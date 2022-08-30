Read full article on original website
wlrn.org
Wellspring: Why some rural Florida families are forced to depend on bottled water
Samantha Kimmel and her husband bought their home in Suwannee County with the dream of creating a homestead. Unlike many other locals, they aren’t trying to farm for a living. But Kimmel’s eyes light up when she talks about her plans: Gardens full of food and cows grazing behind her home. Chickens and hogs and self-sufficiency.
State plows money into Suwannee County project
SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. — A 500-acre industrial park in Suwannee County will get $1.9 million from the state to expand water infrastructure and treatment facilities. Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday announced the money will go from the state’s Job Growth Grant Fund to the Suwannee County Industrial Catalyst Site, which is designed for such things as manufacturing businesses.
Not cool: 11 Florida air conditioning companies shorted workers $113K, feds say
An investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor revealed that employees at 11 Florida heating, ventilation and air conditioning contractors were shortchanged more than $113,000 in back pay. According to a news release, the companies violated the Fair Labor Standards Act, and 169 workers received $113,569 in back pay and...
WCJB
Governor DeSantis awarded over $68 million to 13 counties, including Alachua and Marion, for electric buses
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua and Marion counties are receiving state funding to trade in existing diesel transit buses for electric ones. Governor DeSantis announced Monday that the Department of Environmental Protection is awarding more than $68 million to buy 227 electric buses in 13 counties, including Alachua and Marion.
WCJB
City of Newberry unveils plans for new sidewalks
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - The City of Newberry will make it easier and safer to walk in the area with new infrastructure improvements. The Florida Department of transportation and Newberry officials are going to create sidewalks on State Road 27. . In a post, Newberry mayor Jordan Marlowe says it will...
floridaing.com
What You Need to Know About Horseshoe Beach, Florida
If you’re looking for a place to call home, you may be wondering what to expect from your stay in Horseshoe Beach. In this article, you’ll learn how to find out the average household income, how many households have broadband internet, and how many speak English as a second language.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Columbia County OKs Legislative ask, appraisal
The Columbia County Board of County Commissioners voted to move forward with a legislative request for a new $14.5-16 million health clinic at a special meeting on Tuesday. David Kraus, county manager, said the cost came in lower than expected. Moving through the Florida Legislature, he said the county would see if they could get funding in the next session.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Alachua County buys 605 acres west of Hawthorne
Alachua County has purchased a 605-acre tract adjacent to its Phifer Flatwoods Preserve off County Road 2082, just west of Hawthorne, for $1.5 million, according to a release on Tuesday. Bought on Friday through the Alachua County Forever program, the new purchase will run along two miles of the Lochloosa...
denisesanger.com
Why You Need To Visit Suwannee County Florida
Sometimes we get so focused on planning on the next vacation destination that we often overlook the beauty right in our backyard. For me this is Live Oak located in beautiful Suwannee County, Florida. Live Oak Florida was established prior to 1861 and is the County Seat of Suwannee County....
WCJB
More information on newspaper layoffs released, including the Gainesville Sun
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We’re learning more about layoffs affecting the Gainesville Sun and the Ocala Star-Banner’s parent company. According to the Poynter Institute, Gannett’s CEO told staff the company had laid off about three percent of its workforce in the United States. That is about 400...
WCJB
Alachua Police visitors at San Felasco State Park to be careful after bicyclists got lost
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Officers with Alachua Police are warning visitors at San Felasco State Park to be careful. Around 9:30 Thursday night, dispatchers got a call from bicyclists who got lost on the trails at San Felasco. Some of the trails had flooded due to recent rain. Officers were...
WCJB
Gainesville City Commission will meet to discuss four charter officer positions
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville City Commission will discuss spending $200,000. The money would help fill four charter officer positions now held by interim officers. This meeting will begin at 10 a.m. in City Hall. The four open positions include city attorney, city manager, director of equity and inclusion,...
WCJB
Columbia County Report: Flooding at O’Leno State Park
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A water management district is warning people who live on the Santa Fe river about flood risks and anglers from Florida Gateway College are competing in a national competition. It’s all part of this week’s Columbia County Report. O’Leno State Park Flooding.
WCJB
Gov. Ron DeSantis holds press conference in Live Oak
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference in Suwannee County on Tuesday. The conference was held at Suwannee Valley Electric Cooperative at 12:30 p.m. He announced $1.9 million in infrastructure spending.
WCJB
Off-duty 911 operator saves neighbor’s life in Columbia County
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A dispatcher in Columbia County is being praised for saving her neighbor’s life while off duty. According to officials with the Columbia County 911 Communications Center, Bethany Duffany was off duty at her home on Aug. 29 when she heard screams from the house next door.
WCJB
UF researchers install sensors to study pedestrian safety tech
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Students and drivers on the University of Florida campus are part of an experiment aimed at making the roads safer for pedestrians. If the “living lab” is successful, it could provide a roadmap to improving safety across the country. Researchers from the UF transportation...
WCJB
‘I know we can do better’, Suwannee River Water Management officials remind people not to litter
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Water management officials are trying to remind people to keep North Central Florida waterways clean ahead of the Labor Day weekend. Typically, thousands of people flock to rivers lakes, and streets during the holiday weekend. The “Leave No Litter” campaign by the Suwannee River Water Management...
WCJB
UF Health temporarily pauses COVID-19 booster vaccinations for children
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - COVID-19 booster vaccinations are temporarily paused for anyone 12 and older at UF Health. The current Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines are no longer available as boosters for those 12 and older. This includes boosters given at UF Health pharmacies and UF Health physician’s practices. Pharmacies and...
WALB 10
Valdosta gains new Black-owned business
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Anyone who drives through Valdosta will find new parks, restaurants and businesses. Now, a new Black-owned business is joining in on the excitement. Downtown Valdosta is welcoming J. Michelle Boutique, a new Black-Owned Business. The owner, Jessica Marbury, is the definition of a girl boss. Marbury...
WCJB
Shands employees vote to unionize
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A group of employees at UF Health Shands voted to form a union. Dispatchers, along with flight and ground paramedics at Shands, voted this week to unionize with the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees. The election was run by the National Labor Relations...
