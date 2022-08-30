Read full article on original website
40-year-old man arrested after robbing 3 SF Bay Area banks, police say
A 40-year-old man allegedly went on an East Bay bank robbery spree that included stops in Berkeley, Dublin and Walnut Creek.
SFist
Day Around the Bay: Someone Took an Oakland Police Cruiser on a Joy Ride This Week
Deputies from the Alameda County Sheriff's Office arrested someone who allegedly stole an Oakland Police cruiser — which was later crashed. An on-duty officer was apparently responding to a medical emergency on the 1200 block of Broadway just before 1 a.m. Thursday when another individual approached the officer to report a stolen vehicle; the alleged car thief took advantage of the officer's split attention and forced himself into the patrol cruiser; the chase ended with the suspect crashing into a parked, unoccupied car and brick wall, and they were promptly apprehended by police. [Chronicle]
berkeleyside.org
Berkeley man, 18, charged with 2 armed robberies and a vehicle theft
A local man has been charged with a mini-crime spree in Berkeley in June involving two armed robberies and a separate vehicle theft, according to authorities and court papers. On Thursday morning, Berkeley robbery detectives made a second arrest in the case as well. Available details of that arrest, which took place in Oakland, have been limited because the suspect was a juvenile at the time of the crimes, BPD told Berkeleyside.
Raising Cane's Berkeley store will no longer open as planned, according to the Louisiana-based fast food chain
"We are actively looking for other sites in the area."
berkeleyside.org
What emergency services are offered in Berkeley on hot and smoky days?
Climate change has been driving temperatures up across the West Coast, intensifying heat waves and creating more destructive wildfires. While Berkeley is insulated from some of the harshest impacts due to its geography, residents who live or work outside are still vulnerable to the worsening conditions. Berkeley has one official...
Photo of suspect in East Oakland attempted rape, robbery released
OAKLAND – Police have released the photo of a man suspected in an attempted rape and robbery in East Oakland earlier this week.Around 9:30 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to the 2900 block of Parker Avenue in the city's Eastmont Hills neighborhood. The victim told officers they were walking in the area when an armed suspect approached and said to "shut up." Police said the victim was tackled to the ground by the suspect and was sexually assaulted. The victim screamed for help and yelled for someone to call police, prompting the suspect to run away.Before leaving the scene, the suspect took the victim's cell phone, police said.In the photo, the man is seen wearing a red jacket with what appears to be University of Wisconsin logo on his sleeve and a beanie. A police description said he was wearing a blue beanie, a red jacket with "Wisconsin" on the front, dark pants and red shoes. He is described as a man in his 30s and standing 5'10" tall.Anyone who may recognize the suspect or who may have information about the case is asked to call the department's Special Victims Unit at 510-238-9641 or the tip line at 510-238-7950.
SFist
Oakland Settles for $250K With Two George Floyd Protesters, Agrees to Not Use Explosives on Demonstrators
Two demonstrators from a June 2020 George Floyd protest won a quarter million dollars after being shot with rubber bullets, and the Oakland Police Department has agreed to not use “explosive grenades on peaceful crowds.”. The fallout from the George Floyd protests from May and June 2020 is still...
Man grabs girl, 14, in attempted kidnapping near Bay Area school, police say
A 14-year-old girl broke away from the grip of a man who grabbed her as she walked to her school, police said.
SFist
35-Year-Old Restaurant Phuket Thai Closed After Building Fire; Fundraiser Launched For Displaced Tenants
A major apartment building fire on Wednesday at Divisadero and Haight displaced 12 residents, some of them low-income and/or elderly — and a fundraiser has been launched to help them out. Also, the ground-floor restaurant, Phuket Thai, is likely to remain closed for a long while. The three-alarm fire...
Asian business owner in Oakland frustrated by latest burglary -- 'We're under siege'
OAKLAND -- Two Asian-owned businesses run by the same family were ransacked in Oakland early Wednesday morning.They said it's not the first time they've been hit by burglars. One of the owners told KPIX he feels helpless. The side-by-side businesses that have been operated by the family for three decades suffered side-by-side break-ins. The two brothers who run Woody's Laundromat & Cafe on the 1800 block of Park Boulevard in Oakland got a call early Wednesday morning that no Bay Area business owner wants to get."I got a call around 5 in the morning and i knew it was not going to...
Family disputes Atria Walnut Creek facility’s claim patient died from eating ‘Flamin’ Hot Cheetos’
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) — A second resident from an Atria Senior Living facility has died in the Bay Area, according to a statement provided by Atria Senior Living. The man who died has been identified by the Contra Costa County Coroner’s Office as Constantine Canoun. He was 94. Canoun, a resident of the Atria […]
berkeleyside.org
Antioch man charged with northwest Berkeley carjacking after being spotted in stolen car
A man has been charged with carjacking a Berkeley man at knifepoint Sunday night after authorities say they found him driving the stolen car in Antioch the next day. The Berkeley resident had just parked in the 1000 block of Virginia Street, near Ninth Street, on Sunday at 9:20 p.m. when the carjacking took place, police said.
KTVU FOX 2
94-year-old dies at facility after consuming unknown substance
WALNUT CREEEK, Calif. - The Contra Costa County coroner is investigating the death of a 94-year-old resident of an assisted living facility in Walnut Creek, nine days after ingesting an unknown substance. This is the second death of a resident that appears connected to ingesting a harmful substance at a...
Couple robbed at gunpoint in Stanford Shopping Center parking lot; 5 suspects sought
PALO ALTO – Police in Palo Alto are searching for multiple suspects after a couple was robbed at gunpoint in a parking lot at the Stanford Shopping Center Wednesday afternoon.Around 2:10 p.m., a mall employee called officers to what they thought was an auto burglary in progress near the Nordstrom department store. As officers responded, one of the victims called police and reported that the incident was an armed robbery and that the suspects fled the scene in two vehicles.An investigation determined that the victims, only identified as a male and female in their 30s, had just returned to their...
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland police bust illegal casino; 4 arrested
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police took down an illegal casino. Police spent a month investigating the casino before breaking up the operation Thursday on 17th Avenue, not far from San Antonio Park. The police say they seized four semi-automatic weapons, 12 gaming machines, 15 pounds of marijuana, and $3,000 in...
Photos released of possible suspect vehicles connected to Jasper Wu freeway shooting
OAKLAND -- Authorities with the California Highway Patrol on Friday released photos of possible suspect vehicles connected with the fatal Oakland freeway shooting that killed toddler Jasper Wu last year. On November 6, 2021, at around 2 p.m., a rolling gun battle between two cars on a busy stretch of the I-880 freeway in Oakland left the innocent 23-month-old toddler dead after he was struck by a stray bullet as he rode in a third, uninvolved passing vehicle, according to CHP. Also Read: 'The worst I've seen;' Oakland residents, motorists shocked after toddler killed in I-880 gun battleThe victim's aunt said...
Walnut Creek nursing home suspends employees after resident's death
WALNUT CREEK – Employees at a nursing home in Walnut Creek have been suspended and an investigation is underway after a resident suffered an apparent "negative reaction" to something he ate and died several days later.A spokesperson from Atria Senior Living told KPIX on Friday that he experienced the negative reaction on the night of Aug. 23. Staff contacted 911 "immediately" and alerted his family.Following the reaction, the resident was transferred to a hospital. After being told the resident was doing well, the facility learned that he had died on Wednesday.The home did not release his identity.Facility officials said Friday...
Bay Area community outraged that missing teen only now publicly reported
14-year-old Lizy Martinez-Estrada has been missing since Aug. 8.
2 injured after food truck flips over on I-280
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were injured after a food truck flipped over Thursday afternoon on I-280 in Hillsborough, Cal Fire CZU announced on Twitter. The truck was going southbound on the highway near Black Mountain Road. Traffic was expected to slow down due to the incident. No lane closures were reported […]
Rainbow fentanyl seized at Berkeley traffic stop
BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — “Rainbow fentanyl” was recovered at a traffic stop Tuesday night in Berkeley, police announced on Friday in a Nixle alert. Police conducted the traffic stop near San Pablo Avenue and Stanford Avenue where officers did a search and found a large amount of illegal drugs. The traffic stop happened on Aug. […]
