Jordan Peele Talks Potential For ‘Nope’ Sequel: “We’re Not Over Telling All Of These Stories”

By Matt Grobar
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
It appears that Oscar-winning filmmaker Jordan Peele may not be done with the world of his acclaimed third feature, Nope .

Peele hinted at the potential for further films set in the Nope universe in an interview with the New York Times published on Monday, after being asked about a character listed on IMDb as “Nobody,” who has caught the attention of the internet. While Michael Busch is credited there with the role, the character isn’t one that appears in the film, even if he was depicted in its final trailer.

So, what’s going on there? “People are doing a lot of interesting detective work, is what’s going on,” said Peele. “The story of that character has yet to be told, I can tell you that. Which is another frustrating way of saying, I’m glad people are paying attention.”

Peele went on to add, “I do think [fans] will get more answers on some of these things in the future. We’re not over telling all of these stories.”

Peele’s third feature on the heels of Get Out and Us centers on Otis “OJ” Haywood Jr. (Daniel Kaluuya) and Emerald “Em” Haywood (Keke Palmer), the children of film-set horse trainer and wrangler Otis Haywood Sr. (Keith David), who look to keep his business alive after his abrupt passing, and subsequently find themselves caught up in a cat-and-mouse with a U.F.O. that has been stalking the area.

Nope has grossed nearly $150 million since it was released by Universal Pictures on July 22. Peele directed the horror pic from his own script, with Steven Yeun, Barbie Ferreira, Brandon Perea and Michael Wincott rounding out the cast. Peele also produced alongside Ian Cooper under his Monkeypaw Production banner, with the film being made as part of its exclusive five-year deal with Universal.

