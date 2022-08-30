Read full article on original website
Fairy Tale by Stephen King review – a terrifying treat
Once upon a time there was a boy called Charlie. His mother died in a terrible accident when he was young, and his father turned to drink, but Charlie grew up to be a good, strong, clever young man. The sort who helps strangers in need – such as the misanthropic Mr Bowditch, who has an equally elderly dog and a crumbling property. Which, as this is a Stephen King novel, sits on a tunnel leading to a mysterious world in need of saving from a horrifying evil.
Smithonian
Lost Vorticist Masterpiece Found Hidden Beneath Another Painting
On the eve of World War I, a band of iconoclastic, London-based artists announced the debut of Vorticism, a movement that rejected “sentimental” Victorian aesthetics in favor of bold abstraction celebrating the vitality of industrialism. Bright colors, strong lines and harsh angles evoke the slash of modern machinery in Vorticist works. The group was given its name by poet Ezra Pound, who opined that “the Vortex is the point of maximum energy. It represents, in mechanics, the greatest efficiency.”
thecinemaholic.com
Is Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. Based on a True Story?
Directed by Adamma Ebo, ‘Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.’ is a comedy movie that revolves around Southern Baptist megachurch pastor Lee-Curtis Childs (Sterling K. Brown) and his wife Trinitie (Regina Hall). After scandalous revelations about the pastor, their congregation of 25,000 quickly shrinks to fewer than ten people.
‘All the Beauty and the Bloodshed’ Review: Nan Goldin’s Remarkable Life Gets a Towering Film Befitting It
That title. Even before it screened, “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed” cast a shiver across the Venice Film Festival competition, sounding more like a line from a Yeats poem than the latest documentary from the director of “CITIZENFOUR.” The big news: the film lives up to it. Already a robust director, Laura Poitras has leveled up with “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed” is about the life and art of Nan Goldin and how this led her to found P.A.I.N (Prescription Addiction Intervention Now), an advocacy group targeting the Sackler Family for manufacturing and distributing OxyContin, a deeply addictive...
A Museum Curator Heads to Ireland to Search a Painting's History in Hallmark Movies & Mysteries' 'Love's Portrait'
One of my all-time favorite films is Somewhere in Time starring Jane Seymour and Christopher Reeve. In it, a present-day playwright is visited by an old woman who gives him a pocket watch and a cryptic message. He later becomes enamored with a Victorian-era image of a woman and learns it's the same woman who visited him previously.
What links Ingrid Bergman, Shakespeare and James Lovelock? The Saturday quiz
1 Where are 1, 3, 26 and 16 memorialised together?. 2 Which national flag features a cactus, an eagle and a snake?. 3 June Spencer was the last original cast member in which drama?. 4 What is written on the letterbox of 10 Downing Street?. 5 Which mathematician and occultist...
‘White Noise’ Producer Buys Rights to Don DeLillo’s ‘Americana’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Don DeLillo’s debut novel, “Americana,” is set to be adapted 51 years after it was first published. “White Noise” producer Uri Singer (“Tesla,” “The King of Oil”) has bought the rights to the 1971 novel, continuing his streak of adapting a string of DeLillo works that have been deemed “unadaptable.” “Americana” tells the story of David Bell, an out-of-touch television executive who sets off on a road trip with his female colleague, Sullivan, to make an avant-garde film. The book explores the intricacies of corporate culture and examines how we create realities, whether they are true or not. Singer tells Variety: “When you...
The week in classical: The Dream of Gerontius, Bach’s Mass in B minor and Nathan Laube at the Proms
Jamie Barton and Allan Clayton lead a dream Gerontius in a week of choral epics at the Proms. Elsewhere, deep listening and silence…
Smithonian
Charles Dickens Was a ‘Fascinated Skeptic’ of the Supernatural
Charles Dickens was a master of the spooky story; more than 150 years after the famed author’s death, his tales of phantoms, goblins and ghosts of Christmas past continue to frighten and delight readers around the world. But Dickens’ fascination with spirits and specters transcended the pages of his fiction. Amid the spiritualist craze that gripped Victorian society, he sought out haunted houses and attended séances, even as he scoffed at the idea that ghosts existed.
ABC News
Review: 'Three Thousand Years of Longing' grants every moviegoer's wish for enchantment
Pitched as a "fairy tale for adults," "Three Thousand Years of Longing" stars the wondrously eccentric Tilda Swinton as a London academic in Istanbul. At a bazaar, she picks up a glass bottle that when opened at her hotel, unleashes a hulking djinn -- think genie -- who offers to grant her three wishes.
‘All the Beauty and the Bloodshed’ Review: Laura Poitras’ Portrait of Nan Goldin Is a Work of Devastating Power
As a filmmaker, Laura Poitras has burnished her bona fides as an investigative journalist, notably in Citizenfour, which captured whistleblower history in the making. There are elements of you-are-there immediacy and insider access in her exquisite new film, but All the Beauty and the Bloodshed takes her work to new aesthetic heights and wrenching emotional depths. A collaboration with photographer Nan Goldin, the film chronicles Goldin’s activist mission to hold the Sacklers responsible for the opioid addiction crisis perpetrated by their company Purdue Pharma. But it’s much more than that. It’s a portrait of the artist, through her images and her...
Collider
‘Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths’ Review: Too Calculated to Be Personal | Venice 2022
In the past 70 years, Alejandro G. Iñárritu is the only director to win the Best Director Oscar in back-to-back years (for Birdman and then The Revenant). That feat happened twice in the 1940s. Unlike John Ford and Joseph L. Joseph L. Mankiewicz, however, Iñárritu didn’t start by making movies in Hollywood. His first feature, Amores Perros, was one of the biggest international shotgun blasts to announce a major new filmmaking talent. From his home country of Mexico, Iñárritu had immediate Hollywood success. Iñárritu’s next few films featured some of the biggest movie stars in the world (Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, Javier Bardem, Cate Blanchett). By the time he was winning Oscars his films had less and less ties to his homeland. It has been seven years since Iñárritu made a feature-length film to follow his last Oscar win. Now that it’s here, it’s unmistakable how personal a narrative it is. Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths, concerns a documentary filmmaker who has lived 20 years in Los Angeles and is receiving an award from the American government for his journalistic practices, which causes a personal crisis in how he views himself, his home country, and their corporation-controlled neighbor.
Follow the Signs review – an exuberant exploration of the life of a young Black Deaf man
The music is blasting at top volume and performers moving to its electronic beat before this exuberant hour of gig theatre has even begun. It is a beguilingly upbeat start to a story that has great trauma at its centre. “Once upon a time there was a boy from down the road / He contracted meningitis at the age of two years old,” begins Chris Fonseca, its writer who signs and dances his early life story with a guileless charm, while co-writer, Harry Jardine, lends his voice as the narrator (he also directs and performs).
operawire.com
Daniel Barenboim Cancels Participation in Berlin State Opera’s New Der Ring des Nibelungen
Daniel Barenboim has canceled his participation in the new production of Richard Wagner’s Der Ring des Nibelungen at the Berlin State Opera due to health reasons. As a result, the tetralogy, which will be staged by Dmitri Tcherniakov, will be conducted by Christian Thielemann for the first and third cycles and Thomas Guggeis for the second cycle.
BBC
Unseen Charles Dickens letters show author's awareness of fame
A batch of unseen and unpublished letters from Charles Dickens, some showing his awareness of his own fame, is being displayed for the first time. The 11 letters reveal the author's reading habits, writing projects and his frustration at the loss of a Sunday postal service. In one he writes...
Bones and All review – cannibal romance is a heartbreaking banquet of brilliance
‘Take, eat, this is my body,” said Jesus at the last supper, a line I remembered while reading Piers Paul Read’s book about the survivors of the 1972 Andes plane crash, and remembered again watching Luca Guadagnino’s new film, adapted by screenwriter David Kajganich from the YA bestseller by Camille DeAngelis – although here there isn’t quite the same transformative miracle. Bones And All is a macabre horror, an emo adventure in revulsion, a tale of young and forbidden love, and a parable for that terrible secret thought, scary but also euphoric, that enters into everyone’s head in their teen years: I am different.
‘Athena’ Review: Director Romain Gavras Ignites the Paris Projects with Technical Virtuosity
With his incendiary 2019 debut feature, Les Misérables, director Ladj Ly brought the urban unrest, the police brutality and the festering social and racial inequality of the Paris banlieue drama La Haine hurtling into the 21st century, its belly aflame with righteous anger and indignation. Ly serves as a writer and producer on Romain Gavras’ Athena, which is both a companion piece to those films and a thundering amplification of their themes. Where the earlier works built to stunning crescendos of violence, Athena is a live grenade, beginning in full ignition mode and dialing up its intensity throughout with virtuoso...
‘Desperate Souls, Dark City and the Legend of Midnight Cowboy’ Review: A Tribute to a New Hollywood Classic
Perhaps the most explicit and emotionally intense film of the New Hollywood era — and yet in its “Odd Couple” theme and wistful sensibility a profoundly Old Hollywood film, too — “Midnight Cowboy” remains littered with contradictions. Gay and tender, its representation of sex is vile. It’s nostalgic and hopeless; a celebration of the counter-culture and, seemingly, an indictment of its decadence. All that makes Nancy Buirski’s new documentary about its production and legacy more interesting. Not that “Midnight Cowboy” isn’t already fruitful subject matter. James Leo Herlihy’s radical 1965 novel was picked up by British kitchen sink filmmaker John Schlesinger,...
