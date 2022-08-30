▶️ Safeway worker had ‘ample time’ to run, waited to confront shooter, PD says

Read full article on original website
Related
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend Police explain why no text alerts to residents during Safeway shooting
Many Central Oregon Daily News viewers have asked us whether Bend Police sent out a cellphone alert to residents in the area during Sunday night’s shooting at the Safeway on Bend’s eastside. Police tell us the entire incident lasted about four minutes before the gunman’s body was discovered....
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ GoFundMe accounts for Bend Safeway victims cross $150,000 combined
Central Oregonians continued to show their support for the families of the two people killed in Sunday’s shooting at the Safeway on Bend’s eastside. The GoFundMe fundraisers set up for those families have gone far and beyond he original goals. As of 11:00 a.m., the GoFundMe for Donald...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Police increase presence at Bend-La Pine schools in wake of Safeway shooting
Bend Police are upping security through Bend-La Pine schools following last Sunday’s deadly shooting at a Bend Safeway. “I feel like I didn’t want to take my kids to school,” Reno Nelson said, a parent of a child attending a Bend- La Pine school this fall. “Somebody needs to be armed in case some vigilante comes in and wants to try to take lives.”
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Bend Safeway shooter obtained firearms legally, police say
Bend Safeway shooter obtained firearms legally, police say. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Investigators have recovered more than 100 shell casings from the scene of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cowboy Fire south of Prineville prompts evacuation orders
Authorities have issued Level 3 “Go Now” and Level 2 “Get Set” evacuation orders for some residences south of Prineville due to the Cowboy Fire, Crook County Sheriff's Office announced.
NW Redmond family gets quite a dinnertime scare when a car smashes into their house, living room
It was a typical Wednesday evening for the McCleary family, relaxing at their home on NW Larch Spur Court in Redmond -- until a car crashed into the corner of their home, just feet away from where they were sitting. The post NW Redmond family gets quite a dinnertime scare when a car smashes into their house, living room appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
Found: Redmond teen located in Bend
UPDATE: Redmond Police say Briseis was found in Bend Wednesday and is safe and back with her family. Redmond Police are asking the public’s help to find a 15-year-old girl who has been reported by her family as a runaway. Police say the case is concerning because it’s not like her to run away.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Man killed in Bend Safeway shooting had own chair at local convenience store
Glenn Bennett was one of the two people killed in Sunday’s shooting at the Safeway on Bend’s east side. We learned Tuesday that he was a frequent customer at the Expressway Market and Deli convenience store at SE 15th Street and Reed Market Rd. So frequent, in fact, that he had his own chair.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Redmond residents get quite a scare during dinner, when a car smashes into their house
REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ)-- It was a typical Wednesday night for the McClearys on NW Larch Spur Court in Redmond -- until a car crashed into the corner of their home, just feet away. It was a frightening occurrence where they saw the wall come down in front of them and the TV fall down. The The post Redmond residents get quite a scare during dinner, when a car smashes into their house appeared first on KTVZ.
kezi.com
Gun measure requiring permit-to-purchase and banning high capacity magazines up on November ballot
JUNCTION CITY, Ore. -- There's renewed attention on Measure 114 after a gunman opened fire at a Safeway in Bend. The shooting left three dead, including the gunman. Measure 114 calls for requiring permits issued by law enforcement to buy a firearm; requiring photo ID, fingerprints, safety training and a criminal background check to apply for a permit; and prohibiting manufacturing, purchasing, selling, possessing and using magazines capable of holding more than 10 rounds of ammunition.
‘He’s going to be hard to replace’: Community offering support for family of Bend’s Safeway shooting hero
Sunday night's Safeway shooting on Bend's Eastside was a tragedy in which three people died, including the gunman. But the killing of a store employee, hailed as a hero for trying to disarm the shooter, is prompting a strong, supportive response from the community. The post ‘He’s going to be hard to replace’: Community offering support for family of Bend’s Safeway shooting hero appeared first on KTVZ.
Bend Safeway shooter reportedly planned to attack Mtn. View HS; police investigate threatening online posts
Information from an online blog/manifesto and comments from a friend are giving us more information about a gunman who police say shot and killed two people at the East Bend Safeway on Sunday evening. The post Bend Safeway shooter reportedly planned to attack Mtn. View HS; police investigate threatening online posts appeared first on KTVZ.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Glenn Bennett’s family thanks community, tells stories of his life
The family of Glenn Bennett, one of the two men killed in Sunday’s shooting at the Safeway on Bend’s eastside, is thanking the community for the outpouring of support they have received. They also have revealed a little more about his life. “We are deeply saddened by the...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️Community crisis support after Bend Safeway shooting continues through Monday
Deschutes County announces it will continue to provide community support throughout the holiday weekend for those affected by Sunday’s deadly shooting at the Safeway on Bend’s eastside. But it will be at a new location starting Saturday. One-on-one or small group support is available Saturday through Monday from...
Redmond security service reports seeing higher demand in cameras, security guards
After several theft cases and recent shootings across Central Oregon, the question of security is in heavy focus. The post Redmond security service reports seeing higher demand in cameras, security guards appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend Safeway shooting suspect was martial arts student who didn’t stand out
He was young, angry and heavily armed. The man who police say killed a worker and customer at Safeway on Bend’s eastside Sunday was just 20 years old. Even while he was a Mountain View High School student, the man identified by police as the shooter was studying martial arts.
Federal investigators issue first report on Idaho plane crash that killed Bend firefighter, twin brother
Federal investigators' initial report sheds some new light on an August 15 small plane crash that killed a Bend firefighter and his twin brother just after they took off from an airport near Yellow Pine, Idaho. But fuller answers as to what happened -- and why -- could be months or even a year out, they said. The post Federal investigators issue first report on Idaho plane crash that killed Bend firefighter, twin brother appeared first on KTVZ.
Another shooting? Nothing will change
Second AR-15 incident in a month in Central Oregon - it's impossible to feel safe in busy public places anymoreSunday presented yet another tragic, sickening welcome to the new world moment. As happens nearly every day in the USA, we had a mass shooting in the national news. This time, from right here in Central Oregon, Bend. Stop me if you've heard it before: a young white male, about 20, just out of school, where he was reportedly bullied, goes on a shooting rampage with an AR-15 rifle. Innocent people are dead. The Bend tragedy occurred just about a...
KTVZ
New wildfire breaks out in Juniper Canyon SE of Prineville; numerous crews, task force headed to scene
PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) – Numerous fire crews on the ground and in the air, along with a structure-protection task force, were headed to a new wildfire that broke out Friday afternoon in Juniper Canyon southeast of Prineville, officials said. Incident 830 was reported by lookouts around 3:30 p.m. in...
KTVZ
Community gathers at Bend church to share prayers, tributes to Safeway victims
The community gathered outside the Church of the Nazarene on northeast 27th Street, for a night of reflection and the creation of a memorial wall. Blank white walls were put outside the church, where the public was invited to share prayers and tributes. NewsChannel 21 met someone who tells us he spoke with the Safeway hero, Donald Surrett Junior, just an hour before he passed. Many members of the church work or shop at the nearby Safeway where the tragedy unfolded.
Comments / 0