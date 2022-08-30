Read full article on original website
WJHG-TV
Cost of Building Schools
Bella with Bay County Animal Services stops in to say hello to the News Channel 7 team. On this week's Wear It Wednesday, Jessica and Sam take a look at fall styles from VelichCo Boutique. Wear it Wednesday with VelichCO. Updated: Aug. 31, 2022 at 11:50 AM UTC.
WJHG-TV
Mowat Middle School teacher reads racial slur to class
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Lynn Haven middle school principal sent out an apology to all parents and guardians after he said one of their teachers was reading aloud to her class and neglected to edit out a racial slur. “As a parent, if my daughter comes home and...
Hot start: School District deals with AC issues
Panama City Beach, Fla. (WMBB) – It’s never an easy day in the classroom and local teachers said “some days are hotter than others,” as air conditioning problems plague some classrooms. Arnold High School Principal Britt Smith responded to a comment on a social media post that pointed out some classrooms have been without air […]
WJHG-TV
ECP airport holds grand re-opening for military welcome center
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Military Welcome Center at Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport offers a relaxing lounge area for active duty, veterans, and Department of Defense Employees. The Bay County Chamber of Commerce, ECP officials, and Rotary Club of Lynn Haven held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate on...
WJHG-TV
Bringing hope to those in need
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Hope 29:11 Resources and Catalyst Church joined forces to help those in need. This Saturday, September 3rd, they will be hosting the Drive-Thru Hope Food Distribution. “We’re partnering with Hope 29:11 Resources to do a 10,000 pound food distribution here in Panama City,” Megan Williams,...
mypanhandle.com
Upcoming free event in Panama City celebrates caregivers
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The 2nd Annual Caregiver Appreciation Day is fast approaching. This event is meant to create a day for the men and woman who selflessly put their lives on hold to care for others. This year, Stephanie Cole, the CEO and founder of the Caregiver...
WJHG-TV
New companies coming to Bay County, providing hundreds of jobs
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - At the First Friday meeting, the Bay County Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Alliance announced several new projects in the works. EDA President Becca Hardin said Bay County is quickly growing. “Bay County has arrived and we’re on the international map, and recruiting businesses to our area.”
WJHG-TV
Animal shelters experiencing less adoptions
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - While parents have been preparing to send kids back to school, animal shelters are preparing for fewer adoptions. According to officials at Bay County Animal Control, the beginning of a school year is a hectic time for households. This leads to fewer dogs and cats being adopted and more owner surrendered animals.
WJHG-TV
Bay District Schools Need for Mentors
Rain chances will be on the increase in the days ahead. In this week's Time Travel Tuesday, Donna sits down with local historian to visit a blast from the past.
getthecoast.com
3 Okaloosa high schools receive final grade
Election season isn’t over yet as the City of Destin has to elect a new Mayor in November. With the primaries over, more focus is now on the mayoral election. On Friday, September 9, the Destin Chamber of Commerce will host their Business Before Hours Breakfast. Councilmembers Rodney Braden and Bobby Wagner, both candidates for Destin Mayor, will share their platforms and answer questions.
franklincounty.news
This weekend in Gulf and Franklin
Looking to enjoy the long weekend with friends and family? Gulf and Franklin Counties are have a lot to offer. The 25th Annual Florida Scallop, Music & Arts Festival will be held Labor Day Weekend Friday, September 3, and Saturday, September 4, 2022. Come out and enjoy arts, crafts, live music, food vendors, a beer tent and more. For more details, click here.
mypanhandle.com
Hidden dangers of “sugar substitutes”
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — News 13 airs a segment on News 13 Midday every Wednesday, “Wellness Wednesday”. Coach JT with “Evolve with JT” shares his expertise in nutrition, diet and exercise. This time, he talked about the hidden dangers of sugar substitutes such as...
fosterfollynews.net
Legendary Lawn Maintenance in Chipley, Florida Seeks Full-Time and Part-Time Help
Legendary Lawn Maintenance in Chipley, Florida is currently looking for full-time and part-time help. Applicants must be able to work in the heat and have reliable transportation, along with a current Driver’s License. Call Jordan at 850-818-1273 for further info or to apply.
cutoday.info
Eglin FCU Breaks Ground on New Facility
FT. WALTON BEACH, Fla.- Eglin Federal Credit Union held a groundbreaking ceremony at its new Freeport Branch, making it EFCU’s first location in Walton County. As part of the CU’s growth and expansion efforts, property was recently purchased at intersection of Riverwalk Boulevard and US Highway 331, south of the Publix shopping center in Freeport. La Macchia Group is the design/build firm for the new Freeport Branch, Pace Branch, the Operations Center and the recently-announced DeFuniak Springs and Gulf Breeze locations.
Labor Day 2022 events around Destin
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — From the shores of Crystal Beach in Destin to the bayous of Shalimar, many Labor Day events are scheduled for Okaloosa Co. We provided a list of events for the weekend such as live music concerts to firework shows. Destin Arts & Drafts, Friday, Sept. 2 from 6 p.m. to 9 […]
WJHG-TV
New Director for PCB Parks and Recreation dives head first into new ideas for the Aquatic Center
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s no secret Frank Brown Park is a hot spot for residents and visitors alike, and during the summertime, the pool is always packed. But a problem many ran into these past few months, is the scheduling. Without enough lifeguards, they can’t have too many people swimming at one time.
WJHG-TV
Mr. Hibachi at Home
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A 5-month-old business in our area is stirring up a lot of interest with mouth-watering food and a lot of belly laughs. Louis Tang started ‘Mr. Hibachi at Home’ in April. “This idea came from my friend. He opened the same kind...
Third ferry from Eastern Shipbuilding sets sail
PORT ST JOE, Fla. (WMBB) —The “Dorothy Day” Staten Island ferry spent its last few hours in the Florida Panhandle Thursday afternoon. It left Eastern Shipbuilding Group’s Port St. Joe facility and headed to its new home in New York City. It’s the last of three ferries built for the New York City Port Authority. […]
WJHG-TV
DeFuniak Springs ER still closed nearly 6 months later
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - More than five months after Healthmark Regional Medical Center announced its emergency room in DeFuniak Springs would be temporarily closing, there is still no re-opening date in sight. The only emergency room in north Walton County abruptly shut its doors for renovations in mid-March. It...
WJHG-TV
Wear it Wednesday styled by VelichCO
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -As the fall season quickly approaches, VelichCO Boutique stopped by to show off its clothing selection. On this week’s Wear It Wednesday, Yana Velichko and Alexia Spradley joined the NewsChannel 7 Today team to discuss how versatile a fall wardrobe can be. They took a look at this season’s fall color pallet and great ways to dress your look up or down.
