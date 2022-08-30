Read full article on original website
Isolated on an island, a Gothic-style hospital was built to treat smallpox patients for the first time in the U.S.Anita DurairajNew York City, NY
Jersey City Gets The Dubious Honor Of Being Unaffordable For Millennial RentersOssiana TepfenhartJersey City, NJ
Apartments Coming Over South Street StorefrontsMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Brooklyn community calls for traffic safety improvements
The family of a cyclist hit and killed by a tractor-trailer in East New York this week is speaking out. The Brooklyn intersection is known for being a hotspot for injuries and fatalities, and the community is calling for better traffic safety measures.
Child breaks leg when a tree limb falls on her in Brooklyn
A 7-year-old girl broke her leg when a tree limb fell on her in Brooklyn, authorities said. Child breaks leg when a tree limb falls on her in …. Moose on the Loose: Serena the greatest of all time. Westchester community still rebuilding one year after …. Queens man fights...
Honey Deuce: How to make the official drink of the U.S. Open
NEW YORK (PIX11) — And, match! Honey Deuce, the official drink of the U.S. Open, is here to serve. Rally your friends and learn how to make this game-changing drink. Just follow mixologist Maxime Belfand, who joined New York Living on Friday to give a step-by-step tutorial. Watch the...
New York seeing surge in applications for concealed carry gun permits
More people want to carry concealed weapons in New York City. Applications for concealed carry permits have increased 54% in recent weeks, according to the NYPD.
Money-saving tips: How to navigate through skyrocketing expenses
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Roses are red, violets are blue — living in New York City is expensive for me and you. As prices skyrocket, New Yorkers are left to find ways to pinch pennies. Tobie Stanger from Consumer Reports joined New York Living on Friday to help, giving tips on how to save money for the present time.
National Matchmaker Day: NYC matchmaker gives tips on love
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Love is in the air — for our matchmakers. For National Matchmaker Day, relationship expert and matchmaker Eileen Fisher joined New York Living on Wednesday to give easy-to-remember tips on relationships. Watch the video player above for the full interview.
Carriage horse industry proposes new rules and a new facility in Central Park
Carriage horses have been a fixture of the park for more than 160 years. The debate over the future of the industry continues to intensify.
'Pay It Forward 9/11' kindness campaign kicks off
The campaign encourages people to do random acts of kindness for their loved ones or strangers, organizers said. ‘Pay It Forward 9/11’ kindness campaign kicks off. Hurricane Ida: Victims mourned, survivors face hardship …. NY, NJ weather: Beautiful days continue as workweek …. Pigeons flock to Upper East Side...
Queens coach's truck impounded after identify theft, he says
Gregg Vance, known as Coach Chuck, said his was truck impounded by the city due to too many parking tickets that he says weren’t his. He said he's the victim of identity theft.
Ida causing problems in Manville, NJ 1 year after storm
Homes are still undergoing a large scale renovations, more still have signs marking them uninhabitable. Some are looking to sell or for a government buyout to get out of their properties.
NY, NJ weather: Nice start to Labor Day weekend, but rain looms
NEW YORK (PIX11) — High pressure will remain in control of the weather for the New York and New Jersey region before moving offshore into the Atlantic. Folks can expect mostly sunny skies Friday afternoon with humidity levels remaining very low and comfortable. The high temperature will be 79 in the city, and in the upper 70s to low 80s in the suburbs.
NY, NJ weather: Beautiful days continue as workweek winds down
NEW YORK (PIX11) — High pressure will slowly move closer to the area Thursday afternoon, keeping dry and quiet weather to finish the workweek. Folks can expect mostly sunny skies Thursday afternoon with low humidity as winds will be from the northwest. The high temperature will be 84 in the city, and in the upper 70s to low 80s in the suburbs.
Rain could hamper back half of Labor Day weekend
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The pleasant weather continues as we head into the Labor Day weekend. Unfortunately, a slow-moving cold front along with several disturbances will bring the chance of occasional showers and storms starting on Sunday afternoon. While that may dampen part of the holiday weekend, we are in the midst of a drought and any rain we can get will be beneficial.
Moose on the Loose: Schiano has Rutgers fans excited
There is excitement surrounding the Rutgers football program as the team opens up the season against Boston College on Saturday. Head coach Greg Schiano is on his way to rebuilding the program once again.
