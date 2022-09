Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Evening’ game

When someone wins the lottery, especially if it's a life-changing sum like $1 million, most winners won't hesitate to rush to lottery headquarters and claim their prize. However, life can get busy and lead to some winners forgetting to check their tickets to see if they hit the jackpot. This may be the case for one lucky winner whose lottery ticket purchased in Tennessee won a $2 million prize — a prize that remains unclaimed.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO