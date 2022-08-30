ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennett Square, PA

Football: King reigns on the ground as Unionville tops Sun Valley

ASTON — It is almost as if Unionville coach Pat Clark has been doing this coaching thing for a little while. Following his team’s modus operandi and feeling good about his running game, Clark unleashed Joe King on Sun Valley in the first half Friday and set the tone for a dominant effort.
KENNETT SQUARE, PA
Boyertown football falls to Exeter

REIFFTON — One week after it won by the largest margin of victory in program history, Boyertown found itself on the opposite side of the spectrum in Week 2. Fresh off a 61-0 win over Upper Perkiomen, the Bears fell behind 37-0 against Exeter on Friday night and were unable to recover, ultimately losing to the Eagles 37-21 in a non-league game.
BOYERTOWN, PA
East Marlborough Township, PA
West Chester, PA
Home, PA
Kennett Square, PA
Pennsylvania Sports
West Chester, PA
Unionville, PA
Turnovers doom Shanahan in loss to Phoenixville

DOWNINGTOWN >> Bishop Shanahan football opponents this season don’t care that they lost 30 seniors from last year’s team. Especially if a team lost to them in 2021, they have one thing in mind. “Revenge from last year,” Phoenixville’s Ahmid Spivey simply put it. The Phantoms...
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
Upper Perkiomen rebounds with 31-14 win over Schuylkill Valley

RED HILL >> A 61-point loss to open the season would seem to be enough to rattle anybody’s confidence. But apparently not the Upper Perkiomen football team’s as the Indians recovered from that Week 1 shellacking with a 31-14 win Friday night over Schuylkill Valley. Upper Perk (1-1)...
PENNSBURG, PA
Ryan Mcgill
Mercury Roundup (Sept. 2): 11 Upper Perkiomen players on scoresheet in rout of Schuylkill Valley

Highlights: Eleven different Upper Perk players contributed to goals in a rout Friday over Schuylkill Valley. UP goals were by Luke Gerstenberg, Ethan Barr (assist), Christian McGillen, Evan Sands, Jared Van Pelt, Logan Watkins and Theo Deskevich. Jimmy Friedman had two helpers while Matthew Fisher, Mike Kuzckowski, Vin Durrant were also credited with assists.
PENNSBURG, PA
Plymouth Whitemarsh runs over Methacton, 34-0

PLYMOUTH MEETING >> Plymouth Whitemarsh’s offense has a lot of options … and it’s not afraid to use them. Particularly its best option; namely, the one that lines up behind center. The Colonials got their “O” on track Friday in their 34-0 romp over Methacton. A unit...
PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA
Golf: Rayburn, Smith shoot par to lead Garnet Valley

Tyler Ryburn and Colin Smith both shot even-par at Concord Country Club as Garnet Valley (190) topped Haverford (211) and Marple Newtown (232) in a tri-match. Ryburn carded three birdies to finish at 35. Smith birdied the eighth hole and also shot 35. Ethan Koperna pitched in with a 38 for the Jags.
GARNET VALLEY, PA
Football: Matt Brosko shoulders load as Haverford School opens with a win

HAVERFORD — Matt Brosko wasn’t exactly beaming after Haverford School’s 14-12 nonleague win over Bonner-Prendergast Friday. Despite his 25 carries and 133 yards, despite his status as the lone sustained offensive threat on either side at Sabol Field, Brosko wasn’t delighted that a pair of thwarted PATs and a fourth-quarter interception by Yasir Denmark were required for the Fords to win their opener.
HAVERFORD, PA
Football: Light a Gicking on the sidelines, Marple Newtown has drama-free night

MIDDLETOWN — Chris Gicking hesitated before he tried to speak about a subject that brought out a deep emotional response Friday night. “He got up in the middle of the night and drove himself to the hospital the other day,” Gicking said, when asked why his father, Harry Gicking, a long-time Marple Newtown assistant coach, was not on the sideline. “You know how tough guys his age think they are. He’s in Bryn Mawr Hospital, but he’s going to be fine.
NEWTOWN SQUARE, PA
First-half spurt helps Conestoga thump Henderson

BERWYN >> The Conestoga girls soccer team made an appearance in the PIAA Class 4A championship final last season. Judging from Thursday’s peformance against West Chester Henderson, another pilgrimage from Berwyn to Hershey could be in the cards. The Pioneers jumped out to a big halftime lead and had...
CONESTOGA, PA
Haynes hauls in 2 TDs, North Penn rolls past Quakertown

QUAKERTOWN >> North Penn’s Yazeed Haynes was left perplexed how not once but twice the Quakertown defense let him get behind them to easily stroll into the end zone on a pair of throws from quarterback Ryan Zeltt. “I’m thinking I don’t know what they’re doing,” he said. “I’m...
QUAKERTOWN, PA
Football: Jackson comes up big in many ways for Ridley

HAVERFORD — On a night of big plays one of the shortest players on the field stood tall. Senior Paul Jackson rushed for 97 yards, including a backbreaking 78-yard touchdown, turned a hitch into a 26-yard scoring play, played outside linebacker and drilled a 44-yard punt despite an all-out rush to spark Ridley to a 28-10 win over Haverford in Central League action at AG Cornog Stadium.
FOLSOM, PA
Sparacino, defense lead Kennett to dominant win over Oxford

KENNETT SQUARE—Last week’s loss at the hands of Upper Dublin in a non-league game left a bad taste in the mouths of the Kennett Blue Demon football team. That proved to be bad news for visiting Oxford Friday night in the Ches-Mont opener for both teams. Kennett (1-1 overall, 1-0 league) was on the board in the first two minutes of the game, and never looked back, posting a convincing 42-14 win over the Hornets (1-1, 0-1).
OXFORD, PA
Volleyball: Carcillo, Patterson, Gaultieri have strong debuts for O’Hara

Freshmen Maggie Carcillo, Kerrigan Patterson and Ashlyn Gaultieri had strong varsity debuts as Cardinal O’Hara topped Radnor, 3-0. Carcillo had seven kills, 15 assists and two aces in the 25-23, 25-9, 26-24 victory. Patterson contributed five kills, nine digs and two aces. Gaultieri pitched in with five kills and four blocks.
SPRINGFIELD, PA
Owen J. Roberts starts fast in win over Wissahickon

LOWER GWYNEDD >> Owen J. Roberts set the tone early against Wissahickon Friday night. The Wildcats capped off their nine-play, 72-yard game-opening drive with a Hunter Rhoads two-yard touchdown run just 3:54 into the game. They led the rest of the way and evened their record at 1-1 with a 42-6 win at Wissahickon High School.
AMBLER, PA

