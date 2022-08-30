Gorillas pumped for home opener against Central Missouri

It’s about that time for MIAA football and the Pitt State Gorillas are ready for their opening matchup Thursday when they take on Central Missouri in the comfort of Carnie Smith Stadium.

The Gorillas will look to build off a strong 8-3 season last year. Both sides of the ball will return talented starters from 2021 including wide receiver Elijah Harris and Linebacker P.J. Sarwinski.

There’s not many traditions like getting to open the season in Carnie Smith Stadium and do the Gorilla walk with plenty of surrounding fans.

The players have prepared all spring and summer to finally reach the 2022 season. We met up with the team to ask them about their excitement of getting to finally hit someone else and play in front of the Pittsburg community.

P.J. Sarwinski said, “I’ve been talking to people like yesterday, someone asked me are you ready to go, I said yeah. I’m ready to hit somebody else besides Kory Woodruff, Riley, those guys, Elijah, Bryce, I mean sick of seeing the same guys. I’m ready to see someone different.”

Elijah Harris said, “Oh very excited. We have a few guys that haven’t really experienced that, so I’m excited for them to experience that. I know I’ve experienced it kind of a lot now, but still there’s nothing like it and I love it every time I do it.”

Head Coach Brian Wright said, “We’re really excited to have the opportunity to go out there in Carnie Smith Stadium and see what our work has done here in this offseason and see where we’re at.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE - FourStatesHomepage.com.