ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suwannee County, FL

Comments / 2

Related
Action News Jax

State plows money into Suwannee County project

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. — A 500-acre industrial park in Suwannee County will get $1.9 million from the state to expand water infrastructure and treatment facilities. Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday announced the money will go from the state’s Job Growth Grant Fund to the Suwannee County Industrial Catalyst Site, which is designed for such things as manufacturing businesses.
SUWANNEE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Live Oak, FL
State
Florida State
County
Suwannee County, FL
Local
Florida Government
WCJB

City of Newberry unveils plans for new sidewalks

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - The City of Newberry will make it easier and safer to walk in the area with new infrastructure improvements. The Florida Department of transportation and Newberry officials are going to create sidewalks on State Road 27. . In a post, Newberry mayor Jordan Marlowe says it will...
NEWBERRY, FL
floridaing.com

What You Need to Know About Horseshoe Beach, Florida

If you’re looking for a place to call home, you may be wondering what to expect from your stay in Horseshoe Beach. In this article, you’ll learn how to find out the average household income, how many households have broadband internet, and how many speak English as a second language.
HORSESHOE BEACH, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Columbia County OKs Legislative ask, appraisal

The Columbia County Board of County Commissioners voted to move forward with a legislative request for a new $14.5-16 million health clinic at a special meeting on Tuesday. David Kraus, county manager, said the cost came in lower than expected. Moving through the Florida Legislature, he said the county would see if they could get funding in the next session.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Alachua County buys 605 acres west of Hawthorne

Alachua County has purchased a 605-acre tract adjacent to its Phifer Flatwoods Preserve off County Road 2082, just west of Hawthorne, for $1.5 million, according to a release on Tuesday. Bought on Friday through the Alachua County Forever program, the new purchase will run along two miles of the Lochloosa...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
denisesanger.com

Why You Need To Visit Suwannee County Florida

Sometimes we get so focused on planning on the next vacation destination that we often overlook the beauty right in our backyard. For me this is Live Oak located in beautiful Suwannee County, Florida. Live Oak Florida was established prior to 1861 and is the County Seat of Suwannee County....
SUWANNEE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Economy
WCJB

Columbia County Report: Flooding at O’Leno State Park

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A water management district is warning people who live on the Santa Fe river about flood risks and anglers from Florida Gateway College are competing in a national competition. It’s all part of this week’s Columbia County Report. O’Leno State Park Flooding.
LAKE CITY, FL
WCJB

Gov. Ron DeSantis holds press conference in Live Oak

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference in Suwannee County on Tuesday. The conference was held at Suwannee Valley Electric Cooperative at 12:30 p.m. He announced $1.9 million in infrastructure spending.
LIVE OAK, FL
WCJB

UF researchers install sensors to study pedestrian safety tech

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Students and drivers on the University of Florida campus are part of an experiment aimed at making the roads safer for pedestrians. If the “living lab” is successful, it could provide a roadmap to improving safety across the country. Researchers from the UF transportation...
GAINESVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
WCJB

UF Health temporarily pauses COVID-19 booster vaccinations for children

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - COVID-19 booster vaccinations are temporarily paused for anyone 12 and older at UF Health. The current Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines are no longer available as boosters for those 12 and older. This includes boosters given at UF Health pharmacies and UF Health physician’s practices. Pharmacies and...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WALB 10

Valdosta gains new Black-owned business

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Anyone who drives through Valdosta will find new parks, restaurants and businesses. Now, a new Black-owned business is joining in on the excitement. Downtown Valdosta is welcoming J. Michelle Boutique, a new Black-Owned Business. The owner, Jessica Marbury, is the definition of a girl boss. Marbury...
VALDOSTA, GA
WCJB

Shands employees vote to unionize

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A group of employees at UF Health Shands voted to form a union. Dispatchers, along with flight and ground paramedics at Shands, voted this week to unionize with the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees. The election was run by the National Labor Relations...
GAINESVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy