Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Public funeral for former Archbishop of Milwaukee sparks controversy
Weakland admitted to covering up sexual abuse by priests and using $450,000 in church funds to silence a male lover.
milwaukeemag.com
11 Things To Do In Milwaukee Over Labor DayWeekend: Sept. 2-5
Grab your leather jacket and ride on down to the Harley-Davidson Museum for the Labor Day Weekend Hometown Rally. It’s a jam-packed weekend with events like motorcycle demos, museum tours, performance and stunt shows, Flat Out Friday’s Boonie Bike World Series and more for motorcycle enthusiasts and spectators alike. Many dealers in the area are throwing parties, too.
communityjournal.net
A New Youth Prison Site
The State of Wisconsin has been trying to close and relocate the youth prison site in Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake for some time now. It is located 30 miles north of Wausau right now. Governor Evers recently announced a site on the northwest side of Milwaukee would be the next location. The Common Council has to vote on the new location and approve it. $42 million dollars has been set a side for the new facility. The new location would be at 7930 W. Clinton Ave, a light industrial area. “The city of Milwaukee recognizes the incredible importance of not allowing delays in this project and the end goal of bringing kids closer to home,” Common Council President Jose Perez said in a press release.
wisconsinrightnow.com
Tim Michels: Journal Sentinel Attacks Mainstream Religious Charities in Political Hit Piece
I was under no illusions that the mainstream media was going to fairly cover this race. They’ve been in the tank for Tony Evers since he first announced he was running against Scott Walker five years ago. They have covered for him in the four years he’s failed as governor. They don’t ask him tough questions. They don’t examine his light schedule. They never press him when he ducks them. All this was well known as I was deciding whether or not to run for governor. Mainstream media bias is a known fact in politics. Every conservative knows this.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Old Fashioned Hall of Fame opening in Milwaukee
Central Standard Craft Distillery is embracing its Wisconsin roots and opening a Wisconsin Brandy Old Fashioned Hall of Fame, according to our partners at OnMilwaukee.
CBS 58
The Great US Treasure Hunt: Milwaukee residents have a chance to find $1,000 coin hidden somewhere
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- This weekend, Milwaukee residents have a chance to go on a treasure hunt and find a $1,000 coin hidden somewhere. It's all part of The Great U.S. Treasure Hunt, with Milwaukee being its last stop!. According to a news release, on Saturday, Sept. 3, somewhere in...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee violence prevention fund, mayor had 'no clue' it existed
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee's Violence Prevention Fund grants money to groups trying to stop violence, but two of the three city leaders who were supposed to control it tell FOX6 they didn't have a say on the funds because they didn't know it existed. "I had no clue," said Milwaukee Mayor...
Police seeking suspect in Milwaukee homicide and fire
Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help finding a suspect in the quadruple shooting and fire that left an elderly woman dead near 22nd and Clarke on Aug. 24.
RELATED PEOPLE
WISN
Milwaukee church cashes in spare change to renovate kitchen
MILWAUKEE — Parishioners at Redeemer Lutheran Church at 19th Street and Wisconsin Avenue are working to replace the kitchen, so they asked anyone with change in their pockets to drop it off in jars. The end result: $615.23. That money is being added to the church's online campaign which...
WISN
ALS patient's 'last wish' was to visit the Mitchell Park Domes
MILWAUKEE — "ALS came as a surprise to me," Mary Heese said. "It's an unforgiving disease." The 58-year-old Wauwatosa woman was an active runner who loved nature when, suddenly in 2020, she was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, commonly known as Lou Gehrig's Disease. The disease, for which there is no cure, has left Heese paralyzed and straining to breathe and speak.
Northridge Mall owners face $26,000+ in fines after failing court order
The owners of Milwaukee's vacant Northridge Mall already face $26,000 in fines and counting after a judge ruled they are not securing the property according to his orders.
WISN
Milwaukee Bakery in National Spotlight
MILWAUKEE — A local bakery is getting a taste of the national spotlight. "Good Morning America" featuredHoneypie Cafe in Milwaukee's Bay View neighborhood. It's part of a segment called "Sweetest Spots in America." The restaurant uses Wisconsin ingredients in its deliciously sweet pies. "The Door County cherries we use...
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Holton and Townsend shooting; result of robbery, man wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Friday, Sept. 2 near Holton and Townsend. It happened at approximately 2:55 a.m. The victim, a 37-year-old Milwaukee man, arrived at a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The shooting appears to be the result of a robbery.
WISN
Milwaukee Public Schools honors first African American principal
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee Public School officially changed its name to honor a local trailblazer. The Lee Learning Center is now the Grant Gordon Learning Center. Grant Gordon served his country during world war two, then came to Milwaukee and served in the public school system for 35 years. On Wednesday, the school district honored his legacy at the school now named in his honor at 9th Street and Meinecke Avenue.
WISN
Judge fed up with lack of progress at Northridge Mall
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee County judge is threatening the owners of the abandoned Northridge Mall at 76 Street and Brown Deer Road with possible jail time. The city issued a raze order in 2019, but the owners of the former mall U.S. Black Spruce Enterprise Group have been fighting it in court ever since. A representative was ordered to be in court Friday for a hearing but didn’t make an appearance.
President Biden plans to tackle violence as Milwaukee faces police shortage
President Joe Biden laid out his proposal to tackle violence as Milwaukee faces a shortage of police officers while dealing with rising crime.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS 58
'She was a good woman': Husband of woman fatally shot near 22nd and Center speaks out
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Eight-five-year-old Ivory Mallory is remembering his wife after she was killed in a quadruple shooting in Milwaukee. Mallory was also injured, including two others. The shooter is still on the run. The Mallorys live near 22nd and Center, and say the suspect -- 57-year-old Leslie Bost...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
17th and Vliet crash; 2 fled on foot, 3 taken to hospital
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened Friday morning, Sept. 2 near 17th and Vliet. It happened around 12:05 a.m. According to police, unit #1 disregarded the red traffic light and collided with unit #2. The impact of the collision caused unit #2 to roll on its side.
milwaukeemag.com
How The World’s Largest Shrekfest Ended Up in Milwaukee
Milwaukee has earned its title as the City of Festivals. The city hosts dozens of festivals every summer, including the world’s largest music festival, Summerfest, and now “The World’s Largest Shrefest” joins the list. Shrekfest is an annual music, art and film event hosted by art...
wpr.org
2 Wisconsin lawyers are under fire for efforts to overturn the 2020 election
Two Wisconsin lawyers are coming under fire for their efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. The 65 Project filed ethics complaints against 15 lawyers Wednesday, including Michael D. Dean of Brookfield and Daniel J. Eastman of Mequon, who were involved in a series of lawsuits on behalf of former President Donald Trump.
Comments / 0