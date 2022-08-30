Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Dashcam video shows FoCo deputy chase and arrest of 4 women wanted for shopliftingJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Meeting Ernest Hemingway: Author Jim O'Kon RemembersDoc LawrenceAtlanta, GA
Private chef to major celebs set to open multiple restaurants in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
Georgia gubernatorial candidates casting blame for Atlanta Medical Center closure
ATLANTA — Georgia Democrats are quickly seizing upon Wellstar’s sudden announcement it was closing Atlanta Medical Center as a top campaign issue in the November elections. A group of Democrats led by gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams gathered across the street from AMC and blamed the closing on Republican...
WXIA 11 Alive
Employee at Mall of Georgia speak after another worker was stabbed
The call came in around 11:30 a.m., police said. Officers encountered the suspect fleeing a distance away from Macy's.
GA city tries to punish local man for speaking up
COWETA COUNTY, Ga — A Georgia city council tried to have a city resident arrested and charged with a felony for filing too many open records requests. They also didn’t like the posts critical of city officials on his website. The city council tried to use a Georgia...
WXIA 11 Alive
$150M lawsuit in teen's police shooting death against Cobb County dismissed on qualified immunity grounds
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A federal civil suit in the police shooting death of 17-year-old Vincent Truitt was dismissed this week. Truitt was shot by a Cobb County Police officer at the end of a chase in July 2020. Police had been pursuing a stolen car he was a passenger in. A Cobb County grand jury ruled the shooting justified in Feb. 2021 and declined to bring charges against the officer involved.
Man killed in shooting in SW Atlanta neighborhood
A man was killed Thursday after being shot multiple times in southwest Atlanta, police said.
CBS 46
Georgia family requesting birthday cards for 8-year-old with autism after no shows
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - When you are 8 years old, it is important to know that people care about you; that is what a Georgia family is trying to make clear for their little boy. He has had several birthday parties where no one showed up, and now his mom and aunt are asking Georgians to step up.
WMAZ
Stacey Abrams joins grieving family, Atlanta mayor, and Sen. Warnock to address mental health, poverty
ATLANTA — Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams wrapped up a long day of events, aimed at highlighting issues in the community. Two events on Wednesday evening pointed to parts of Abrams' campaign agenda, expanding Medicaid, addressing crime, and creating equal access for communities of color. Starting the day on a...
Atlanta hospital closing leaves employees ‘devastated’, concerned for patients, nurse says
ATLANTA — An insider told us these are dark days at Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center. A nurse at AMC spoke only to Channel 2 about the impact this will have on patients, the community and hospital staff. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. She asked...
WJCL
Georgia Southern professor helps break down what the Marc Wilson verdict means
Ga. — A jury has reached a verdict in the Marc Wilson trial, but it’s not a charge originally brought forward. On Wednesday, a jury found Wilson guilty of involuntary manslaughter. He was originally charged with felony murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.
WXIA 11 Alive
Atlanta hospital closing follows national trend
ATLANTA — The loss of Atlanta Medical Center follows a nationwide trend in hospital closings – especially in rural areas, but also in big cities. An analyst who researches the topic called the health care economy the "survival of the fattest." Emory Healthcare is rooted in a university...
WXIA 11 Alive
Georgia nonprofit sending water to Mississippi after flooding
An Atlanta start-up is showing support to a neighboring state from miles away. GoodR is donating water to those impacted by heavy flooding in Mississippi.
Woman says Clayton home is ‘unlivable’ after mold found in daughter’s bloodstream
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — What do you do when your home is unlivable and your landlord won’t fix it? That’s one of the calls we get most frequently both at Channel 2 Action News and to the Clark Howard Consumer Action Center. That’s where Tameika Sanders called...
Family of Brianna Grier says daughter would be alive today if Hancock County implemented new law
State legislators praised several laws aimed at helping Georgia respond to mental health this year. One of them was the "Co-Responder law "that took effect July 1, encouraging law enforcement to team up with mental health counselors, but two months later, most counties have yet to create one of these co-responder teams.
Members of Ghostface Gangsters Gang, including 3 founders plead guilty to RICO charges
ATLANTA — The Department of Justice announced on Wednesday that 25 people, including three of the seven pillars of the Ghostface Gangsters Gang, have pleaded guilty to several Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization Act (RICO) charges. According to the release, the charges include conspiracy, conspiracy to distribute a controlled...
Former workers of Georgia Baptist Hospital saddened by closing of Atlanta Medical Center
ATLANTA — Alfreda Hightower says her Aunt Hattie’s shift was from 6 in the morning until 2:30 in the afternoon. “That was back in the early 70s. She worked at Georgia Baptist,” Alfreda said. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Georgia Baptist Hospital...
fox5atlanta.com
This happens every single night: Atlanta trauma surgeon talks about treating shooting survivors
ATLANTA - You see the shootings on the news. Dr. Elizabeth Benjamin sees what happens next, what bullet can do to the body. "It's terrible, it's really terrible," Benjamin says. "Patients come in, they're scared, obviously. They've lost a lot of blood." Dr. Benjamin is the trauma medical director at...
Take It All: Atlanta Panhandler Awarded $100 Million After Being Tasered By Cop And Left Paralyzed
A panhandler named Jerry Blasingame was awarded a $100 million settlement after tasered by Atlanta police and left paralyzed
Many Georgia Cities Ranked In The Top 25 For The Highest STD Rates In The US
When it comes to U.S. states with the highest reported cases of STDs, most can be found in the South. Using the most recent data from the CDC, a report from Innerbody published in February 2022 found Georgia to rank number 3 for most reported infections per 100,000 residents. This puts the Peach State right behind Louisiana (#2) and Mississippi (#1.)
WXIA 11 Alive
Here's what goes into becoming a trauma center in Georgia
There's a lot of work that goes into becoming a trauma center in Georgia. 11Alive spoke to the Georgia Trauma Care Network Commission to see exactly what it takes.
WXIA 11 Alive
Mall of Georgia Macy's stabbing suspect had recent string of arrests, including family violence
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The suspect shot by Gwinnett Police after allegedly stabbing a Mall of Georgia Macy's employee Friday in a robbery attempt had a recent string of arrests that included family violence charges and at least one previous robbery attempt of a car. Arrest warrants obtained by...
