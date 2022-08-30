STRIKE ALERT! Sandwich makers at Homegrown’s Mercer Island location are ON STRIKE TODAY (Aug. 31) for a cooler workplace. Homegrown sandwich makers work over hot ovens to toast sandwiches. On one day in July, workers measured the ambient temperature on the sandwich line as high as 103 degrees and are calling for better air conditioning. Pickets went up at 7 a.m. and all are encouraged to attend a rally in support of them today at 4:30 p.m. at 3016 78th Ave SE in Mercer Island.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO