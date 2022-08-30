Read full article on original website
Michigan Family Rescued From House Fire by 3 Teens
Three Michigan teens rescued a family from a house fire. Chase Adams, Colin Anderson and Ethan Morche were heading down a suburban street when smoke started pouring from a house. The three teenagers exited the vehicle and decided to help. While calling 911, they were able to rescue the residents to safety. At one point, Chase feared Ethan was trapped in the blazing house. Thankfully, the friends just suffered minor smoke inhalation from the incident.
Two hurt in accidental shooting in Grand Chute; Florida man arrested
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Grand Chute police say two people were wounded Friday evening in an accidental shooting. According to police, a 70-year-old man from Grand Chute and a 67-year-old woman from St. Augustine, Florida, were both struck when a .22 caliber rifle was accidentally fired at about 7:15 P.M. on the 800-block of W. Northstar Dr.
Wisconsin Man Drinks Four Beers, Ends Up In Jail
It's not merely having four beers that ended up getting this man tossed in jail, it's what he was doing WHILE he drank those four beers that got him in trouble. Ahh, Wisconsin. Its official state slogan is 'America's Dairyland,' but maybe America's Drunkland' might be more appropriate. And I saw that as a proud Wisconsin native, by the way. Even though I've been a fully naturalized Minnesota resident for the last decade, I was born and raised behind the Cheddar Curtain.
Paranormal YouTuber Shares Story Of Scary Encounter In Northern Wisconsin
I stumbled on a video from YouTuber Base Camp Chris. He likes to hike in the woods and share scary stories around the campfire. (Well in this case a lantern.) He's a solid storyteller and I might just believe in the story he shared about a frightening encounter in Northern Wisconsin.
Tax records show GOP candidate Tim Michels gave $175K to Wisconsin anti-abortion groups during pandemic
Wisconsin Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels donated nearly $200,000 of his own money to anti-abortion groups in Wisconsin and New York in 2020, according to tax documents. Michels and his wife made the donations through their charitable organization, the Timothy and Barbara Michels Family Foundation. In all, that foundation donated...
Wisconsin Has Some Creative Ways Of Saying ‘You’re Drunk’
You'll want to make sure you have all the lingo down the next time you bend an elbow in Wisconsin. Riley and I got to talking about hangover cures and drinking on this morning's show. We have some experience with the subject (full disclosure, I'm a bit more experienced than Riley but he definitely has stories as well) and it does come up often on our show.
Wisconsin launches ‘Say Yes! COVID Test’ website: free tests available for ordering
The Say Yes! COVID Test website has officially launched as of Sept. 1, 2022. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has created these resources for Wisconsinites. It allows Wisconsin residents to get free at-home rapid COVID-19 tests delivered directly to them. say yes COVID testing program. The website allows...
Minnesota + Wisconsin Drivers Must Obey Left Lane Law, Regardless Of Speed Limit
With Labor Day weekend upon us, traffic on Minnesota and Wisconsin highways will be busier than normal. Of course, that is the case many times throughout the year for a variety of reasons. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation used Labor Day Weekend as the perfect opportunity to remind motorists of...
Schools in 3 more Wis. counties ‘non-compliant’ for required violence drills
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - New data from an open records request from the Department of Justice’s Office of School Safety lists 51 schools in three south central Wisconsin counties that are considered non-compliant when it comes to planning, practicing and submitting summaries for school violence drills. “I think there’s...
Wisconsin man charged with fraud, ID theft in ballot case
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Prosecutors have charged a Wisconsin man who acknowledged he posed as Assembly Speaker Robin Vos on a state website to obtain Vos’ absentee ballot with election fraud and identity theft. The state Justice Department charged Harry Wait on Thursday with two misdemeanor counts of election fraud and two felony counts of identity theft. Wait told The Associated Press in July that he visited the state’s MyVote Wisconsin website and ordered 10 ballots for people, including Vos and Racine Mayor Cory Mason, and asked that the ballots be sent to his home. Wait then contacted police and told them what he had done in what he said was an attempt to expose vulnerabilities in the system.
Rep. Magnafici: Wisconsin’s Critical Access Hospitals Ranked 2nd In The Nation For Quality Excellence
Wisconsin’s rural Critical Access Hospitals (CAHs) were recently recognized as some of the best performing hospitals in the country for quality reporting and improved participation. Every year, the federal Medicare Beneficiary Quality Improvement Project measures the success of the country’s rural hospitals in meeting specific quality metrics. Wisconsin ranked second in the nation for its quality reporting and improvement rates for the calendar year 2022, according to the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA). Wisconsin has consistently ranked in the top 10 since 2015.
Wisconsin GOP candidate Tim Michels calls for 'pitchforks and torches'
The Republican candidate for governor in Wisconsin endorsed by Donald Trump, Tim Michels, is calling for people to take up “pitchforks and torches” in reaction to a story that detailed his donations.
TJ's Destination Oshkosh: Lakeview House
Curled up with a blanket, a warm cup of coffee and a view of Lake Winnebago- how does that sound for a Saturday morning? This experience could be yours when you rent The Lakeview House, a TJ Highlands Destination property. This newly renovated house has 3 bedrooms and 3 baths...
COVID self-tests: Wisconsin households eligible to order free package
MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) launched an online program for Wisconsinites to get free at-home rapid COVID-19 tests delivered directly to them. Starting Thursday, Sept. 1, Wisconsin residents can go to the Say Yes! COVID Test website and place an order for a package of...
Johnson Campaign: Barnes Goes From Criticizing Police to Depending on Them
(The Center Square) – Wisconsin’s Republican U.S. senator says his opponent has gone from demonizing police to relying on them 13-and-a-half hours-a-day. Mandela Barnes, the state’s current lieutenant governor and Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, is facing questions after another report about his expensive and almost constant security costs.
Wisconsin DNR needs your help collecting milkweed seedpods
Residents across Wisconsin are being asked to keep an eye out for wild common milkweed seedpods. If you do spot them, you are asked to collect the pods.
Free Paranormal Conference Coming To Wisconsin In October
Things are about to get spooky! Not only is October right around the corner but a free and very freaky event is coming to Wisconsin just in time for spooky season. There was another spooky event that took place in Wisconsin over the summer! It was UFO Days in Elmwood, Wisconsin. Prior to writing about the event, I had never heard of it but apparently, it is a pretty big deal!
Haunted Hotel For Sale In Wisconsin
Do you want a room with a ghostly good view? Do you want to saddle up to a bar with a spirit - and a spirit in hand? A haunted hotel in Wisconsin provides all of these things and more - and is for sale!. There are many unique things...
Wisconsin CFO pleads guilty to multi-million dollar scheme, used money to buy beach condo
(WFRV) – A woman from Wisconsin pled guilty to two charges for her role in executing a multi-million dollar scheme that resulted in her embezzling about $2.7 million. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, 61-year-old Vicki Berka pled guilty to running a multi-million-dollar wire fraud and money laundering scheme. She pled guilty to one count of wire fraud and one count of money laundering.
