. Each flag represents a life lost in San Diego this past year to a drug overdose. County leaders, public health and behavioral health professionals, public safety experts, emergency personnel and...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
KPBS

Chula Vista park closed, clearing encampment and forcing homeless out

Harborside Park in Chula Vista is now closed after bulldozers cleared a homeless encampment on Wednesday morning. Contractors put up an eight-foot fence around the park while Chula Vista city workers demolished tents and cleared trash left behind. The Chula Vista City Council authorized the temporary closure of Harborside Park...
CHULA VISTA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Disability#County#Equitable Communities#Board Of Supervisors#The Lucky Duck Foundation#Rosecrans Shelter#The Department
eastcountymagazine.org

My Body My Data Act

August 30, 2022 (San Diego) – San Diego County Supervisors voted 4-1 earlier this month for a resolution to support the “My Body, My Data Act” introduced by Congresswoman Sara Jacobs, a Democrat whose 53rd district includes portions of San Diego and East County. The bill, if enacted, would protect the privacy of reproductive health data nationwide.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Coast News

State approves SANDAG transportation plan with road user charge

CARLSBAD — The California Air Resources Board approved SANDAG’s controversial $172 billion Regional Transportation Plan on Aug. 26, with the contentious road user charge in place as an integral funding mechanism. Officials with SANDAG, the only metropolitan planning agency in the state with a local road-user charge, were...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Voiceof San Diego

Morning Report: About That Skydiving Facility-Turned-Homeless Services Hub

In 2018, the city made an unconventional call to buy a shuttered skydiving facility in East Village in hopes of transforming it into a homeless service hub. In the latest chapter of our series following up on stories that once made big headlines, our Lisa Halverstadt checked in on the facility now known as the homelessness response center.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
countynewscenter.com

Tuberculosis Case Reported In Transit Rider

A passenger using the Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) has been diagnosed with infectious pulmonary tuberculosis (TB) according to San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency (HHSA). HHSA is working with MTS officials to notify individuals who were possibly exposed. Riders using the following routes between Feb. 16 to July...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
CBS 8

San Diego behind bars: Which areas are hit hardest by mass incarceration?

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Incarceration impacts all of San Diego County — but some communities are more affected than others. New data from the Prison Policy Initiative shows 8,800 residents of San Diego County were living in California state prisons at the time of the 2020 U.S. Census. And a disproportionate number of them are coming from Southern San Diego neighborhoods.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
chulavistatoday.com

San Diego County to offer Tai Chi classes in Chula Vista

San Diego County's Health and Human Services Agency in partnership with the county Aging and Independence Services will offer free in-person Tai Chi classes in Chula Vista, among several other locations. The agency will host several Tai Chi classes in partnership with host sites, and the County’s Health and Human...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
countynewscenter.com

New COVID-19 Boosters That Target Multiple Strains Expected To Be Available Next Week

The County of San Diego anticipates receiving the new COVID-19 bivalent boosters early next week and beginning vaccinations shortly thereafter. The new bivalent boosters were developed to generate an immune response from the original COVID-19 virus and BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants. The Pfizer/BioNTech is for those age 12 and over, while the Moderna bivalent booster is for those age 18 and older.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
CBS 8

Bumper sticker on truck leads to life changing kidney transplant

SAN DIEGO — A bumper sticker on the back of a truck lead to a life changing kidney transplant. In this Zevely Zone, I met the donor and recipient at Sharp Memorial Hospital. Asking a stranger for help can be difficult, especially when the request is a kidney. "I felt pretty rotten," said Annemieke Frost Hutchinson.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

AfroCon 2022 coming to San Diego on September 3-4

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – This Saturday, AfroCon 2022 will take place at the Jackie Robinson YMCA. The founder of the Afro-Futurism Lounge, Dr. Lawana Richmond, along with Artist Tony Washington, previewed the event on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego. For more information visit: www.afrofuturismlounge.com.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy