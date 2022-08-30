Read full article on original website
sneakernews.com
Where To Buy The Nike Air Max Penny “Home”
Despite not having his own label under the Swoosh’s conglomerate, Anfernee Deon “Penny” Hardaway has one of the most celebrated signature sneaker lines of all-time. As the brand celebrates 35 years of its revolutionary Air Max technology, the original Air Max Penny has been on a retro run. Collaborators the likes of Stussy and Social Status have taken a stab at the mid-1990s basketball silhouette, but fans keep favoring the styles #1 laced up on court during his time in the NBA. Following up the inaugural “Orlando” colorway, the design is set to return in a clean “Home” option that couples a predominantly “White” arrangement with “Varsity Royal” flair. Visible Air underfoot takes on the titular blue tone, faithfully recreating a look that captured attention over 25 years ago. Making the sneaker that much more special is the fact that this month’s return marks the first time the shoe ever retros.
hypebeast.com
An Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Mid "Graffiti" Sample Has Surfaced
Has celebrated the 40th anniversary of the Air Force 1 throughout 2022 without holding back. Naturally, new silhouettes and celebratory colorways have hit shelves throughout the year, but the real hits have been the collaborations. Between additional Off-White™ reworks of the Air Force 1 in several colorways and an unprecedented collection of collaborative Louis Vuitton Air Force 1s, fans of the classic sneaker have been provided an incredible range of options this year. Now, yet another Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Mid has surfaced.
Nearly 60,000 Pairs of Nike, Adidas & Yeezy Sneakers to be Sold from $85 Million Zadeh Kicks Ponzi Scheme
Just weeks after a former sneaker resale business owner was charged with orchestrating a multimillion-dollar wire and bank fraud Ponzi scheme, a court-appointed receiver is looking to unload nearly 60,000 pairs of shoes to raise funds for victims. Michael Malekzadeh, the former owner of Zadeh Kicks LLC, a now-defunct Oregon corporation that sold limited-edition and collectible sneakers online, was criminally charged with wire fraud, conspiracy to commit bank fraud, and money laundering on Aug. 3, accused of swindling $85 million out of customers and financial institutions. Now, according to court documents viewed by Bloomberg, 59,780 pairs of shoes tucked away in a...
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Force 1 Mid React Returns With Purple Accents
The Nike Air Force 1 Mid has taken the last eight months as an opportunity to return in some old school styles. For the remaining months in 2022, the silhouette is taking a break from the familiar to take on new looks like a recently-surfaced option featuring Nike React foam.
sneakernews.com
Hazard Orange Accents The Nike Air Force 1 Low “Multi-Swoosh”
The Nike Air Force 1 Low’s roster of styles is long enough to encompass those of various silhouettes’. For its latest proposition, Bruce Kilgore’s decades-old design has indulged in a predominantly muted ensemble complete with vibrant orange swooshes. Akin to other pairs included in expansive collections by...
sneakernews.com
Official Images Of The Air Jordan 4 “White/Midnight Navy”
Despite currently celebrating its 33rd anniversary, the Air Jordan 4 is having a bit of a “moment,” consistently surfacing in new, authorized colorways and experimental customizations by artists and sneaker collectors alike. Recently, Tinker Hatfield’s second design for the Air Jordan line surfaced via official images in a...
sneakernews.com
Where To Buy The Bephie’s Beauty Supply x Air Jordan 7 “We vs. I”
To the uniformed, the Bephie’s Beauty Supply x Air Jordan 7 “We vs. I” collaboration may seem entirely random, but it makes more sense when considering that the shop’s founder, Beth Gibbs, is wife to UNION LOS ANGELES‘ frontman, Chris Gibbs. At quick glance, the...
sneakernews.com
The “Split” Air Jordan 1 Mid Mixes In Blue
In recent history, the Air Jordan 1 Mid has gone from widespread joke to an acceptable trim of Michael Jordan’s first signature sneaker. And while the model has had success by delivering spins on heritage colorways, it’s also garnered attention via countless experimental takes. Recently, the mid-top trim...
sneakernews.com
This Air Jordan 1 Mid Commemorates MJ’s Rookie Season
Who would’ve known the world of basketball and sneakers would change on June 19th, 1984? While NIKE, Inc. had a strong feeling by signing Michael Jordan before he played a single game in the NBA, they definitely understand the magnitude of #23’s legacy as indicated by an all-new Air Jordan 1 Mid recognizing the legend’s accolades in his rookie season.
NBA・
sneakernews.com
This Kid’s Nike Air Force 1 Low Features Various Shades Of Blue
The Nike Air Force 1 Low continues to play an important role in the brand’s lineup of products, having recently emerged in a kid’s-exclusive ensemble pairing white with shades of blue. As is the case with the iconic “White-on-White” style of Bruce Kilgore’s creation from 1983, the newly-surfaced...
Hypebae
The Air Jordan 1 Low Is Coming Back With A New “Split” Colorway
The Nike Air Jordan 1 Low is making another comeback with a new asymmetric colorway. A nod to the “Split” series, Nike’s latest offering combines not just two, but three popular tones on each shoe. The sneaker features two different color-blocked detailing that can be seen across...
sneakernews.com
Tartan Swooshes Give The Air Jordan 1 Mid A Fashionable Makeover
Historically, the Air Jordan 1 Mid has been the design from 1985’s most experimental trim. A recently-surfaced retro donning tartan-patterned swooshes at the profiles continues the trend. Black and a vachetta tan-reminiscent hue make up the entirety of the upper, with the latter tone claiming base layers. The aforementioned...
hypebeast.com
"Wheat" Hits the Nike Air Max Scorpion
While has yet to officially launch the newest entry in the Air Max series, the Air Max Scorpion, more colorways continue to surface. First spotted earlier this year, the Air Max Scorpion has certainly stood out as an experimental silhouette. Now, joining looks such as “Triple Black” and “Wolf Grey,” a fall-ready “Wheat” has arrived on the Air Max Scorpion.
sneakernews.com
400 Pairs Of This Air Jordan 8 “Oregon” PEs Will Be Auctioned Off Soon
In addition to outfitting some of its sponsored professional athletes with Player-Exclusive footwear, Jordan Brand (and NIKE, Inc. at large) has historically equipped the sports programs at the University of Oregon with special pairs from its iconic catalog. The latest?: Two styles of the Air Jordan 8 to be auctioned off via GOAT.
sneakernews.com
CLOT Looks To The Air Jordan 13 “Flint” For Their Jordan Delta 2 Collaboration
A long-standing associate of the Nike umbrella — having worked with the Swoosh, Converse, and, of course, Jordan Brand — CLOT has produced a wide range of collaborative sneakers over the course of the past few years and beyond. And for their latest effort, the label is going a bit against the grain, highlighting one of the Jumpman’s unsung heroes: the Jordan Delta 2.
Nike Gifts Serena Williams A Pair Of Virgil Abloh Inspired Air Force 1’s
Serena Williams is currently on the national stage performing her swan song on the tennis court at the U.S. Open, and while she’s doing so sneakerheads might wanna pay attention as she may be rocking a pair of exclusive Nike Air Force 1’s that honor of the late-great, Virgil Abloh (RIP). According to TMZ the […] The post Nike Gifts Serena Williams A Pair Of Virgil Abloh Inspired Air Force 1’s appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
sneakernews.com
Official Images Of The Cactus Plant Flea Market x Nike Dunk Low
Almost exactly a week ago, we shared an in-hand look at Cactus Plant Flea Market‘s newest collaboration: a Dunk Low obscured entirely in overgrown, Grinch-colored foliage. Today, official images of said shoe have finally arrived, better detailing its irreverent absurdity. Helmed by Cynthia Lu, former stylist for Pharrell, Cactus...
sneakernews.com
Fully Reflective Uppers Appear On The Nike Air Max Plus
At first glance, this Air Max Plus doesn’t look too far off from the original model. The exterior “lava” cage has been more streamlined as it’s been pressed into the upper mesh, while a familiar gradient color approach blends red and black into a Darth Maul look.
sneakernews.com
The Women’s Nike Air Force 1 High “Metallic Gold” Is Available Now
Throughout 2022, Nike has adequately celebrated every trim of the Air Force 1, from the Low to the High. And today, the latter is helping usher in the first day of September, doing so with a series of “Metallic Gold” accents. Available in women’s sizes, this pair is...
sneakernews.com
UNDERCOVER Brings Technical Modifications To Its Nike Air Force 1 Collaboration
“UNDERCOVER” may not be one of the immediate names that comes to mind when thinking about Nike’s current most important collaborators, but the Japanese institution has a track record that speaks for itself. As part of the Air Force 1‘s 40th anniversary, the Jun Takahashi-led imprint has reimagined Bruce Kilgore’s made-for-basketball design as a technical footwear proposition.
