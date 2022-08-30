ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yamhill County, OR

Sheriff: Oregon marijuana grows busted, 12 people arrested

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

DAYTON, Ore. (AP) — Two large, unlicensed, unpermitted marijuana grows have been busted in a rural area of Yamhill County, southwest of Portland, Oregon, according to law enforcement officials.

The Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that multiple complaints about two properties in Dayton led them to start investigating and serve search warrants.

One of the operations had 46 greenhouses, nearly 6,700 pot plants and over 10,000 pounds of drying or dried marijuana, officials said. Twelve people were arrested at the site ranging in age from 19 to 60. Most were arrested on suspicion of unlawful manufacture of marijuana and unlawful marijuana possession, officials said.

The second grow had 53 unpermitted greenhouses with more than 15,000 plants, according to sheriff’s officials.

Yamhill County Code Enforcement and inspectors went to the properties to address solid waste concern and electrical code violations, officials said.

Large camps were found at both locations where people who were growing and processing the marijuana were living. A considerable amount of solid waste and refuse was found in the camps, officials said.

Referrals also were made to the regional Oregon Watermaster about water diverted from Palmer Creek and from a pond on one property, officials said.

It took the Sheriff’s Office and people from over a dozen other agencies — including police departments, the Oregon Army National Guard and others — four days to complete the search warrants, officials said. The work involved dismantling and eradicating the grows and continuously maintaining security while that work happened.

Illegal marijuana grows have been a persistent problem throughout the West, especially in southern Oregon.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Man hailed as Safeway shooting hero had criminal past

BEND, Ore. (AP) — A man lauded as a hero for confronting a shooter inside an Oregon grocery store Sunday was convicted of child sex crimes while in the Army decades ago. Donald Surrett, Jr. died while trying to stop 20-year-old Ethan Blair Miller’s shooting rampage. Police said Surrett’s decision cost him his life but likely saved the lives of others. According to military and Oregon State Police records, Surrett in 1994 pleaded guilty to two counts of carnal knowledge and two counts of indecent acts while he was serving in the U.S. Army, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported. He was 38 at the time, and served 26 years in the military. A military court sentenced Surrett to 10 years in prison at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas.
BEND, OR
The Associated Press

Northern California wildfire burns homes, causes injuries

WEED, Calif. (AP) — A fast-moving wildfire in rural Northern California injured several people Friday, destroyed multiple homes and forced thousands of residents to flee, jamming roadways at the start of a sweltering Labor Day weekend. The blaze dubbed the Mill Fire started on or near the property of Roseburg Forest Products, a plant that manufactures wood veneers. It quickly burned through homes, pushed by 35-mph (56-kph) winds, and by evening had engulfed 4 square miles (10.3 square kilometers) of ground. Annie Peterson said she was sitting on the porch of her home near the Roseburg facility when “all of a sudden we heard a big boom and all that smoke was just rolling over toward us.” Very quickly her home and about a dozen others were on fire. She said members of her church helped evacuate her and her son, who is immobile. She said the scene of smoke and flames looked like “the world was coming to an end.”
WEED, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Yamhill County, OR
Crime & Safety
State
Oregon State
County
Yamhill County, OR
City
Dayton, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
The Associated Press

Colorado woman arrested in alleged kidnapping of Canadian

PLENTYWOOD, Mont. (AP) — A Colorado woman faces numerous felony charges after she was caught allegedly trying to cross the U.S.-Canada border illegally with a person she had kidnapped and assaulted, federal authorities said. The 48-year-old suspect from Aguilar, Colorado, was arrested over the weekend along a remote area of border in northeastern Montana, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Border patrol agents intercepted the suspect’s vehicle northeast of Plentywood and discovered that a passenger inside was a female from Canada who allegedly had been kidnapped and assaulted. The suspect was turned over the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office and later transferred to the Cascade County Detention Center. She was being held on $300,000 bond on suspicion of human trafficking, aggravated kidnapping, assault with a weapon, aggravated sexual intercourse without consent, criminal endangerment and other offenses.
PLENTYWOOD, MT
The Associated Press

Indiana man charged with murder in Dutch soldiers' shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A 22-year-old Indiana man was charged Thursday with murder in the fatal shooting of a Dutch soldier and the wounding of two others in downtown Indianapolis. Shamar Duncan was charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder and disorderly conduct in the shootings early Saturday, Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said. The soldiers had been training at a southern Indiana military camp and were on a night off in Indianapolis when they clashed with Duncan and his friends, according to an arrest affidavit. The affidavit also says Duncan told one of his friends that he opened fire on the soldiers because he “just spazzed.” The soldier who was killed has been identified as Simmie Poetsema, a 26-year-old member of the Dutch Commando Corps.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Associated Press

$10K HAVEN Grant Helps Texas Army Veteran with Home Repairs

SCURRY, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 3, 2022-- U.S. National Guard veteran Jesus Vazquez endured two deployments and nearly two decades of wear and tear on his body during his time as an aircraft mechanic in the U.S. military. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220903005011/en/ From left: Alicia Sweeney, senior branch manager and Rochelle Ukpaka, vice president/senior district manager, both of First Convenience Bank, a division of FNBT; HAVEN recipient Jesus Vazquez; and Steven Matkovich, senior affordable housing analyst with FHLB Dallas (Photo: Business Wire)
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#Southern Oregon#The Sheriff S Office
The Associated Press

Texas children grapple with trauma after school massacre

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — One girl runs and hides when she sees thin people with long hair similar to the gunman who stormed into her Uvalde, Texas, school and killed 21 people. One boy stopped making friends and playing with animals. A third child feels her heart race when she’s reminded of the May 24 massacre that killed a close friend — once at such a dangerous pace that she had to be rushed to a hospital, where she stayed for weeks. The 11-year-old girl has been diagnosed with anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder. The Associated Press spoke with...
UVALDE, TX
The Associated Press

Former Idaho lawmaker sentenced to 20 years' prison for rape

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A former Idaho lawmaker convicted of raping a 19-year-old legislative intern has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for the crime. Aaron von Ehlinger must serve at least eight years before he will be eligible for parole, 4th District Judge Michael Reardon said during the sentencing hearing on Wednesday. Von Ehlinger was convicted of felony rape in April, roughly a year after he resigned from his seat in the House of Representatives after an ethics committee recommended that he be banned from the statehouse. The judge said von Ehlinger failed to show empathy or remorse, and that it was clear he was not ready for sex offender treatment. The sentence would at least deter von Ehlinger from committing another crime while he is incarcerated, Reardon said.
IDAHO STATE
The Associated Press

Tribe: Arizona built border barrier against its wishes

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Cocopah Indian Tribe said Friday that the state of Arizona acted against its wishes by stacking shipping containers on its land to prevent illegal border crossings. The tribe determined that the state put 42 double-stacked containers on its land near Yuma, said Michael Fila from its office of emergency management. The tribe wrote state officials Tuesday to inform them of their findings and concerns. Fila said the containers block half of a two-lane road, closing a “vital evacuation route.” The containers pose other safety concerns, including if the containers fall, Fila wrote. Two containers toppled during construction last month for reasons that are unclear.
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
The Associated Press

Border Patrol: 8 migrants found dead in Rio Grande at Texas

At least eight migrants were found dead in the Rio Grande after dozens attempted a hazardous crossing near Eagle Pass, Texas, officials said Friday. U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Mexican officials made the discovery Thursday while responding to a large group of people crossing the river following days of heavy rains that had resulted in particularly swift currents. U.S. officials recovered six bodies, while Mexican teams recovered two others, according to a CBP statement. The agency said U.S. crews rescued 37 others from the river and detained 16 more, while Mexican officials took 39 migrants into custody. Officials on both sides of the border continue searching for any possible victims, the CBP said. CBP did not say what country or countries the migrants were from and did not provide any additional information on the rescue or search. Local agencies in Texas that were involved did not immediately respond to requests for additional information.
EAGLE PASS, TX
The Associated Press

Kentucky man charged with fatally shooting daughter, 12

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (AP) — An eastern Kentucky man has been charged in the fatal shooting of his 12-year-old daughter, officials said. Stacy Collins, 47, was charged with murder in the death of Stacia Collins, Johnson County Sheriff Doug Saylor said, according to news outlets. The girl’s body was found on Aug. 11 along a rural road after her father was found with with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Saylor said. The girl died from a gunshot wound and the father was hospitalized. Collins was arrested Tuesday and taken to the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center, Saylor said. Online records don’t indicate whether he has an attorney.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY
The Associated Press

Idaho governor signs massive tax cut, education bill

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little late Thursday signed a massive tax cut and education spending bill made possible by the state’s projected $2 billion budget surplus. The Republican governor signed the bill after it made a speedy trip through the Legislature in a one-day special session, passing the House 55-15 and the Senate 34-1. The legislation has a $410 million annual increase through sales taxes for education as well as a $500 million income tax rebate this year. The bill also has an ongoing $150 million income and corporate tax cut by creating a 5.8% flat tax. Little last week called the part-time Legislature back to Boise due to high inflation, currently at 8.5%, which he said was harming taxpayers and the education system.
IDAHO STATE
The Associated Press

Missouri attorney general seeks journalism school records

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has filed an open records request seeking correspondence between two journalism professors connected to the University of Missouri and the executive director of a fact-checking group. In a move that appears to be unprecedented in Missouri, Schmitt, a Republican running for U.S. Senate, filed a request in June asking for three years of emails sent and received by the professors while they worked at the Columbia Missourian. Most correspondence generated at private media firms is not subject to the state’s open records law, but the Missourian could be because it is attached to the University of Missouri, which is a public entity. The Missourian is not overseen by university officials, but most of its staff are students who are working for credits toward a journalism degree. The professional editors work as university faculty members.
MISSOURI STATE
The Associated Press

Who gets to tell the story of a historic civil rights site?

A library where Rosa Parks, John Lewis and other civil rights leaders forged strategies that would change the world is mired in controversy over who gets to tell its story. On one side are preservationists who want to turn the Highlander Folk School library into a historic site. On the other, political organizers say Highlander never stopped pursuing social justice and should recover the building as a stolen part of its legacy.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Associated Press

Judge nixes no-prison deal in 2018 limo crash that killed 20

SCHOHARIE, N.Y. (AP) — A judge rejected a plea agreement that would have meant no prison time for the operator of a limousine company involved in a crash that killed 20 people in upstate New York. Wednesday’s turnabout drew applause and tears from victims’ relatives and plunged limo company boss Nauman Hussain into legal uncertainty. State Supreme Court Justice Peter Lynch, who was not presiding over the case when the deal was reached a year ago in Hussain’s case, called the agreement “fundamentally flawed.” It would have spared Hussain prison time, angering the families of the people killed when brake failure sent a stretch limo full of birthday revelers hurtling down a hill in 2018. The judge’s rejection caught lawyers and relatives off-guard. Family members who, moments earlier, were testifying about their grief and anger over no one being accountable for the deadly crash clapped and dabbed their eyes after the judge’s announcement.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
510K+
Post
508M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy