King City, CA

King City man charged with possession of two ghost guns

By Ricardo Tovar
 3 days ago
KING CITY, Calif. (KION-TV)- King City Police Department arrested a man during a traffic stop after a ghost gun was found in his possession on August 17.

Anthony Morales Garza, 24, was found with a 9mm pistol during the 11:08 p.m. traffic stop and was booked into Monterey County Jail, said police.

A search warrant was served Tuesday morning at Garza's home on the 600 block of Bassett Street. An AR-15 style ghost gun rifle, rifle magazines and ammo were found, said police.

Garza faces several weapons charges, according to police.

