Detroit, MI

The Spun

Amari Cooper Is Trending Following The Eagles' Trade Today

Fans are already comparing the Amari Cooper trade to the Jalen Reagor trade. The Eagles traded Reagor to the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday and got a couple of draft picks in return. If that deal is compared to the Cooper deal where the Cowboys traded him to the Browns, the Cowboys got basically nothing for a good wideout.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Herschel Walker Poll Results Out: NFL World Reacts

Former NFL running back turned political candidate Herschel Walker has been in the headlines a lot this week. One of those headlines was NFL-related, as former Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson revealed he nearly traded Walker to the Cleveland Browns. Walker, of course, was traded to the Vikings in one of...
CHARLOTTE, NC
ClutchPoints

Bears won most sought-after waiver wire player – and it wasn’t Alex Leatherwood

The Chicago Bears, a season after finishing 6-11 and well out of the postseason, are looking to improve on the margins as they continue to build around quarterback Justin Fields, who had an impressive showing against the Cleveland Browns in his last preseason game, running back David Montgomery, wide receiver Darnell Mooney, and tight end […] The post Bears won most sought-after waiver wire player – and it wasn’t Alex Leatherwood appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Look: Cowboys Fans Not Happy With Eagles Trade News

The Philadelphia Eagles made a big trade with the Minnesota Vikings earlier today, sending wide receiver Jalen Reagor to Minnesota in exchange for a pair of Day 3 draft picks. But Dallas Cowboys fans are understandably frustrated by this deal. RJ Ochoa of Blogging The Boys pointed out that the Eagles stand to get more compensation for Reagor than Dallas got for former Cowboys Pro Bowler Amari Cooper.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Packers Reportedly Re-Signing Notable Wide Receiver

The Green Bay Packers have added a wide receiver on Wednesday. Sort of, at least. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Packers are re-signing wide receiver Travis Fulgham. He is being added to their practice squad just hours after being waived by the team. The Packers initially claimed Fulgham...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Lions Reportedly Re-Sign Notable Running Back

The Detroit Lions are adding a familiar face to their practice squad. According to Dave Birkett, the team is signing running back Justin Jackson. Jackson had a really nice preseason with the Lions. In the preseason finale, he had 44 rushing yards and 39 receiving yards. The Lions kept a...
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Cowboys Adding 2 Quarterbacks To Practice Squad

When the Cowboys cut Cooper Rush and Will Grier on Tuesday, Dak Prescott was the only quarterback left in the building. Now, according to NFL.com's Tom Pelissero, Dallas has re-signed both QB's to the team's practice squad. Rush is entering his fifth NFL season, all of which have been with...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Inquired About Wide Receiver Trade

The Dallas Cowboys were reportedly among four teams that called the New York Jets to inquire about a trade for third-year wide receiver Denzel Mims earlier this preseason. According to New York insider Connor Hughes, the Jets were asking for a fourth-round draft pick in exchange for Mims — a price no team was ultimately willing to pay.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos make 2 changes to 53-man roster

After setting an initial 53-man roster on Tuesday, the Denver Broncos were not awarded any players off the waiver wire on Wednesday morning. The Broncos also didn’t have any of their cut players claimed off the wire by other teams. So far, the Broncos have brought back 13 cut...
DENVER, CO
