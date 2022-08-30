ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

KARE 11

Minnesota State Fair enters final weekend of the year

ST PAUL, Minn. — As of Thursday morning, there are only four days left to enjoy the food and entertainment at the Minnesota State Fair. Since it's Labor Day weekend, there's a good chance it could be busier than on other days. Fair organizers say weather plays a role in how many people show up. Luckily, this weekend should be fine.
SAINT PAUL, MN
KARE 11

Minnesota State Fair unveils '2022 Best Awards'

Ask most Minnesotans, and there is little doubt that our State Fair is the absolute best in the land (Iowa and Texas? Seriously...). And each year, organizers of the Great Minnesota Get-Together step back to compile a list that honors the best of the best. On Thursday, they officially recognized 13 of the fair's nearly 1,000 commercial exhibitors, food and beverage vendors and attractions who stand out in the crowd as winners of the Minnesota State Fair 2022 Best Awards.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Luxury cruise ship makes debut in St. Paul

ST PAUL, Minn. — A luxury river cruise ship that's 450-feet-long and 75-feet wide with five decks is rolling down the mighty Mississippi. The new 386-guest Viking Mississippi is slated to set sail Saturday, Sept. 3 from Lambert's Landing in St. Paul en route St. Louis. The inaugural voyage...
SAINT PAUL, MN
KARE 11

Walz and Jensen take public pulse at State Fair

ST PAUL, Minn. — Visitors to the Minnesota State Fair won't see the candidates for governor debating on the big stage in Dan Patch Park this year, but that doesn't mean they won't see them. It's safe to say the road to the governor's office runs right through the...
SAINT PAUL, MN
KARE 11

Minnesota to start offering updated COVID boosters

ST PAUL, Minn. — New COVID-19 booster shots that target the most common omicron strains will be available to Minnesotans starting next week. The two bivalent boosters, which were endorsed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration earlier this week, will be available to all adults. The Pfizer-BioNTech booster has been approved for people 12 and older, while only adults (18 and older) can currently get the Moderna booster.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Man reported missing from the Minnesota State Fair

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is asking for the public's help in finding a missing vulnerable adult who got separated from his party at the State Fair. Brian Lawrence Nienstadt is 60 years old, 5'6" and around 135 pounds. He was last seen wearing...
SAINT PAUL, MN
KARE 11

MPCA: Gas cars won't be banned in 2035

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency Wednesday pushed back against the notion that this state's drivers won't be able to buy new gasoline-powered cars 12 years from now. Regulators say Minnesota's Clean Car Rules won't automatically force the state to adopt the ban recently enacted in California. Talk...
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

NASA's bold return to the Moon has Minnesota ties

MINNEAPOLIS — America's bold return to the moon begins this month with the first test mission of NASA's new Artemis space program, set to launch as early as Saturday afternoon. We checked with NASA's third-highest ranking official, Minnesota native and former astronaut Robert Cabana, to ask him what Artemis...
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

15,000 Minnesota nurses plan to strike starting Sept. 12

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Nurses Association announced Thursday that thousands of nurses in the Twin Cities and Duluth area intend to walk off the job for three days later this month after issuing a 10-day notice to strike. "It is with heavy hearts that we take this action," MNA...
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Randy Shaver's KARE-TV State Football Rankings

Instead of resting on his laurels after 39 years of covering the Minnesota prep sports scene, KARE 11's Randy Shaver is breaking new ground. The weekly Associated Press High School Football Poll is currently in limbo, so in the meantime Randy decided to do the rankings himself.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Black police officers help local families get ready for school

ST PAUL, Minn. — Twelve-year-old Andre Conner and his mom are just about done shopping for clothes and supplies. Now, they can check two more things off the back-to-school checklist after receiving a free backpack and haircut at "Backpacks and Barbers." The National Black Police Association-Minnesota Chapter hosted the...
SAINT PAUL, MN
KARE 11

Minnesota prep football scores: Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Aitkin 34, Crosby-Ironton 0. BELOW: KARE 11's Randy Shaver caught up with new Cretin-Derham Hall football coach Steve Walsh ahead of Thursday night's game against No. 9 Spring Lake Park. Chisholm 44, International Falls 28. Cleveland 20, Wabasha-Kellogg 8. DeLaSalle 30, St. Anthony 12. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton...
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

KARE 11

Minneapolis, MN
Minneapolis and St. Paul local news

 https://www.kare11.com/

