Wisconsin State

foxwilmington.com

Michigan Family Rescued From House Fire by 3 Teens

Three Michigan teens rescued a family from a house fire. Chase Adams, Colin Anderson and Ethan Morche were heading down a suburban street when smoke started pouring from a house. The three teenagers exited the vehicle and decided to help. While calling 911, they were able to rescue the residents to safety. At one point, Chase feared Ethan was trapped in the blazing house. Thankfully, the friends just suffered minor smoke inhalation from the incident.
MICHIGAN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Two hurt in accidental shooting in Grand Chute; Florida man arrested

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Grand Chute police say two people were wounded Friday evening in an accidental shooting. According to police, a 70-year-old man from Grand Chute and a 67-year-old woman from St. Augustine, Florida, were both struck when a .22 caliber rifle was accidentally fired at about 7:15 P.M. on the 800-block of W. Northstar Dr.
GRAND CHUTE, WI
97ZOK

Wisconsin Man Drinks Four Beers, Ends Up In Jail

It's not merely having four beers that ended up getting this man tossed in jail, it's what he was doing WHILE he drank those four beers that got him in trouble. Ahh, Wisconsin. Its official state slogan is 'America's Dairyland,' but maybe America's Drunkland' might be more appropriate. And I saw that as a proud Wisconsin native, by the way. Even though I've been a fully naturalized Minnesota resident for the last decade, I was born and raised behind the Cheddar Curtain.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin State
milwaukeeindependent.com

Tax records show GOP candidate Tim Michels gave $175K to Wisconsin anti-abortion groups during pandemic

Wisconsin Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels donated nearly $200,000 of his own money to anti-abortion groups in Wisconsin and New York in 2020, according to tax documents. Michels and his wife made the donations through their charitable organization, the Timothy and Barbara Michels Family Foundation. In all, that foundation donated...
WISCONSIN STATE
1440 WROK

Wisconsin Has Some Creative Ways Of Saying ‘You’re Drunk’

You'll want to make sure you have all the lingo down the next time you bend an elbow in Wisconsin. Riley and I got to talking about hangover cures and drinking on this morning's show. We have some experience with the subject (full disclosure, I'm a bit more experienced than Riley but he definitely has stories as well) and it does come up often on our show.
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

Wisconsin man charged with fraud, ID theft in ballot case

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Prosecutors have charged a Wisconsin man who acknowledged he posed as Assembly Speaker Robin Vos on a state website to obtain Vos’ absentee ballot with election fraud and identity theft. The state Justice Department charged Harry Wait on Thursday with two misdemeanor counts of election fraud and two felony counts of identity theft. Wait told The Associated Press in July that he visited the state’s MyVote Wisconsin website and ordered 10 ballots for people, including Vos and Racine Mayor Cory Mason, and asked that the ballots be sent to his home. Wait then contacted police and told them what he had done in what he said was an attempt to expose vulnerabilities in the system.
WISCONSIN STATE
drydenwire.com

Rep. Magnafici: Wisconsin’s Critical Access Hospitals Ranked 2nd In The Nation For Quality Excellence

Wisconsin’s rural Critical Access Hospitals (CAHs) were recently recognized as some of the best performing hospitals in the country for quality reporting and improved participation. Every year, the federal Medicare Beneficiary Quality Improvement Project measures the success of the country’s rural hospitals in meeting specific quality metrics. Wisconsin ranked second in the nation for its quality reporting and improvement rates for the calendar year 2022, according to the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA). Wisconsin has consistently ranked in the top 10 since 2015.
WISCONSIN STATE
visitoshkosh.com

TJ's Destination Oshkosh: Lakeview House

Curled up with a blanket, a warm cup of coffee and a view of Lake Winnebago- how does that sound for a Saturday morning? This experience could be yours when you rent The Lakeview House, a TJ Highlands Destination property. This newly renovated house has 3 bedrooms and 3 baths...
OSHKOSH, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

COVID self-tests: Wisconsin households eligible to order free package

MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) launched an online program for Wisconsinites to get free at-home rapid COVID-19 tests delivered directly to them. Starting Thursday, Sept. 1, Wisconsin residents can go to the Say Yes! COVID Test website and place an order for a package of...
WISCONSIN STATE
wisconsinrightnow.com

Johnson Campaign: Barnes Goes From Criticizing Police to Depending on Them

(The Center Square) – Wisconsin’s Republican U.S. senator says his opponent has gone from demonizing police to relying on them 13-and-a-half hours-a-day. Mandela Barnes, the state’s current lieutenant governor and Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, is facing questions after another report about his expensive and almost constant security costs.
WISCONSIN STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Free Paranormal Conference Coming To Wisconsin In October

Things are about to get spooky! Not only is October right around the corner but a free and very freaky event is coming to Wisconsin just in time for spooky season. There was another spooky event that took place in Wisconsin over the summer! It was UFO Days in Elmwood, Wisconsin. Prior to writing about the event, I had never heard of it but apparently, it is a pretty big deal!
WISCONSIN STATE
MIX 108

Haunted Hotel For Sale In Wisconsin

Do you want a room with a ghostly good view? Do you want to saddle up to a bar with a spirit - and a spirit in hand? A haunted hotel in Wisconsin provides all of these things and more - and is for sale!. There are many unique things...
HUMBIRD, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin CFO pleads guilty to multi-million dollar scheme, used money to buy beach condo

(WFRV) – A woman from Wisconsin pled guilty to two charges for her role in executing a multi-million dollar scheme that resulted in her embezzling about $2.7 million. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, 61-year-old Vicki Berka pled guilty to running a multi-million-dollar wire fraud and money laundering scheme. She pled guilty to one count of wire fraud and one count of money laundering.
WISCONSIN STATE

