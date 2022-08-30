Read full article on original website
PA Lawmakers Look to Expand Clean Slate Law
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WENY) - Pennsylvania’s Clean Slate law was enacted to provide opportunities for more residents with a criminal record as they search for employment. Currently, the law provides criminal record sealing for some misdemeanors and other lower-level offenses. Since its enactment, it’s sealed the records of more than one million job seekers who’ve been burdened by their criminal record.
Lee Zeldin and state lawmakers speak out against HALT Act
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Corrections officers and state lawmakers appeared outside the Elmira Correctional Facility nearly two weeks ago to speak against the HALT Act. On Wednesday, Gubernatorial Republican candidate Lee Zeldin and his running mate Allison Esposito joined them in voicing their concerns. New York's State HALT Act limits...
New Gun Laws In New York State Take Effect This Week
NEW YORK STATE (WENY) -- New gun laws go into effect this week, regarding semi-automatic rifles. Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation that was designed to improve gun safety in New York State. These laws do take effect this week, and law enforcement agencies and gun dealers are confused in regard to what exactly comes next.
New NY Gun Safety laws go into effect starting Friday
ALBANY, NY (WENY)-- In early June Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a comprehensive legislative package to strengthen New York's gun laws and close critical loopholes exposed in tragic shootings. Today, Gov. Hochul announced the gun safety laws within that package will take effect starting tomorrow. “I want New Yorkers to know...
Families, Advocates Commemorate Loved Ones on International Overdose Awareness Day
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WENY) - Today is International Overdose Awareness Day. This morning at the State Capitol, families and advocates shared laughter, tears, and stories of loved-ones who’ve lost their lives as the result of an overdose. Hundreds of pictures and cherished items lined the stairs outside the Capitol. The...
The overtime threshold for NY farmers is on the verge of being reduced
ALBANY, NY (WENY)-- Next Tuesday the Farm Wage Board will make a recommendation to reduce the overtime threshold from 60 hours to 40 hours. And local members of the farming community worry about what this could mean for them. “Farming is the engine behind the many communities across New York...
New York Urges Parents to Take Action Regarding Child Identity Theft
ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) - New York State is urging parents to take actions to protect their children's identities. According to recent data from the Federal Trade Commission, identity theft for those under 19 years old grew 60 percent. in three years. Another study says that fixing child identity theft takes longer to resolve than fraud against adults and costs the average U.S. family $372 out-of-pocket on top of any fraudulent charges.
New NY DMV Online Service to Help Customers Access Records
(WENY) - The New York DMV has announced a new online service to help customers easily access license and vehicle records. The records request navigator allows customers to request and pay for records online rather than mailing a request to the DMV, saving the customer time and money. The service...
Star donuts give back to kids in the Southern Tier
ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WENY) -- Dunkin' Donuts and the Make-A-Wish Foundation are using tasty treats this month to grant wishes to kids in the Southern Tier. This September, Dunkin' Donuts and Make-A-Wish Western New York are teaming up for the kids. Starting on Friday, customers who contribute a dollar to Make-A-Wish at participating Dunkins in the Southern Tier will receive a star donut with blue frosting and white sprinkles. 2022 celebrates the 10th anniversary of both organizations coming together to make wishes come true.
