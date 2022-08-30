Read full article on original website
deanna lightner
3d ago
Wow!!! Even the SW HILLS are seeing gun violence, more frequently! Gee, does that mean Wheeler might actually do something now it's in the better part of town? Or will the DA let em out to commit more crime? Will Trujillo come bail them out too? I mean really what's another murder? Right?
Reply
4
candycane
3d ago
We Democrats will have these two gentlemen released before the bars close at 2 am. We Democrats hate police. Who called the cops ?
Reply(2)
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wednesday in Portland: PBOT begins clearing homeless camps along NE 33rd and Marine DriveEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Author Who Penned 'How to Kill Your Husband' Arrested for MurderTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Portland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Multnomah County reports another suspected heat-related death and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: July Shooting near Mary's Club sparks $5M lawsuit, traffic slows in Sellwood on TuesdayEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
kptv.com
McMinnville man arrested after firing gun at two people
MCMINNVILLE, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was arrested Friday after firing a gun at a man and woman, according to the McMinnville Police Department. Police responded to a call just after midnight near a Plaid Pantry at the intersection of Northeast Evans Street and Northeast Baker Street. The man and woman reported that someone had fired a gun at them as they were driving away from the convenience store.
kptv.com
One person detained after shots fired at Wood Village shopping center, MCSO says
WOOD VILLAGE Ore. (KPTV) – Shots were fired in the parking lot of a shopping center in Wood Village early Friday evening. Windows were shattered by bullets at the Fred Meyer while people at the store reported running for safety, hiding behind shipping containers. Police have secured the scene, however, no word has been given if any suspects were in custody.
kezi.com
Man arrested after string of attacks, police say
EUGENE, Ore. -- A Portland man was arrested by Eugene police on Wednesday after several seemingly random attacks, including some that used a knife, police say. Eugene Police Department said the incident began just before 9:30 a.m. on August 31 when patrol units responded to reports of a man attempting to stab a patrol vehicle’s tires. When police arrived at the scene, they reportedly received eyewitness testimony that the suspect, later identified as Quinn Carsten Reed, 26, of Portland, had thrown a knife at a person who was working on a vehicle parked in an alley. Police said the knife narrowly missed the person’s head, lodging into the side of the vehicle they were working on.
kptv.com
5 Portland-area men arrested following child predator sting
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Five men were arrested Thursday following a child predator sting on social media, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. During the investigation, officers posed as underage boys and girls on a variety of online platforms. The arrested men all requested in-person meetings with who they believed was a child for sex.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kptv.com
Dallas mother and daughter charged with neglect of 18 horses
DALLAS Ore. (KPTV) - Polk County sheriff’s deputies arrested two women in Dallas on Tuesday in connection with alleged animal neglect at a horse stable. At about 8 a.m., deputies executed a search warrant at 2527 James Howe Road, where they found multiple horses in poor condition, officials said. Three of the animals were in such poor condition they had to be euthanized by a vet on site that day.
Man found dead in NE Portland, investigation underway
An investigation was launched Friday after a man was found dead in Portland's Roseway neighborhood, officials said.
Vehicle struck by multiple bullets off I-205 in NE Portland
Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened on an Interstate 205 off-ramp in Northeast Portland early Friday morning.
Driver charged with DUII, manslaughter in Hillsboro crash
The Hillsboro Police Department said officers arrested a man Wednesday who was involved in a deadly rollover crash in Hillsboro two months ago.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kptv.com
Man found dead after shooting in NE Portland, investigation ongoing
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the Roseway neighborhood Friday morning. North Precinct officers responded to a report of someone shot in the 3800 block of Northeast 65th Avenue at about 7:20 a.m. Officers arrived to the scene and found a man dead. The victim’s name has not been released.
kptv.com
Portland man arrested after series of bizarre assaults in Eugene
EUGENE Ore. (KPTV) - A 26-year-old Portland man was arrested Wednesday after a series of assaults in Eugene, according to the Eugene Police Department. At about 9:30 a.m., police responded to reports of a man trying to stab the tires of a patrol vehicle. Police did not provide the location.
kptv.com
Alleged cab driver shooter pleads not guilty, lawyer claims mistaken identity
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A man accused of shooting a Portland taxi cab driver made his first court appearance Thursday, and his lawyer says police arrested the wrong person. 47-year-old Bradley Stanwood pleaded not guilty to assault and attempted murder charges in a Multnomah County Court. Stanwood’s bail was set...
kptv.com
Family of Oregon woman whose body was found in landfill say suspect ‘took the easy way out’
ALOHA, Ore. (KPTV) - In August, the body of 27-year-old Kaylee Birdzell, was found in a landfill days after being reported missing. Police say she was killed by her former partner and thrown in a dumpster in Aloha. The suspect in this case, is now dead, leaving her family without answers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man shot during Marine Drive street takeover was later found dead
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police clarified on Wednesday afternoon that one of three people shot during an illegal street takeover over the weekend was later found dead at a Northeast Portland gas station. The Portland Police Bureau put out a statement earlier in the day, identifying the man who...
Man, 20, shot dead at Portland illegal street racing takeover
A 20-year-old was killed in Portland on Sunday during a shooting that occurred during an illegal street racing takeover, authorities said. Cameron Taylor was at the event on Marine Drive over I-5 in the Eliot neighborhood when gunfire erupted just before 11 p.m., the Portland Police Bureau said Wednesday. After...
Officials: Driver jumps from garbage truck heading down embankment
A driver allegedly jumped out of a garbage truck as it headed down an embankment in North Portland Friday morning, fire officials said.
kptv.com
Highway 211 crash between motorcycle, car leaves 1 dead
SANDY, Ore. (KPTV) - A crash between a Victory motorcycle and a Kia Spectra left a man dead Thursday night on Highway 211, near milepost 4, according to Oregon State Police. Troopers responded just after 9 p.m. to find that the motorcycle attempted to pass in a no-passing zone and crashed head-on into an oncoming car.
22-year-old arrested after allegedly shooting man in NE Portland
A 22-year-old suspect was arrested after allegedly shooting a man in Portland's Montavilla neighborhood Monday evening, authorities said.
‘Don’t do this’: Mt. Tabor hit by suspected arsonists multiple times
A string of fires in a popular Portland park has neighbors and visitors on edge as investigators look to find those responsible.
Dine and Dash Suspect Caught With Stolen Car
On Monday August 22, 2022, Lincoln City Police arrested 45-year-old Robert Wayne Norton, of Dallas, Oregon, on multiple charges including Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, and a Felony Parole Violation Warrant. At about 8:30 PM, Lincoln City Police Officers responded to the Dory Cove Restaurant located on Hwy 101 in regards to a person who ate a meal and then left without paying for it. During the course of the investigation officers determined the suspect left the restaurant in a white 2007 Nissan Altima, which had been reported stolen out of Dallas, Oregon.
Comments / 4