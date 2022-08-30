ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City Beach, FL

WJHG-TV

New companies coming to Bay County, providing hundreds of jobs

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - At the First Friday meeting, the Bay County Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Alliance announced several new projects in the works. EDA President Becca Hardin said Bay County is quickly growing. “Bay County has arrived and we’re on the international map, and recruiting businesses to our area.”
BAY COUNTY, FL
mypanhandle.com

Upcoming free event in Panama City celebrates caregivers

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The 2nd Annual Caregiver Appreciation Day is fast approaching. This event is meant to create a day for the men and woman who selflessly put their lives on hold to care for others. This year, Stephanie Cole, the CEO and founder of the Caregiver...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Bringing hope to those in need

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Hope 29:11 Resources and Catalyst Church joined forces to help those in need. This Saturday, September 3rd, they will be hosting the Drive-Thru Hope Food Distribution. “We’re partnering with Hope 29:11 Resources to do a 10,000 pound food distribution here in Panama City,” Megan Williams,...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

ECP airport holds grand re-opening for military welcome center

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Military Welcome Center at Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport offers a relaxing lounge area for active duty, veterans, and Department of Defense Employees. The Bay County Chamber of Commerce, ECP officials, and Rotary Club of Lynn Haven held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate on...
LYNN HAVEN, FL
City
Panama City, FL
City
Panama City Beach, FL
Local
Florida Government
Panama City Beach, FL
Government
WJHG-TV

Animal shelters experiencing less adoptions

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - While parents have been preparing to send kids back to school, animal shelters are preparing for fewer adoptions. According to officials at Bay County Animal Control, the beginning of a school year is a hectic time for households. This leads to fewer dogs and cats being adopted and more owner surrendered animals.
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

What’s happening this weekend in the Panhandle?

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Take a look at events happening this holiday weekend. St. Andrew Historic Walking Tours When: September 2, 1 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. Where: Panama City, Publishing Museum & Visitor’s Center DWELL- Youth Worship Event When: September 2, 7 p.m. Where: Chipley, Grace and Glory Worship Center Big Bam Boom […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Bay District cuts some of the bus services for Mowat students

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Beginning September 6, some students who attend Mowat Middle School will no longer be within range to take the bus. On Tuesday, parents received a letter informing them that Bay District Schools will no longer provide transportation for students who live within a two-mile walk zone. District transportation officials said […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
CBS 42

100 gallons of fuel spill onto roadway following accident in Florida

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WDHN) — A Dothan man was allegedly the cause of a three-vehicle accident in Bay County, where around 100 gallons of diesel fuel spilled on the highway. According to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, the accident occurred at the intersection of U.S Highway 231 and Bay County Road 390 in Panama City. […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
cutoday.info

Eglin FCU Breaks Ground on New Facility

FT. WALTON BEACH, Fla.- Eglin Federal Credit Union held a groundbreaking ceremony at its new Freeport Branch, making it EFCU’s first location in Walton County. As part of the CU’s growth and expansion efforts, property was recently purchased at intersection of Riverwalk Boulevard and US Highway 331, south of the Publix shopping center in Freeport. La Macchia Group is the design/build firm for the new Freeport Branch, Pace Branch, the Operations Center and the recently-announced DeFuniak Springs and Gulf Breeze locations.
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Cost of Building Schools

Bella with Bay County Animal Services stops in to say hello to the News Channel 7 team. On this week's Wear It Wednesday, Jessica and Sam take a look at fall styles from VelichCo Boutique. Wear it Wednesday with VelichCO. Updated: Aug. 31, 2022 at 11:50 AM UTC.
BAY COUNTY, FL
franklincounty.news

This weekend in Gulf and Franklin

Looking to enjoy the long weekend with friends and family? Gulf and Franklin Counties are have a lot to offer. The 25th Annual Florida Scallop, Music & Arts Festival will be held Labor Day Weekend Friday, September 3, and Saturday, September 4, 2022. Come out and enjoy arts, crafts, live music, food vendors, a beer tent and more. For more details, click here.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Hot start: School District deals with AC issues

Panama City Beach, Fla. (WMBB) – It’s never an easy day in the classroom and local teachers said “some days are hotter than others,” as air conditioning problems plague some classrooms. Arnold High School Principal Britt Smith responded to a comment on a social media post that pointed out some classrooms have been without air […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
mypanhandle.com

Hidden dangers of “sugar substitutes”

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — News 13 airs a segment on News 13 Midday every Wednesday, “Wellness Wednesday”. Coach JT with “Evolve with JT” shares his expertise in nutrition, diet and exercise. This time, he talked about the hidden dangers of sugar substitutes such as...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WKRG News 5

New airline coming to Destin-Fort Walton Beach airport

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A non-stop service from Minneapolis, Minnesota to Destin will become a reality next spring. The Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport (VPS) will welcome the new Sun Country Airlines service on April 12, 2023. “This partnership is so meaningful for Okaloosa County,” said Okaloosa Board of County Commissioner Chairmen Mel Ponder. “Not only […]
DESTIN, FL
WJHG-TV

Mr. Hibachi at Home

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A 5-month-old business in our area is stirring up a lot of interest with mouth-watering food and a lot of belly laughs. Louis Tang started ‘Mr. Hibachi at Home’ in April. “This idea came from my friend. He opened the same kind...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

Overturned vehicle fire near Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office shared some incredible footage of firefighters working to put out a fire from an overturned vehicle on FL123 and 85 South near the Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport via a Facebook post from the OCSO. First responders responded to the scene of a “rollover traffic crash” […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
getthecoast.com

Main Street DeFuniak Springs to host 2nd Annual Oktoberfest

Main Street DeFuniak Springs will host its 2nd Annual Oktoberfest on Saturday, October 1, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in Historic Downtown DeFuniak Springs. The event, held outdoors on Baldwin Avenue between S. 7th and S. 8th St., will feature craft and domestic beer, food, music, axe throwing, and activities for kids and families.
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL

