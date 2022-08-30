ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

11 Things To Do In Milwaukee Over Labor DayWeekend: Sept. 2-5

Grab your leather jacket and ride on down to the Harley-Davidson Museum for the Labor Day Weekend Hometown Rally. It’s a jam-packed weekend with events like motorcycle demos, museum tours, performance and stunt shows, Flat Out Friday’s Boonie Bike World Series and more for motorcycle enthusiasts and spectators alike. Many dealers in the area are throwing parties, too.
A New Youth Prison Site

The State of Wisconsin has been trying to close and relocate the youth prison site in Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake for some time now. It is located 30 miles north of Wausau right now. Governor Evers recently announced a site on the northwest side of Milwaukee would be the next location. The Common Council has to vote on the new location and approve it. $42 million dollars has been set a side for the new facility. The new location would be at 7930 W. Clinton Ave, a light industrial area. “The city of Milwaukee recognizes the incredible importance of not allowing delays in this project and the end goal of bringing kids closer to home,” Common Council President Jose Perez said in a press release.
Tim Michels: Journal Sentinel Attacks Mainstream Religious Charities in Political Hit Piece

I was under no illusions that the mainstream media was going to fairly cover this race. They’ve been in the tank for Tony Evers since he first announced he was running against Scott Walker five years ago. They have covered for him in the four years he’s failed as governor. They don’t ask him tough questions. They don’t examine his light schedule. They never press him when he ducks them. All this was well known as I was deciding whether or not to run for governor. Mainstream media bias is a known fact in politics. Every conservative knows this.
Milwaukee violence prevention fund, mayor had 'no clue' it existed

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee's Violence Prevention Fund grants money to groups trying to stop violence, but two of the three city leaders who were supposed to control it tell FOX6 they didn't have a say on the funds because they didn't know it existed. "I had no clue," said Milwaukee Mayor...
Milwaukee church cashes in spare change to renovate kitchen

MILWAUKEE — Parishioners at Redeemer Lutheran Church at 19th Street and Wisconsin Avenue are working to replace the kitchen, so they asked anyone with change in their pockets to drop it off in jars. The end result: $615.23. That money is being added to the church's online campaign which...
ALS patient's 'last wish' was to visit the Mitchell Park Domes

MILWAUKEE — "ALS came as a surprise to me," Mary Heese said. "It's an unforgiving disease." The 58-year-old Wauwatosa woman was an active runner who loved nature when, suddenly in 2020, she was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, commonly known as Lou Gehrig's Disease. The disease, for which there is no cure, has left Heese paralyzed and straining to breathe and speak.
Milwaukee Bakery in National Spotlight

MILWAUKEE — A local bakery is getting a taste of the national spotlight. "Good Morning America" featuredHoneypie Cafe in Milwaukee's Bay View neighborhood. It's part of a segment called "Sweetest Spots in America." The restaurant uses Wisconsin ingredients in its deliciously sweet pies. "The Door County cherries we use...
Holton and Townsend shooting; result of robbery, man wounded

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Friday, Sept. 2 near Holton and Townsend. It happened at approximately 2:55 a.m. The victim, a 37-year-old Milwaukee man, arrived at a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The shooting appears to be the result of a robbery.
Milwaukee Public Schools honors first African American principal

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee Public School officially changed its name to honor a local trailblazer. The Lee Learning Center is now the Grant Gordon Learning Center. Grant Gordon served his country during world war two, then came to Milwaukee and served in the public school system for 35 years. On Wednesday, the school district honored his legacy at the school now named in his honor at 9th Street and Meinecke Avenue.
Judge fed up with lack of progress at Northridge Mall

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee County judge is threatening the owners of the abandoned Northridge Mall at 76 Street and Brown Deer Road with possible jail time. The city issued a raze order in 2019, but the owners of the former mall U.S. Black Spruce Enterprise Group have been fighting it in court ever since. A representative was ordered to be in court Friday for a hearing but didn’t make an appearance.
17th and Vliet crash; 2 fled on foot, 3 taken to hospital

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened Friday morning, Sept. 2 near 17th and Vliet. It happened around 12:05 a.m. According to police, unit #1 disregarded the red traffic light and collided with unit #2. The impact of the collision caused unit #2 to roll on its side.
How The World’s Largest Shrekfest Ended Up in Milwaukee

Milwaukee has earned its title as the City of Festivals. The city hosts dozens of festivals every summer, including the world’s largest music festival, Summerfest, and now “The World’s Largest Shrefest” joins the list. Shrekfest is an annual music, art and film event hosted by art...
