Harrisburg, PA

Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Evening' game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Pennsylvania Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:

4-0-4-3, Wild: 1

(four, zero, four, three; Wild: one)

Comments / 0

 

The Associated Press

Trump rallies for Oz, Mastriano in Pa. amid midterm worries

MYERSTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Larry Mitko voted for Donald Trump in 2016. But the Republican from Beaver County in western Pennsylvania says he has no plans to back his party's nominee for Senate, Dr. Mehmet Oz — "no way, no how." Mitko doesn't feel like he knows the celebrity heart surgeon, who only narrowly won his May primary with Trump's backing. Instead, Mitko plans to vote for Oz's Democratic rival, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a name he's been familiar with since Fetterman's days as mayor of nearby Braddock. "Dr. Oz hasn't showed me one thing to get me to vote for him," he said. "I won't vote for someone I don't know." Mitko's thinking underscores the political challenges facing Trump and the rest of the Republican Party as the former president heads to Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, on Saturday for his first rally of the general election season.
The Associated Press

Indiana man charged with murder in Dutch soldiers' shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A 22-year-old Indiana man was charged Thursday with murder in the fatal shooting of a Dutch soldier and the wounding of two others in downtown Indianapolis. Shamar Duncan was charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder and disorderly conduct in the shootings early Saturday, Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said. The soldiers had been training at a southern Indiana military camp and were on a night off in Indianapolis when they clashed with Duncan and his friends, according to an arrest affidavit. The affidavit also says Duncan told one of his friends that he opened fire on the soldiers because he "just spazzed." The soldier who was killed has been identified as Simmie Poetsema, a 26-year-old member of the Dutch Commando Corps.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Associated Press

Man who flew plane over Mississippi faces criminal charges

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A man who stole a plane and flew it over northern Mississippi after threatening to crash it into a Walmart faces charges of grand larceny and terroristic threats, authorities said Saturday. Tupelo Police Chief John Quaka said at a press conference that Cory Wayne Patterson stole a Beechcraft King Air C90A from the Tupelo Regional Airport, took off early Saturday, called 911 and then threated to crash the aircraft. Patterson didn't have a pilot's license but had some flight instruction and worked at Tupelo Aviation fueling aircraft, which gave him access to planes. Negotiators spoke to Patterson and convinced him not carry out the threat and to land at the airport. Patterson did not have the experience to land and another pilot attempted to coach him through it. A negotiator re-established contact, and the plane landed safely.
TUPELO, MS
The Associated Press

Michigan election board rejects abortion rights initiative

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan elections board on Wednesday rejected an abortion rights initiative after its two Republican board members voted against putting the proposed constitutional amendment on the November ballot. The two Democrats on the Board of State Canvassers voted in favor, but getting the measure on the ballot required at least three votes of the four-member board. The Reproductive Freedom for All campaign, which gathered signatures to get the measure on the ballot, is expected to appeal to the Democratic-leaning Michigan Supreme Court in the coming days and expressed confidence it would prevail. The board's administrative and...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Associated Press

Missouri attorney general seeks journalism school records

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has filed an open records request seeking correspondence between two journalism professors connected to the University of Missouri and the executive director of a fact-checking group. In a move that appears to be unprecedented in Missouri, Schmitt, a Republican running for U.S. Senate, filed a request in June asking for three years of emails sent and received by the professors while they worked at the Columbia Missourian. Most correspondence generated at private media firms is not subject to the state's open records law, but the Missourian could be because it is attached to the University of Missouri, which is a public entity. The Missourian is not overseen by university officials, but most of its staff are students who are working for credits toward a journalism degree. The professional editors work as university faculty members.
MISSOURI STATE
The Associated Press

Idaho governor signs massive tax cut, education bill

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little late Thursday signed a massive tax cut and education spending bill made possible by the state's projected $2 billion budget surplus. The Republican governor signed the bill after it made a speedy trip through the Legislature in a one-day special session, passing the House 55-15 and the Senate 34-1. The legislation has a $410 million annual increase through sales taxes for education as well as a $500 million income tax rebate this year. The bill also has an ongoing $150 million income and corporate tax cut by creating a 5.8% flat tax. Little last week called the part-time Legislature back to Boise due to high inflation, currently at 8.5%, which he said was harming taxpayers and the education system.
IDAHO STATE
The Associated Press

DeSantis seeks dismissal of suit by suspended prosecutor

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis wants a federal judge to throw out a free speech lawsuit filed by a Democratic prosecutor he suspended from office over statements about not pursuing criminal charges in abortion, transgender rights and certain low-level cases. The Republican governor told U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle of Tallahassee in a filing late Friday that Andrew Warren — removed last month as elected state attorney in Hillsborough County, which includes Tampa — cannot claim First Amendment protection for his comments on how he would handle these hot-button political issues. "Mr. Warren had no First Amendment right, as a public official, to declare that he would not perform his duties under Florida law," state Solicitor General Henry C. Whitaker wrote in the 39-page filing for DeSantis. Warren, first elected in 2016 and re-elected in 2020, claimed in his lawsuit filed Aug. 17 that the governor is overturning the will of the people who put him in office and that his suspension is based solely on his statements and not on any actual prosecutorial decisions.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

