Mississippi State

Jackson, Mississippi officials say water issue is not new

Jackson, MS – Bottled water donation sites surround the city of Jackson, Mississippi. Residents are looking for solutions to the current water crisis, which has left them with contaminated water and extremely low water pressure. On Tuesday, August 30th, the Pearl River flooded, causing technical problems with Mississippi’s capital...
JACKSON, MS
Michigan Family Rescued From House Fire by 3 Teens

Three Michigan teens rescued a family from a house fire. Chase Adams, Colin Anderson and Ethan Morche were heading down a suburban street when smoke started pouring from a house. The three teenagers exited the vehicle and decided to help. While calling 911, they were able to rescue the residents to safety. At one point, Chase feared Ethan was trapped in the blazing house. Thankfully, the friends just suffered minor smoke inhalation from the incident.
MICHIGAN STATE

