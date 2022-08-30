ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

pix11.com

Brooklyn community calls for traffic safety improvements

The family of a cyclist hit and killed by a tractor-trailer in East New York this week is speaking out. The Brooklyn intersection is known for being a hotspot for injuries and fatalities, and the community is calling for better traffic safety measures.
BROOKLYN, NY
pix11.com

Child breaks leg when a tree limb falls on her in Brooklyn

A 7-year-old girl broke her leg when a tree limb fell on her in Brooklyn, authorities said.
BROOKLYN, NY
pix11.com

Honey Deuce: How to make the official drink of the U.S. Open

NEW YORK (PIX11) — And, match! Honey Deuce, the official drink of the U.S. Open, is here to serve. Rally your friends and learn how to make this game-changing drink. Just follow mixologist Maxime Belfand, who joined New York Living on Friday to give a step-by-step tutorial. Watch the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
pix11.com

Money-saving tips: How to navigate through skyrocketing expenses

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Roses are red, violets are blue — living in New York City is expensive for me and you. As prices skyrocket, New Yorkers are left to find ways to pinch pennies. Tobie Stanger from Consumer Reports joined New York Living on Friday to help, giving tips on how to save money for the present time.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

National Matchmaker Day: NYC matchmaker gives tips on love

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Love is in the air — for our matchmakers. For National Matchmaker Day, relationship expert and matchmaker Eileen Fisher joined New York Living on Wednesday to give easy-to-remember tips on relationships. Watch the video player above for the full interview.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

'Pay It Forward 9/11' kindness campaign kicks off

The campaign encourages people to do random acts of kindness for their loved ones or strangers, organizers said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
#East Harlem#Nycha#Fatherhood
pix11.com

NY, NJ weather: Nice start to Labor Day weekend, but rain looms

NEW YORK (PIX11) — High pressure will remain in control of the weather for the New York and New Jersey region before moving offshore into the Atlantic. Folks can expect mostly sunny skies Friday afternoon with humidity levels remaining very low and comfortable. The high temperature will be 79 in the city, and in the upper 70s to low 80s in the suburbs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

NY, NJ weather: Beautiful days continue as workweek winds down

NEW YORK (PIX11) — High pressure will slowly move closer to the area Thursday afternoon, keeping dry and quiet weather to finish the workweek. Folks can expect mostly sunny skies Thursday afternoon with low humidity as winds will be from the northwest. The high temperature will be 84 in the city, and in the upper 70s to low 80s in the suburbs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Rain could hamper back half of Labor Day weekend

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The pleasant weather continues as we head into the Labor Day weekend. Unfortunately, a slow-moving cold front along with several disturbances will bring the chance of occasional showers and storms starting on Sunday afternoon. While that may dampen part of the holiday weekend, we are in the midst of a drought and any rain we can get will be beneficial.
