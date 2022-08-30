Ask most Minnesotans, and there is little doubt that our State Fair is the absolute best in the land (Iowa and Texas? Seriously...). And each year, organizers of the Great Minnesota Get-Together step back to compile a list that honors the best of the best. On Thursday, they officially recognized 13 of the fair's nearly 1,000 commercial exhibitors, food and beverage vendors and attractions who stand out in the crowd as winners of the Minnesota State Fair 2022 Best Awards.

