Last meeting: Christiansburg 33, Abingdon 27 (Sept. 3, 2021 in Abingdon, Va.) Both of these Region 3D squads overpowered Class 2 opponents last Friday. Ector Taylor and Luke Honaker were the catalysts for Abingdon in a 47-6 mashing of Mountain 7 District rival John Battle. The defense limited the Trojans to 86 yards of total offense. “We had a good night,” said AHS coach Garrett Amburgey. “Our guys played with great effort and the energy was where it needed to be.” … Meanwhile, Christiansburg flattened Floyd County, 34-0. “A slow start against a scrappy and physical Floyd County squad,” said Christiansburg coach Alex Wilkens. “We felt like the kids showed poise and focus and really executed in the second half.” … Four running backs for Christiansburg averaged more than 10 yards per carry and five different ball-carriers scored touchdowns. “Typically that means your offensive line played really well,” Wilkens said. “The defense played really well as a unit.” … A touchdown pass with 7.3 seconds remaining gave Christiansburg a win over Abingdon last year, one of just two games the Falcons lost in 2021. This one figures to go down to the wire as well. … “Abingdon is a solid opponent year-in and year-out,” Wilkens said. “They are well-coached, physical and execute really well in all three phases of the game. It is going to be a great Region D showdown with playoff implications in Week 2.”

ABINGDON, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO