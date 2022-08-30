ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

KING 5

Kent teacher strike moves into second week

KENT, Wash. — It's been one week since teachers in the Kent School District went on strike. The teachers say the strike isn't just about money. They want to see smaller class sizes and more support for students. At the Night Market at Lake Desire Thursday night, among the...
KENT, WA
KHQ Right Now

Teacher strikes in Washington are illegal, but still occurring in King County

(The Center Square) – Washington state law establishes that teacher strikes are illegal, but they are still occurring in the Kent School District and may happen in Seattle Public Schools. The Kent School District has had to delay the start of school for the 25,000 students as the Kent...
kentreporter.com

Kent School District says prepare for potential school closure Sept. 6

The Kent School District announced Friday evening, Sept. 2 that it will send communications to families and staff over the weekend as the district and striking teachers try to reach a contract agreement. “Please be prepared to make alternate arrangements for Tuesday, Sept. 6, for potential continued school closure,” according...
KENT, WA
thestand.org

Another Homegrown strike | Day 5 in Kent | Unions are winning

STRIKE ALERT! Sandwich makers at Homegrown’s Mercer Island location are ON STRIKE TODAY (Aug. 31) for a cooler workplace. Homegrown sandwich makers work over hot ovens to toast sandwiches. On one day in July, workers measured the ambient temperature on the sandwich line as high as 103 degrees and are calling for better air conditioning. Pickets went up at 7 a.m. and all are encouraged to attend a rally in support of them today at 4:30 p.m. at 3016 78th Ave SE in Mercer Island.
SEATTLE, WA
auburnexaminer.com

Motion to Oppose Proposed Airport in Enumclaw Introduced to King County Council

King County Councilmembers Reagan Dunn, Rod Dembowski, and Pete von Reichbauer on Thursday introduced legislation that would call on the Washington State Department of Transportation to remove the proposed Enumclaw location from consideration for a future airport. The motion comes in response to public outcry from surrounding cities and residents after the Greenfield site was proposed by an independent State consultant to the Washington State Department of Transportation’s Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission.
KING COUNTY, WA
agewisekingcounty.org

Mayor’s Council on African American Elders Seeks New Members

Did you know that, during the COVID-19 pandemic, age-adjusted data shows hospitalizations were three times higher among Blacks (all ages) compared to whites in King County?. Did you know that older Black adults experience elevated rates of chronic disease deaths, including Alzheimer’s and dementia?. Did you know that people...
SEATTLE, WA
FireRescue1

Council proposal would make interfering with Seattle firefighters a crime

SEATTLE — In response to recent attacks on on-duty firefighters, council member Andrew Lewis is proposing two strategies to help protect the first responders, KOMO News reported. Lewis is considering a proposal to make it illegal to obstruct a firefighter from aiding someone or putting out a fire. Currently,...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Seattle mayor should ‘double down’ on leaked homelessness comments, says analyst

Seattle mayor Bruce Harrell should “double down” on his leaked comments about homelessness, a prominent political analyst told KIRO Newsradio. In leaked comments obtained by KTTH, Harrell said that people have “no right to sleep in public areas.” The mayor said that some agencies meant to help the homeless and even some city council members were part of the problem.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Local residents growing frustrated with nearby encampment

SEATTLE, Wash. — Neighbors are fed up and desperately calling for help with a growing encampment under the Ship Canal Bridge. Some residents we spoke to say the growing trash and break-ins is forcing them out of the area. There’s no timeline on when this encampment will be addressed...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

5 things to know this weekend

As a whole, Washington state has seen a relatively tame fire season so far, though there is still time left to go. King County Emergency Management Director Brendan McCluskey said areas of concern in King County are those considered part of the wildland urban interface, which is the transition zone between undeveloped wildland and human development.
KING COUNTY, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Three more candidates say they are interested in vacant Snohomish County Council seat

Three additional candidates have tossed their hats into the ring for appointment to the Snohomish County Council District 3 seat left vacant after Councilmember Stephanie Wright resigned to take a job with the county executive’s office. They include former Edmonds City Councilmember Adrienne Fraley-Monillas, Snohomish County Planning Commissioner Chris...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
KING 5

KING 5

