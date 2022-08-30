ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chula Vista, CA

Injunction sought to prevent Chula Vista from removing homeless from Harborside Park

By Tammy Murga
San Diego Union-Tribune
3 days ago
 3 days ago
Mandy Lien and other homeless advocates gather at Chula Vista City Hall Tuesday for a news conference about a preliminary injunction filed by 14 homeless residents staying at Harborside Park. The city will begin evicting homeless individuals from the park on Wednesday. (Adriana Heldiz/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Ahead of a scheduled park closure on Wednesday in Chula Vista, a group of homeless individuals camping there want a federal court to prevent the city from evicting them.

An estimated 50 to 100 people have been residing at Harborside Park, which is located on Oxford Street in the city’s southwestern area and is bordered by an elementary school and a county family resource center.

The city is expected to temporarily shut down the park Wednesday because of concerns over drug use and crime. But some homeless individuals said not everyone in the park is tied to illicit activities and that if they are kicked out, they have nowhere else to go but another park or public space.

So, 14 people who have camped at the park are now turning to the justice system. On their behalf, homeless advocates filed a preliminary injunction on Monday in a downtown court. The injunction asks for a U.S. District Court judge to issue a temporary restraining order against Chula Vista that, if granted, would prevent forcing the homeless to leave the park.

“It's time for Chula Vista to step up and do the right thing and to start helping people, instead of just pushing people from one place to another … It shouldn’t take a lawsuit,” said homeless advocate Michael McConnell.

He and several other advocates held a news conference Tuesday at City Hall, where they reiterated that “none of us want the park to be a home. We want folks to actually get real help, housing and services,” McConnell added.

In a statement Tuesday, the Chula Vista City Attorney's Office said the decision to close Harborside was "approved in accordance with all applicable laws and can be lawfully acted upon."

“The record showed that conditions and conduct at the park clearly pose a substantial risk to the public health and safety of persons using the park and in the surrounding neighborhood. At this time, our office is not aware of any lawsuit filed to challenge the City’s action to temporarily close the park. If a legal action is filed, our office will evaluate the filing and respond accordingly. In general, our office does not comment on pending litigation," the statement added.

On Aug. 23, the City Council voted to close the park for at least three months with fencing and security. Their decision came after hearing from dozens of people on both sides of the public safety and homelessness issues.

Many homeless people began to camp there over the years, in part because of its proximity to the family resource center where they can access medicine or check on supplemental security income programs. There have also been reported crimes at the park, leading to arrests for possessing drugs and weapons, according to Chula Vista police. Parents and the Chula Vista Elementary School District said the area has become too unsafe for children and families.

Meanwhile, homeless advocates said closing the 5-acre park does not offer a long-term solution, especially because there are no shelter beds in Chula Vista or anywhere else in South County. Resources are also challenging to obtain because many services are not exclusive to Chula Vista, said Mandy Lien, a local resident who has been working alongside advocate Janis Wilds to bring forth the lawsuit.

Chula Vista, CA - August 23: At Harborside Park in Chula Vista, CA., an estimated 4 dozen people live at the park in tents. (Nelvin C. Cepeda/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

The advocates claim that closing the park is a cruel and unusual punishment because there is a lack of adequate alternatives for those camping there and therefore violates homeless individuals’ Eighth Amendment rights against excessive penalties. They cite Martin v. Boise, a 2018 decision by the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals that affirmed people cannot be punished for sleeping outside on public property when no shelter is available.

Lien and Wilds said they hope the lawsuit moves as successfully as a similar case in Novato. Last year, a group of homeless people won a temporary restraining order against the city of Novato. They also said the city disregarded Martin v. Boise and a federal judge prevented Novato from evicting people out of a park and enforcing its anti-camping ordinance.

The city has announced that it will hold a “connect event” during Wednesday’s park closure. Housing providers the city works with have “identified sufficient spaces to accommodate those who will accept them,” said city spokesperson Anne Steinberger.

Harborside Park could remain closed past the 90 days, officials added.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 8

Elizabeth Grana Escarpe
3d ago

Why is it that we can help all other people in the world including illegals but we can't seem to help our homeles community? It's time that we take care of our people first.

Reply(1)
4
 

