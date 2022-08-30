Read full article on original website
WJHG-TV
New companies coming to Bay County, providing hundreds of jobs
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - At the First Friday meeting, the Bay County Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Alliance announced several new projects in the works. EDA President Becca Hardin said Bay County is quickly growing. “Bay County has arrived and we’re on the international map, and recruiting businesses to our area.”
mypanhandle.com
Upcoming free event in Panama City celebrates caregivers
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The 2nd Annual Caregiver Appreciation Day is fast approaching. This event is meant to create a day for the men and woman who selflessly put their lives on hold to care for others. This year, Stephanie Cole, the CEO and founder of the Caregiver...
WJHG-TV
Bringing hope to those in need
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Hope 29:11 Resources and Catalyst Church joined forces to help those in need. This Saturday, September 3rd, they will be hosting the Drive-Thru Hope Food Distribution. “We’re partnering with Hope 29:11 Resources to do a 10,000 pound food distribution here in Panama City,” Megan Williams,...
WJHG-TV
ECP airport holds grand re-opening for military welcome center
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Military Welcome Center at Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport offers a relaxing lounge area for active duty, veterans, and Department of Defense Employees. The Bay County Chamber of Commerce, ECP officials, and Rotary Club of Lynn Haven held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate on...
WJHG-TV
Animal shelters experiencing less adoptions
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - While parents have been preparing to send kids back to school, animal shelters are preparing for fewer adoptions. According to officials at Bay County Animal Control, the beginning of a school year is a hectic time for households. This leads to fewer dogs and cats being adopted and more owner surrendered animals.
What’s happening this weekend in the Panhandle?
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Take a look at events happening this holiday weekend. St. Andrew Historic Walking Tours When: September 2, 1 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. Where: Panama City, Publishing Museum & Visitor’s Center DWELL- Youth Worship Event When: September 2, 7 p.m. Where: Chipley, Grace and Glory Worship Center Big Bam Boom […]
Bay District cuts some of the bus services for Mowat students
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Beginning September 6, some students who attend Mowat Middle School will no longer be within range to take the bus. On Tuesday, parents received a letter informing them that Bay District Schools will no longer provide transportation for students who live within a two-mile walk zone. District transportation officials said […]
100 gallons of fuel spill onto roadway following accident in Florida
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WDHN) — A Dothan man was allegedly the cause of a three-vehicle accident in Bay County, where around 100 gallons of diesel fuel spilled on the highway. According to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, the accident occurred at the intersection of U.S Highway 231 and Bay County Road 390 in Panama City. […]
WJHG-TV
How to Avoid Amazon Scams with Crime and Safety Analyst Paul Vecker
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Crime and Safety Analyst Paul Vecker stopped by the studio to explain how to avoid telephone scams that have been on the rise lately. He advised to be cautious in giving out your information and if the call doesn’t seem right, simply hang up the phone.
cutoday.info
Eglin FCU Breaks Ground on New Facility
FT. WALTON BEACH, Fla.- Eglin Federal Credit Union held a groundbreaking ceremony at its new Freeport Branch, making it EFCU’s first location in Walton County. As part of the CU’s growth and expansion efforts, property was recently purchased at intersection of Riverwalk Boulevard and US Highway 331, south of the Publix shopping center in Freeport. La Macchia Group is the design/build firm for the new Freeport Branch, Pace Branch, the Operations Center and the recently-announced DeFuniak Springs and Gulf Breeze locations.
WJHG-TV
Cost of Building Schools
Bella with Bay County Animal Services stops in to say hello to the News Channel 7 team. On this week's Wear It Wednesday, Jessica and Sam take a look at fall styles from VelichCo Boutique. Wear it Wednesday with VelichCO. Updated: Aug. 31, 2022 at 11:50 AM UTC.
franklincounty.news
This weekend in Gulf and Franklin
Looking to enjoy the long weekend with friends and family? Gulf and Franklin Counties are have a lot to offer. The 25th Annual Florida Scallop, Music & Arts Festival will be held Labor Day Weekend Friday, September 3, and Saturday, September 4, 2022. Come out and enjoy arts, crafts, live music, food vendors, a beer tent and more. For more details, click here.
Hot start: School District deals with AC issues
Panama City Beach, Fla. (WMBB) – It’s never an easy day in the classroom and local teachers said “some days are hotter than others,” as air conditioning problems plague some classrooms. Arnold High School Principal Britt Smith responded to a comment on a social media post that pointed out some classrooms have been without air […]
fosterfollynews.net
Legendary Lawn Maintenance in Chipley, Florida Seeks Full-Time and Part-Time Help
Legendary Lawn Maintenance in Chipley, Florida is currently looking for full-time and part-time help. Applicants must be able to work in the heat and have reliable transportation, along with a current Driver’s License. Call Jordan at 850-818-1273 for further info or to apply.
WJHG-TV
New Director for PCB Parks and Recreation dives head first into new ideas for the Aquatic Center
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s no secret Frank Brown Park is a hot spot for residents and visitors alike, and during the summertime, the pool is always packed. But a problem many ran into these past few months, is the scheduling. Without enough lifeguards, they can’t have too many people swimming at one time.
mypanhandle.com
Hidden dangers of “sugar substitutes”
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — News 13 airs a segment on News 13 Midday every Wednesday, “Wellness Wednesday”. Coach JT with “Evolve with JT” shares his expertise in nutrition, diet and exercise. This time, he talked about the hidden dangers of sugar substitutes such as...
New airline coming to Destin-Fort Walton Beach airport
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A non-stop service from Minneapolis, Minnesota to Destin will become a reality next spring. The Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport (VPS) will welcome the new Sun Country Airlines service on April 12, 2023. “This partnership is so meaningful for Okaloosa County,” said Okaloosa Board of County Commissioner Chairmen Mel Ponder. “Not only […]
WJHG-TV
Mr. Hibachi at Home
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A 5-month-old business in our area is stirring up a lot of interest with mouth-watering food and a lot of belly laughs. Louis Tang started ‘Mr. Hibachi at Home’ in April. “This idea came from my friend. He opened the same kind...
Overturned vehicle fire near Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office shared some incredible footage of firefighters working to put out a fire from an overturned vehicle on FL123 and 85 South near the Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport via a Facebook post from the OCSO. First responders responded to the scene of a “rollover traffic crash” […]
getthecoast.com
Main Street DeFuniak Springs to host 2nd Annual Oktoberfest
Main Street DeFuniak Springs will host its 2nd Annual Oktoberfest on Saturday, October 1, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in Historic Downtown DeFuniak Springs. The event, held outdoors on Baldwin Avenue between S. 7th and S. 8th St., will feature craft and domestic beer, food, music, axe throwing, and activities for kids and families.
