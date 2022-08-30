ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WENY) -- Dunkin' Donuts and the Make-A-Wish Foundation are using tasty treats this month to grant wishes to kids in the Southern Tier. This September, Dunkin' Donuts and Make-A-Wish Western New York are teaming up for the kids. Starting on Friday, customers who contribute a dollar to Make-A-Wish at participating Dunkins in the Southern Tier will receive a star donut with blue frosting and white sprinkles. 2022 celebrates the 10th anniversary of both organizations coming together to make wishes come true.

