White Sox manager Tony La Russa misses game for medical reasons

Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa, on the advice of his doctors, will miss the club’s home game Tuesday night against the Kansas City Royals.

Few details were provided, but the White Sox said La Russa “is scheduled to undergo further medical testing” Wednesday in Chicago and the team would provide an update before Wednesday night’s game against the Royals.

Bench coach Miguel Cairo will step into the manager’s role while La Russa is out. Cairo served as acting manager for two games in 2021, including at the inaugural “Field of Dreams Game” when the White Sox beat the Yankees 9-8.

La Russa will turn 78 on Oct. 4. He spent eight years managing the White Sox from 1979-1986 before joining the Oakland Athletics in the same position and managing them to three American League pennants and the 1989 World Series title in a 10-year span.

He then managed the St. Louis Cardinals for 16 years, during which time they won three National League pennants and won the 2006 and 2011 World Series. La Russa retired following the latter win before returning to Chicago ahead of the 2021 campaign.

–Field Level Media

