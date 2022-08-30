Read full article on original website
papreplive.com
Stifling defense propels Coatesville over Academy Park in afternoon showcase
SHARON HILL >> On a sun-soaked field without a gust of wind to be found, it was hardly poor playing conditions when Coatesville squared off against Academy Park, Friday. But a rare 1 pm kickoff without the clamor of a band or the atmosphere of the Friday night lights added its own unique challenge.
papreplive.com
Football: King reigns on the ground as Unionville tops Sun Valley
ASTON — It is almost as if Unionville coach Pat Clark has been doing this coaching thing for a little while. Following his team’s modus operandi and feeling good about his running game, Clark unleashed Joe King on Sun Valley in the first half Friday and set the tone for a dominant effort.
papreplive.com
Boyertown football falls to Exeter
REIFFTON — One week after it won by the largest margin of victory in program history, Boyertown found itself on the opposite side of the spectrum in Week 2. Fresh off a 61-0 win over Upper Perkiomen, the Bears fell behind 37-0 against Exeter on Friday night and were unable to recover, ultimately losing to the Eagles 37-21 in a non-league game.
papreplive.com
Younger Jacobs adds to family legacy at WC Rustin as Golden Knights roll WC Henderson
WESTTOWN >> The comparisons will be inevitable. After what Dayshawn Jacobs did in a West Chester Rustin uniform the previous two seasons, anything younger brother, Daimon Jacobs, does will naturally be compared. Fortunately for Daimon, and the Golden Knights, the younger brother is pretty darn good, too. Friday, in the...
papreplive.com
Turnovers doom Shanahan in loss to Phoenixville
DOWNINGTOWN >> Bishop Shanahan football opponents this season don’t care that they lost 30 seniors from last year’s team. Especially if a team lost to them in 2021, they have one thing in mind. “Revenge from last year,” Phoenixville’s Ahmid Spivey simply put it. The Phantoms...
papreplive.com
Delco Football Roundup: Westburg, Garnet Valley offense explode in rout of Upper Darby
Jack Westburg scored four of Garnet Valley’s six touchdowns in the second quarter as the Jaguars cruised to a 55-20 victory over Upper Darby at Moe DeFrank Stadium. Westburg, a senior running back, caught a pair of scoring passes from quarterback Matt Mesaros and ran for two TDs. “Last...
papreplive.com
Upper Perkiomen rebounds with 31-14 win over Schuylkill Valley
RED HILL >> A 61-point loss to open the season would seem to be enough to rattle anybody’s confidence. But apparently not the Upper Perkiomen football team’s as the Indians recovered from that Week 1 shellacking with a 31-14 win Friday night over Schuylkill Valley. Upper Perk (1-1)...
papreplive.com
Stewart, Perkiomen Valley churn out 30-29 comeback win over Downingtown West
GRATERFORD >> Early into his first season starting in the Perkiomen Valley backfield, one thing is certain about Jacob Stewart: He never gives up on a play. Surrounded by two, three, four defenders, Stewart’s legs keep churning and his eyes stay up looking for more yards to give his team.
papreplive.com
Mercury Roundup (Sept. 2): 11 Upper Perkiomen players on scoresheet in rout of Schuylkill Valley
Highlights: Eleven different Upper Perk players contributed to goals in a rout Friday over Schuylkill Valley. UP goals were by Luke Gerstenberg, Ethan Barr (assist), Christian McGillen, Evan Sands, Jared Van Pelt, Logan Watkins and Theo Deskevich. Jimmy Friedman had two helpers while Matthew Fisher, Mike Kuzckowski, Vin Durrant were also credited with assists.
papreplive.com
Plymouth Whitemarsh runs over Methacton, 34-0
PLYMOUTH MEETING >> Plymouth Whitemarsh’s offense has a lot of options … and it’s not afraid to use them. Particularly its best option; namely, the one that lines up behind center. The Colonials got their “O” on track Friday in their 34-0 romp over Methacton. A unit...
papreplive.com
Golf: Rayburn, Smith shoot par to lead Garnet Valley
Tyler Ryburn and Colin Smith both shot even-par at Concord Country Club as Garnet Valley (190) topped Haverford (211) and Marple Newtown (232) in a tri-match. Ryburn carded three birdies to finish at 35. Smith birdied the eighth hole and also shot 35. Ethan Koperna pitched in with a 38 for the Jags.
