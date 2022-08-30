Read full article on original website
Related
Minnesota State Fair enters final weekend of the year
ST PAUL, Minn. — As of Thursday morning, there are only four days left to enjoy the food and entertainment at the Minnesota State Fair. Since it's Labor Day weekend, there's a good chance it could be busier than on other days. Fair organizers say weather plays a role in how many people show up. Luckily, this weekend should be fine.
Minnesota State Fair unveils '2022 Best Awards'
Ask most Minnesotans, and there is little doubt that our State Fair is the absolute best in the land (Iowa and Texas? Seriously...). And each year, organizers of the Great Minnesota Get-Together step back to compile a list that honors the best of the best. On Thursday, they officially recognized 13 of the fair's nearly 1,000 commercial exhibitors, food and beverage vendors and attractions who stand out in the crowd as winners of the Minnesota State Fair 2022 Best Awards.
'I'm ready to get out there and do this': 10-year-old on showing her dairy cows at the Minnesota State Fair
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn — For the hundreds of thousands of visitors at the Minnesota State Fair, a day at the fairgrounds involves a lot of walking, a lot of eating, maybe some shopping and the chance to "ooh" and "ahh" over hundreds of animals. But for the people showing...
Luxury cruise ship makes debut in St. Paul
ST PAUL, Minn. — A luxury river cruise ship that's 450-feet-long and 75-feet wide with five decks is rolling down the mighty Mississippi. The new 386-guest Viking Mississippi is slated to set sail Saturday, Sept. 3 from Lambert's Landing in St. Paul en route St. Louis. The inaugural voyage...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Walz and Jensen take public pulse at State Fair
ST PAUL, Minn. — Visitors to the Minnesota State Fair won't see the candidates for governor debating on the big stage in Dan Patch Park this year, but that doesn't mean they won't see them. It's safe to say the road to the governor's office runs right through the...
Minnesota to start offering updated COVID boosters
ST PAUL, Minn. — New COVID-19 booster shots that target the most common omicron strains will be available to Minnesotans starting next week. The two bivalent boosters, which were endorsed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration earlier this week, will be available to all adults. The Pfizer-BioNTech booster has been approved for people 12 and older, while only adults (18 and older) can currently get the Moderna booster.
'It's my Disneyland' | State Fair super fan hasn't missed a day — or a new food item — in 5 years
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — For many, the Minnesota State Fair is a fun time. For others it might be a beloved tradition. For Bryan Quammen, it's something more. "It's my Disneyland," said Quammen. "It's my 12 days of paradise every year." And for the Maple Grove native, he really...
Minnesota State Fair big draw for out-of-state vendors
ST PAUL, Minn. — At the Minnesota State Fair, I'm sure you have a list of spots you have to stop at before you leave. It's tradition. It could be your favorite food stand or even your favorite ride. Stopping for fashion advice may not be on that list....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Men on fire, diving horses, colliding locomotives. See the proud & perilous history of the Minnesota State Fair Grandstand
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — It's a tough lot, the life of a grandstand. All spiffed up for your big occasion and your guests turn their backs on you. Consider this the opportunity to rectify that situation. The sturdy structure kissed by the cheeks of generations of Minnesotans is 113...
Man reported missing from the Minnesota State Fair
ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is asking for the public's help in finding a missing vulnerable adult who got separated from his party at the State Fair. Brian Lawrence Nienstadt is 60 years old, 5'6" and around 135 pounds. He was last seen wearing...
MPCA: Gas cars won't be banned in 2035
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency Wednesday pushed back against the notion that this state's drivers won't be able to buy new gasoline-powered cars 12 years from now. Regulators say Minnesota's Clean Car Rules won't automatically force the state to adopt the ban recently enacted in California. Talk...
Two months into new THC law, focus is renewed on keeping edibles away from kids
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, Minn. — The staff at "Love Is An Ingredient" in Columbia Heights has stayed busy this summer, to say the least. "We've seen a lot more customers," CEO Mason Alt said. "That's for darn sure." Since Minnesota legalized hemp-derived THC products July 1, Alt estimates that he's...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
St. Paul man's blue ribbon win at the State Fair is bittersweet
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — Competing for a blue ribbon at the Minnesota State Fair is a longstanding tradition, and after trying for 12 years, a St. Paul man finally took home the top prize for his salsa recipe. Gerry Heroff's family found out he won on the first day...
NASA's bold return to the Moon has Minnesota ties
MINNEAPOLIS — America's bold return to the moon begins this month with the first test mission of NASA's new Artemis space program, set to launch as early as Saturday afternoon. We checked with NASA's third-highest ranking official, Minnesota native and former astronaut Robert Cabana, to ask him what Artemis...
15,000 Minnesota nurses plan to strike starting Sept. 12
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Nurses Association announced Thursday that thousands of nurses in the Twin Cities and Duluth area intend to walk off the job for three days later this month after issuing a 10-day notice to strike. "It is with heavy hearts that we take this action," MNA...
Avian Flu sweeps Minnesota poultry farm, state braces for resurgence
MEEKER COUNTY, Minn. — State animal health officials say an outbreak of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI), more commonly known as Avian Flu, at a Meeker County poultry operation signals an expected resurgence of the disease. The Minnesota Board of Animal Health says the commercial turkey farm reported an...
Randy Shaver's KARE-TV State Football Rankings
Instead of resting on his laurels after 39 years of covering the Minnesota prep sports scene, KARE 11's Randy Shaver is breaking new ground. The weekly Associated Press High School Football Poll is currently in limbo, so in the meantime Randy decided to do the rankings himself.
Black police officers help local families get ready for school
ST PAUL, Minn. — Twelve-year-old Andre Conner and his mom are just about done shopping for clothes and supplies. Now, they can check two more things off the back-to-school checklist after receiving a free backpack and haircut at "Backpacks and Barbers." The National Black Police Association-Minnesota Chapter hosted the...
East St. Paul Target temporarily closes after gunshots, man arrested
ST PAUL, Minn. — A Target store on the eastside of St. Paul has closed for the rest of the day Friday after several gunshots were fired in the store's parking lot. Officers arrested a 30-year-old man after he fired shots "directed at employees" in the parking lot outside the Target at 1744 Suburban Ave. in St. Paul.
Minnesota prep football scores: Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Aitkin 34, Crosby-Ironton 0. BELOW: KARE 11's Randy Shaver caught up with new Cretin-Derham Hall football coach Steve Walsh ahead of Thursday night's game against No. 9 Spring Lake Park. Chisholm 44, International Falls 28. Cleveland 20, Wabasha-Kellogg 8. DeLaSalle 30, St. Anthony 12. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton...
KARE 11
Minneapolis, MN
24K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Minneapolis and St. Paul local newshttps://www.kare11.com/
Comments / 0