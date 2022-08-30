ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 4PM’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon’s drawing of the Oregon Lottery’s “Pick 4 4PM” game were:

7-4-6-0

(seven, four, six, zero)