papreplive.com
Football: Matt Brosko shoulders load as Haverford School opens with a win
HAVERFORD — Matt Brosko wasn’t exactly beaming after Haverford School’s 14-12 nonleague win over Bonner-Prendergast Friday. Despite his 25 carries and 133 yards, despite his status as the lone sustained offensive threat on either side at Sabol Field, Brosko wasn’t delighted that a pair of thwarted PATs and a fourth-quarter interception by Yasir Denmark were required for the Fords to win their opener.
papreplive.com
Football: Light a Gicking on the sidelines, Marple Newtown has drama-free night
MIDDLETOWN — Chris Gicking hesitated before he tried to speak about a subject that brought out a deep emotional response Friday night. “He got up in the middle of the night and drove himself to the hospital the other day,” Gicking said, when asked why his father, Harry Gicking, a long-time Marple Newtown assistant coach, was not on the sideline. “You know how tough guys his age think they are. He’s in Bryn Mawr Hospital, but he’s going to be fine.
papreplive.com
First-half spurt helps Conestoga thump Henderson
BERWYN >> The Conestoga girls soccer team made an appearance in the PIAA Class 4A championship final last season. Judging from Thursday’s peformance against West Chester Henderson, another pilgrimage from Berwyn to Hershey could be in the cards. The Pioneers jumped out to a big halftime lead and had...
papreplive.com
Haynes hauls in 2 TDs, North Penn rolls past Quakertown
QUAKERTOWN >> North Penn’s Yazeed Haynes was left perplexed how not once but twice the Quakertown defense let him get behind them to easily stroll into the end zone on a pair of throws from quarterback Ryan Zeltt. “I’m thinking I don’t know what they’re doing,” he said. “I’m...
papreplive.com
Football: Jackson comes up big in many ways for Ridley
HAVERFORD — On a night of big plays one of the shortest players on the field stood tall. Senior Paul Jackson rushed for 97 yards, including a backbreaking 78-yard touchdown, turned a hitch into a 26-yard scoring play, played outside linebacker and drilled a 44-yard punt despite an all-out rush to spark Ridley to a 28-10 win over Haverford in Central League action at AG Cornog Stadium.
papreplive.com
Sparacino, defense lead Kennett to dominant win over Oxford
KENNETT SQUARE—Last week’s loss at the hands of Upper Dublin in a non-league game left a bad taste in the mouths of the Kennett Blue Demon football team. That proved to be bad news for visiting Oxford Friday night in the Ches-Mont opener for both teams. Kennett (1-1 overall, 1-0 league) was on the board in the first two minutes of the game, and never looked back, posting a convincing 42-14 win over the Hornets (1-1, 0-1).
papreplive.com
Volleyball: Carcillo, Patterson, Gaultieri have strong debuts for O’Hara
Freshmen Maggie Carcillo, Kerrigan Patterson and Ashlyn Gaultieri had strong varsity debuts as Cardinal O’Hara topped Radnor, 3-0. Carcillo had seven kills, 15 assists and two aces in the 25-23, 25-9, 26-24 victory. Patterson contributed five kills, nine digs and two aces. Gaultieri pitched in with five kills and four blocks.
papreplive.com
The Reporter/Times Herald/Montgomery Media Local Roundup (Sept. 1): Souderton blanks West
Souderton 1, CB West 0: Led by senior captains Maggie Fisher and Alexis Stefanowicz, the the Indians defense stood tall during a SOL Colonial win on Friday. Outside backs Abby Kolb, Natalie Rankin and Avery Carroll also stood tall for Souderton. Freshman Ashlee Rose delivered the goal off a nice run from the center of the field.
papreplive.com
Owen J. Roberts starts fast in win over Wissahickon
LOWER GWYNEDD >> Owen J. Roberts set the tone early against Wissahickon Friday night. The Wildcats capped off their nine-play, 72-yard game-opening drive with a Hunter Rhoads two-yard touchdown run just 3:54 into the game. They led the rest of the way and evened their record at 1-1 with a 42-6 win at Wissahickon High School.
