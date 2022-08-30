ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

White Sox manager Tony La Russa misses game for medical reasons

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XZcvS_0hbilUIK00

Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa, on the advice of his doctors, will miss the club’s home game Tuesday night against the Kansas City Royals.

Few details were provided, but the White Sox said La Russa “is scheduled to undergo further medical testing” Wednesday in Chicago and the team would provide an update before Wednesday night’s game against the Royals.

Bench coach Miguel Cairo will step into the manager’s role while La Russa is out. Cairo served as acting manager for two games in 2021, including at the inaugural “Field of Dreams Game” when the White Sox beat the Yankees 9-8.

La Russa will turn 78 on Oct. 4. He spent eight years managing the White Sox from 1979-1986 before joining the Oakland Athletics in the same position and managing them to three American League pennants and the 1989 World Series title in a 10-year span.

He then managed the St. Louis Cardinals for 16 years, during which time they won three National League pennants and won the 2006 and 2011 World Series. La Russa retired following the latter win before returning to Chicago ahead of the 2021 campaign.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Kansas City, MO
Sports
State
Arizona State
City
St. Louis, MO
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
City
Saint Louis, MO
The Spun

Veteran MLB Pitcher Has Been Suspended For 85 Games

Right-hander Carlos Martinez has officially accepted an 85-game unpaid suspension from the MLB. This suspension for Martinez is so harsh because he apparently violated the league's joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy. Martinez's suspension is retroactive to June 19. Earlier this year, Martinez received an 80-game suspension...
MLB
Yardbarker

The Yankees are wasting a roster spot on a production-less player

Sometimes the New York Yankees make decisions that seem to hold little logic. For example, why exactly has manager Aaron Boone kept Marwin Gonzales on the team for this long?. Gonzalez has provided next to no value on the team up to this point, despite having about 11 years of MLB experience under his belt. The last time Gonzalez provided adequate value was back in 2017 with the Houston Astros when he hit .303 with a 37% on-base rate over 134 games. He hit 23 homers that season with 90 RBIs, but he’s fallen off significantly since then.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony La Russa
Person
Miguel Cairo
Person
Cade Cavalli
Person
Justin Verlander
Yardbarker

Braves add two players to the IL

Tromp just began his rehab assignment, so his injury seems legitimate. I thought he had an outside chance of being called up to the major-league team when rosters expanded, but now it’s unlikely we see him again this season. Darren O’Day‘s situation is different. Anytime I see “a sprained...
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Alex Rodriguez teases MLB return: 'May have to make a little comeback, race (Albert Pujols) to 700'

Aaron Judge's race to 61 dingers this season isn't the only big-time home run chase going on in MLB this year. As he prepares to wrap his illustrious, future Hall of Fame career, Albert Pujols is on the doorstep of 700 home runs, which would make him just the fourth member of the exclusive club. The three-time NL MVP's pursuit for 700 will likely come " down to the wire ," but before he can get to that milestone, he'll first have to pass Alex Rodriguez.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Nationals#The Kansas City Royals#The White Sox#Yankees#The Oakland Athletics#American League#The St Louis Cardinals#National League
ESPN

MLB announces 85-game suspension for pitcher Carlos Martinez

NEW YORK --  Major League Baseball has suspended free agent pitcher Carlos Martinez for 85 games for violating its joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy. MLB said Thursday the punishment is retroactive to June 19. Under the policy, Martinez will participate in a confidential evaluation and...
MLB
Axios

White Sox raise white flag

Last year's surprising AL Central crown drove expectations that the White Sox could compete for a World Series championship this year. Reality check: Heading into the final month of the regular season, the Sox are two games under .500 and five games back in the division after losing five games in a row.
CHICAGO, IL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

73K+
Followers
56K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy