heraldcourier.com
Prep Football: Tennessee High downs Pulaski County, 35-28, gives Josh Holt his first head-coaching win
PULASKI, Va. – Despite turning in a flawless second-half defensive performance Friday night on Joel Hicks Field inside Kenneth J. Dobson Stadium, visiting Tennessee High was still eager to learn new techniques during post-game festivities. And after missing Viking head coach Josh Holt on two water bath attempts, Viking...
heraldcourier.com
Prep Roundup: Christiansburg, Rural Retreat, Lee High win Thursday night football games; Girls Soccer, Volleyball, Golf as well
Christiansburg scored two touchdowns during a 68-second span in the first quarter and that put Abingdon in a hole the Falcons couldn’t crawl out of as the Blue Demons posted a 22-13 non-district football triumph on Thursday night in the New River Valley. Cam Cooper ripped off a 72-yard...
heraldcourier.com
Lester appointed to Radford Board of Visitors
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has appointed of Tyler W. Lester, of Abingdon, Virginia to the Radford University Board of Visitors. Lester serves as legislative director for Virginia Senator Todd Pillion and served as his legislative aide while a member of the Virginia House of Delegates from March 2016 to January 2020. Lester is a 2015 graduate of Radford University with a bachelor's degree in political science. He has served on the Alumni Association Board of Directors since 2017.
heraldcourier.com
Thursday's Night's Prep Picks
Last meeting: Christiansburg 33, Abingdon 27 (Sept. 3, 2021 in Abingdon, Va.) Both of these Region 3D squads overpowered Class 2 opponents last Friday. Ector Taylor and Luke Honaker were the catalysts for Abingdon in a 47-6 mashing of Mountain 7 District rival John Battle. The defense limited the Trojans to 86 yards of total offense. “We had a good night,” said AHS coach Garrett Amburgey. “Our guys played with great effort and the energy was where it needed to be.” … Meanwhile, Christiansburg flattened Floyd County, 34-0. “A slow start against a scrappy and physical Floyd County squad,” said Christiansburg coach Alex Wilkens. “We felt like the kids showed poise and focus and really executed in the second half.” … Four running backs for Christiansburg averaged more than 10 yards per carry and five different ball-carriers scored touchdowns. “Typically that means your offensive line played really well,” Wilkens said. “The defense played really well as a unit.” … A touchdown pass with 7.3 seconds remaining gave Christiansburg a win over Abingdon last year, one of just two games the Falcons lost in 2021. This one figures to go down to the wire as well. … “Abingdon is a solid opponent year-in and year-out,” Wilkens said. “They are well-coached, physical and execute really well in all three phases of the game. It is going to be a great Region D showdown with playoff implications in Week 2.”
