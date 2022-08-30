Read full article on original website
Arrest Made in 15-Year-Old Murder Case of East Texas Teen, Brittany McGlone
Bank of America Offers Zero Down Payment and Closing Costs for These Texas Residents
Plano Teacher Arrested For The Second Time On Charges Of Molesting A Minor In His Care
It's Been One Year Since the Taliban Overtook Kabul - See How One Family Calls Texas Home
Soul-singer and music icon Erykah Badu to headline Riverfront Jazz Festival in Dallas on Labor Day Weekend
aisd.net
Ceremony celebrates Berry Elementary topping out
The future Berry Elementary School is officially topped out. Tuesday, the last beam of the new structure was hung, a significant milestone in the construction of the new school. To celebrate the topping out, Berry principal Rose Ravin joined others from the construction contractor, Joeris General Contractors, the architect, HKS,...
Late Grapevine Colleyville school district teacher makes largest donation in Grapevine history
Beverly Dolores Roberts Horton live in Grapevine for more than 62 years and an educator with GCISD for more than 20 years, where she taught elementary school, art, physical education science and health.
Parents threaten to sue North Texas school districts over 'In God We Trust' signs
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — North Texas school districts that accepted donated signs with the nation's motto, 'In God We Trust,' to display in their schools could soon be hit with lawsuits.A group of parents sent cease and desist letters to the Mansfield, Keller, Carroll, and Grapevine-Colleyville school districts on Friday.They want the signs taken down immediately because they say they aren't in compliance with the law.Patriot Mobile, a self-described conservative, Christian business, donated the signs in question to the North Texas school districts.The districts accepted them because of a new law that went into effect in Texas last year, requiring schools...
Shorthorn
Taste Project brings inclusive dining to Arlington
Taste Project and the city of Arlington are in agreement to open a community restaurant on Cooper Street by 2024 to serve those facing food insecurity. Taste Project is a nonprofit organization and community eatery with no listed pricing on the menus. Guests pay what they can afford, what they would typically pay at a restaurant or a bit extra to help a neighbor in need, said Jeff Williams, executive director at Taste Project.
fox4news.com
'In God We Trust' signs at North Texas schools break the law, parents say
Parents issued cease-and-desist letters to several North Texas school districts who refused to take down "In God We Trust" signs that they say break Texas law. The parents say the "In God We Trust" signs provided to Carroll ISD, Grapevine-Colleyville ISD, Keller ISD and Mansfield ISD by conservative corporation Patriot Mobile are not in compliance with the law.
Tequila tower, tableside guac & Instagrammable cocktails at Mi Dia from Scratch
Their name says it all. Everything at Mi Dia from Scratch is handmade, using only the freshest ingredients.
Best fried chicken restaurants in Dallas, Fort Worth & Arlington: According to Yelp
DALLAS (KDAF) — Pull up your socks, loosen your pants and let’s make this September one to remember as it is National Chicken Month and we need to celebrate this bird in epic style. So, what’s the best way to eat chicken? Many claim baking, and broiling, while...
Dickey’s BBQ wants to help you celebrate Labor Day with some legit barbecue
Labor Day is all about kicking back and reflecting on the fruits of your labor so far in the year but if you want to not think about work at all, which we recommend, think instead of some delicious food.
Stevie's Diner celebrates 10th anniversary in Fort Worth
Stevie's Diner uses decor seen in vintage diners and includes some family heirlooms and other items given by regular customers. (Courtesy Stevie's Diner) Stevie’s Diner celebrated its 10th anniversary late last month. The business at 5500 N. Tarrant Parkway, Ste. 132, Fort Worth, is an independent, family-owned restaurant that offers a retro twist to classic dishes in a throwback-themed dining area. The business is open for breakfast and lunch from 7 a.m.-2 p.m. daily. It offers traditional breakfast fare, while the lunch menu features a few unique options. The Elvis, named after Elvis Presley, is a sandwich with peanut butter, banana, bacon and honey on Texas toast. Disco Fries are french fries covered in brown gravy and mozzarella cheese. 817-656-0822. www.steviesdiner.com.
advocatemag.com
Jake’s Burgers & Beer closes one location, but continues to expand
Jake’s Burger’s & Beer has closed one of its eight locations, but the original location continues to thrive. The burger chain closed the Uptown location at McKinney Avenue on Aug. 14. Developers are converting the land where it once stood into a 19-story mixed-use tower, according to Dallas News.
Dallas Observer
Former Ten Bells Co-Owner Opens Binions in Arlington, Introduces Brunch
Love it or hate it, weekend brunches are a social movement, cemented in our frivolous culture and rapidly becoming a weekend institution. Whether a place drips with swanky sophistication or it’s a low-end dive joint, restaurants are bustling to create the best brunch menu and capture their piece of the pancake profits.
cbs7.com
MISD holds special board meeting to discuss employment of superintendent
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland Independent School District held a special board meeting tonight to discuss the employment of their superintendent. A special MISD board meeting was held after Fort Worth ISD announced Superintendent Dr. Angelica Ramsey as their finalist for superintendent of schools on Tuesday. “It’s a loss for...
aisd.net
New partnership expands healthcare services at schools
Arlington ISD is partnering with Goodside Health to bring healthcare services to Arlington ISD families at select campuses. Goodside Health providers can assess, diagnose and treat the most common pediatric conditions – all from the convenience of your school campus. Students are eligible to register for SchoolMed regardless...
Trinity High School students return to class following potential threat, district says
EULESS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Trinity High School students have returned to class following a potential threat Thursday, HEB ISD district officials announced.The school was evacuated mid-day while Euless police investigated.Amid rumors there was a shooting at a pep rally, a district official confirmed no shooting took place. However, police took two students for questioning in regards to the threat. No one was injured in the incident and the only issue reported was a panic attack.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Chef Takes Her Place as Fort Worth Kitchen Boss
Something Good is cooking in the kitchen of a Fort Worth steakhouse. "It feels like a crazy amazing honor," said Jessie Posan, the new executive chef at The Capital Grille in downtown Fort Worth. To be in that position could definitely be considered an honor when you look at the...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Board Member Explains Fort Worth ISD Superintendent Finalist Choice
Fort Worth Independent School District trustees voted Tuesday to unanimously name Angelica Ramsey as its lone finalist for superintendent. The decision comes eight months after Fort Worth ISD Superintendent Kent Scribner announced his retirement. Originally set to finish out his contract, Scribner will leave at the end of the month, earlier than expected.
keranews.org
'I really needed this help.' Arlington court program offers another way for people to pay fines
Instead of walking out with receipts for paid fines, they left with payment plans or options to attend classes or participate in community service instead. Gavina Tamayo left the meeting space turned into a courtroom with the option to participate in a GED program that would connect her to job opportunities and daycare services for her toddler.
This Texas Suburb Is The Best In The Country For Buying A House
Six Texas cities placed in the top 10.
papercitymag.com
Dallas’ 10 Best Dressed Women Ring in the Unofficial Start of Social Season
Oscar de la Renta on the 2018 Ten Best Dressed runway at Neiman Marcus. Amid the bevy of galas and gatherings that commences each fall in Dallas, those held in support of the Crystal Charity Ball have always shined particularly bright. Case in point: the Ten Best Dressed Women of Dallas Fashion Show, a Neiman Marcus-fueled affair many think of as the official start to Dallas’ social season.
Frisco ranked as third richest city in the U.S
A recent report conducted by data provider HomeSnacks has listed Frisco at No. 3 among the richest big cities in the United States. Frisco, which is part of the Dallas Fort Worth metroplex, was the fastest-growing city in the United States in 2017. However, it is perhaps best known for being home to the 91-acre Dallas Cowboys project "The Star," which includes the team's headquarters and training facilities, including the Ford Center.
