Seattle Public Schools teachers to vote on strike authorization this weekend
SEATTLE — A crucial vote happening this weekend could impact thousands of families in Seattle as the union representing educators at Seattle Public Schools vote to authorize a potential strike. In a letter addressed to parents Friday evening, SPS said it is already preparing, should school become delayed on...
Eatonville teachers to strike next week if contract agreement isn't met
EATONVILLE, Wash. — Teachers in the Eatonville School District plan to strike next week if they aren’t able to reach a contract agreement with the district. Members of the Eatonville Education Association (EEA), the union that represents teachers, voted Tuesday to authorize a strike on Sept. 7, which is the first day of class.
KOMO News
'Enough is enough:' Parents, students join Kent teachers striking on picket line
KENT, Wash. — It's been one week since teachers in the Kent School District went on strike, calling for smaller classes and more support for students. On Friday, parents and students are joining the picket line. Dozens of parents lined the streets outside the Kent School District administration building....
Kent teacher strike moves into second week
KENT, Wash. — It's been one week since teachers in the Kent School District went on strike. The teachers say the strike isn't just about money. They want to see smaller class sizes and more support for students. At the Night Market at Lake Desire Thursday night, among the...
KHQ Right Now
Teacher strikes in Washington are illegal, but still occurring in King County
(The Center Square) – Washington state law establishes that teacher strikes are illegal, but they are still occurring in the Kent School District and may happen in Seattle Public Schools. The Kent School District has had to delay the start of school for the 25,000 students as the Kent...
q13fox.com
Teachers in multiple school districts around the Puget Sound on strike
Seattle Public School teachers to vote on a strike on Wednesday. Port Angeles teacher to strike if new deal is not reached. North Thurston teacher to vote on new contract. Kent teachers remain on strike, no school today.
kentreporter.com
Kent School District says prepare for potential school closure Sept. 6
The Kent School District announced Friday evening, Sept. 2 that it will send communications to families and staff over the weekend as the district and striking teachers try to reach a contract agreement. “Please be prepared to make alternate arrangements for Tuesday, Sept. 6, for potential continued school closure,” according...
thestand.org
Another Homegrown strike | Day 5 in Kent | Unions are winning
STRIKE ALERT! Sandwich makers at Homegrown’s Mercer Island location are ON STRIKE TODAY (Aug. 31) for a cooler workplace. Homegrown sandwich makers work over hot ovens to toast sandwiches. On one day in July, workers measured the ambient temperature on the sandwich line as high as 103 degrees and are calling for better air conditioning. Pickets went up at 7 a.m. and all are encouraged to attend a rally in support of them today at 4:30 p.m. at 3016 78th Ave SE in Mercer Island.
Public school districts experiencing decline in enrollment statewide
School districts statewide are grappling with declining enrollment, which means resources at some schools are being cut, with teachers being swapped to different schools. And post-pandemic, some parents are pulling their kids out of the public school system. While the pandemic turned things upside down for many, KIRO 7 spoke...
auburnexaminer.com
Motion to Oppose Proposed Airport in Enumclaw Introduced to King County Council
King County Councilmembers Reagan Dunn, Rod Dembowski, and Pete von Reichbauer on Thursday introduced legislation that would call on the Washington State Department of Transportation to remove the proposed Enumclaw location from consideration for a future airport. The motion comes in response to public outcry from surrounding cities and residents after the Greenfield site was proposed by an independent State consultant to the Washington State Department of Transportation’s Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission.
agewisekingcounty.org
Mayor’s Council on African American Elders Seeks New Members
Did you know that, during the COVID-19 pandemic, age-adjusted data shows hospitalizations were three times higher among Blacks (all ages) compared to whites in King County?. Did you know that older Black adults experience elevated rates of chronic disease deaths, including Alzheimer’s and dementia?. Did you know that people...
FireRescue1
Council proposal would make interfering with Seattle firefighters a crime
SEATTLE — In response to recent attacks on on-duty firefighters, council member Andrew Lewis is proposing two strategies to help protect the first responders, KOMO News reported. Lewis is considering a proposal to make it illegal to obstruct a firefighter from aiding someone or putting out a fire. Currently,...
When drivers should stop for a school bus in Washington state
SEATTLE — As students return to school across Washington state, drivers may want to brush up on the rules when it comes to school buses loading or unloading students. Drivers who violate the rules can face a $500 ticket, per state law. So when is it OK for a...
Officials Scouting Locations for new International Airport in Western Washington
A consultant has identified 10 potential sites in western Washington for a large international airport, alarming advocates of preserving wildlife habitat and farmland. The locations include agricultural areas north of Seattle in Skagit and Snohomish counties. Several conservation groups say the sites should be dropped from consideration. The two Skagit...
Seattle mayor should ‘double down’ on leaked homelessness comments, says analyst
Seattle mayor Bruce Harrell should “double down” on his leaked comments about homelessness, a prominent political analyst told KIRO Newsradio. In leaked comments obtained by KTTH, Harrell said that people have “no right to sleep in public areas.” The mayor said that some agencies meant to help the homeless and even some city council members were part of the problem.
knkx.org
Seattle employee is found to hold racists beliefs; then city pays him $125K in settlement
A longtime employee of the Seattle Department of Transportation who sent a Black woman racist and threatening messages at the height of the protests over the police killing of George Floyd in 2020 is still working with the city agency, despite concerns over his problematic history with the department and continued interaction with the public.
KOMO News
Local residents growing frustrated with nearby encampment
SEATTLE, Wash. — Neighbors are fed up and desperately calling for help with a growing encampment under the Ship Canal Bridge. Some residents we spoke to say the growing trash and break-ins is forcing them out of the area. There’s no timeline on when this encampment will be addressed...
5 things to know this weekend
As a whole, Washington state has seen a relatively tame fire season so far, though there is still time left to go. King County Emergency Management Director Brendan McCluskey said areas of concern in King County are those considered part of the wildland urban interface, which is the transition zone between undeveloped wildland and human development.
myedmondsnews.com
Three more candidates say they are interested in vacant Snohomish County Council seat
Three additional candidates have tossed their hats into the ring for appointment to the Snohomish County Council District 3 seat left vacant after Councilmember Stephanie Wright resigned to take a job with the county executive’s office. They include former Edmonds City Councilmember Adrienne Fraley-Monillas, Snohomish County Planning Commissioner Chris...
Relatively mild fire season in Washington so far, but concern remains
WASHINGTON — The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning Friday for the western slopes of the north and central Cascades as hot, windy conditions provided fuel for fire growth. As a whole, Washington state has seen a relatively tame fire season so far, though there is still time left to go.
KING 5
