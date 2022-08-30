Three Michigan teens rescued a family from a house fire. Chase Adams, Colin Anderson and Ethan Morche were heading down a suburban street when smoke started pouring from a house. The three teenagers exited the vehicle and decided to help. While calling 911, they were able to rescue the residents to safety. At one point, Chase feared Ethan was trapped in the blazing house. Thankfully, the friends just suffered minor smoke inhalation from the incident.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO