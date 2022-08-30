Election season isn’t over yet as the City of Destin has to elect a new Mayor in November. With the primaries over, more focus is now on the mayoral election. On Friday, September 9, the Destin Chamber of Commerce will host their Business Before Hours Breakfast. Councilmembers Rodney Braden and Bobby Wagner, both candidates for Destin Mayor, will share their platforms and answer questions.

OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO