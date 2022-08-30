In the past 70 years, Alejandro G. Iñárritu is the only director to win the Best Director Oscar in back-to-back years (for Birdman and then The Revenant). That feat happened twice in the 1940s. Unlike John Ford and Joseph L. Joseph L. Mankiewicz, however, Iñárritu didn’t start by making movies in Hollywood. His first feature, Amores Perros, was one of the biggest international shotgun blasts to announce a major new filmmaking talent. From his home country of Mexico, Iñárritu had immediate Hollywood success. Iñárritu’s next few films featured some of the biggest movie stars in the world (Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, Javier Bardem, Cate Blanchett). By the time he was winning Oscars his films had less and less ties to his homeland. It has been seven years since Iñárritu made a feature-length film to follow his last Oscar win. Now that it’s here, it’s unmistakable how personal a narrative it is. Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths, concerns a documentary filmmaker who has lived 20 years in Los Angeles and is receiving an award from the American government for his journalistic practices, which causes a personal crisis in how he views himself, his home country, and their corporation-controlled neighbor.

