Read full article on original website
real deal13
3d ago
So if it was a regular citizen, you’d be blasting all charges of them on here? But since it’s one of your own , no purp walk or talk huh??
Reply(2)
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Legislator Says Highway Patrol Improperly Released Info In Trooper Arrest
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. State Rep. Landon Brown, R-Cheyenne, wants to know why the Wyoming Highway Patrol sent out a press release announcing that it had arrested one of its troopers before he had officially been charged with a crime. Brown filed a complaint, which...
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (9/1/22–9/2/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
capcity.news
Cheyenne man charged for aggravated robbery, interference with a peace officer
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A Cheyenne man is facing charges of aggravated robbery, aggravated assault and battery and possession of stolen property stemming from a Wednesday, Aug. 31 run-in with the Wyoming Highway Patrol. Darrell Mike Dotson heard the charges in Laramie County Circuit Court on Friday, and a judge...
capcity.news
Suspect accused of threat to pull hand grenade pin in Cheyenne standoff, authorities say
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office reported in a department news release Friday that a man entered into a standoff Thursday with deputies during which he allegedly threatened to pull the pin of a hand grenade. The incident occurred on the 800 block of East Jefferson...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Man arrested after threatening police with hand grenade
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - One man has been arrested on three counts of Aggravated Assault, Terroristic Threats, and a California warrant following a stand off with police Thursday evening. According to the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department, dispatchers received a call that indicated a suspect with a felony warrant...
Cheyenne Police Planning DUI Enforcement Effort This Weekend
Cheyenne Police will be out in force over the Labor Day weekend. The extra enforcement effort will include the deployment of the DUI Command Van, which allows officers to make arrests, take care of some of the paper involved, and get back out on the street more quickly.
cowboystatedaily.com
Girlfriend of Missing Laramie Man Asks Public for Help
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Nikki Gallegos ticks off the days since 39-year-old Chris Mauk went missing. A hand-drawn calendar in neon pink and green marks all the crucial dates that continue to haunt her: July 2, the last day she saw or heard from Mauk. Aug. 5, the date Laramie police searched the trailer the couple shared together with cadaver dogs.
capcity.news
Laramie County divorce filings (8/24/22–9/1/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Aug. 24 through Sept. 1. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cheyenne Police Looking For Woman Reported Missing
UPDATE: The Cheyenne Police Department has revised its original description of Melissa Martinez slightly. Here is the revised post:. "The Cheyenne Police Department is requesting assistance in locating 57 year old Melissa Martinez. She has black hair, brown eyes is approximately 4’10”, 91 pounds. Her family is trying to get in contact with her.
capcity.news
Laramie County Circuit Court arraignments (8/31/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Joseph Nathaniel Hernandez, 33 –...
bigfoot99.com
Few details emerge about arrests near Saratoga hot pools
A brief update on the law enforcement action in Saratoga Saturday night during which an officer drew a gun and requested backup. The incident occurred on August 28th around 10:00 pm as Sergeant Tyler Christen, performed a routine check at the hot pools. According to Chief Kenneth Lehr, Sargent Christen...
Idaho Residents Charged on Drug Felony in Laramie
Two Idaho residents are currently in jail on felony drug charges. On August 29, 2022, at approximately 10:53 a.m., Laramie Police Officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of South 3rd Street for a welfare check on two subjects who had been slumped over in a parked vehicle for eight hours.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cheyenne Sees Hottest Summer on Record
The summer of 2022 was Cheyenne's hottest summer on record, according to the National Weather Service. The average temperature between June 1 and Aug. 31 was 70.7 degrees, beating the old record of 70.0 degrees set in 2020. "While the afternoon high temperatures were indeed toasty this year, with 99...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Students’ rights and back to school
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - With school starting up again, our focus turns to getting kids ready with school supplies and textbooks for the new year. But one of the things that may not be covered in school outlines is student rights. Especially when it comes to freedom of...
capcity.news
Cause of Tuesday morning house fire in Cheyenne under investigation
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — No injuries were reported after Cheyenne Fire Rescue quelled a fire at a Cheyenne home on Tuesday, Aug. 30, according to an agency release. The cause remains under investigation. Crews responded at 8:58 a.m. Tuesday to the reported structure fire on the 500 block of East...
Train collides with pickup truck, police set to make possible arrest in Weld County
A train collided with a pickup truck in Weld County on Thursday morning. It happened on Highway 85 near the intersection with Highway 104. It then turned into a standoff with responding law enforcement officers that remained active as of 10 a.m. So far it's not known if there were injuries resulting from the collision.Engineers on the train were being kept in the train cars for safety reasons. Law enforcement officers were set to make a possible arrest at the scene.Southbound lanes of Highway 85 were blocked as part of the police operation just before 11 a.m.
newslj.com
Plague confirmed in a cat
Greg Johnson with the Laramie Boomerang and Jonathan make with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, Via the Wyoming News Exchange. LARAMIE and CHEYENNE — Confirmation via lab testing that an Albany County cat has died of plague has state health officials cautioning pet owners statewide, including in the Cheyenne area.
Wyoming’s Bed Bath & Beyond Stores Spared
The mega-store chain Bed Bath and Beyond is closing 150 stores and laying off 20% of its staff, nationwide. The retail giant is in trouble and will begin by closing 37 stores across the US before the end of February. Liquidation sales have already begun at those locations. 200 "redundant"...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Wyoming Corner Crossing case is headed to federal court-pkg-Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version
Students’ rights and back to school-pkg-Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version. With school starting up again, our focus turns to getting kids ready with school supplies and textbooks for the new year. But one of the things that may not be covered in school outlines is student rights. Especially when it comes to freedom of expression and fighting discrimination, inside our outside the classroom, particularly with LGBTQ rights, dress codes, racism, recent book bannings and history lesson restrictions.
2 dogs attacked, 1 dies after man assaults them, sheriff's office says
WELLINGTON, Colo. — A dog died after a man attacked it and another dog in a fenced yard Monday night, the Larimer County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) said. The attack happened off 6th Street near the McDonald's in Wellington late Monday, LCSO said. The surviving dog was seriously injured in the attack but is expected to recover.
Comments / 5