IDOT announces closed lanes reopening for Labor Day Weekend
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced several lanes currently closed for construction will reopen, where possible, for the Labor Day holiday to minimize travel disruption. According to IDOT, non-emergency closures will be suspended from 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, to 11:59 p.m. Monday, Sept. 5.
Workers at 14 Pennsylvania nursing homes go on strike
Hundreds of workers from 14 Pennsylvania nursing homes went on strike Friday after contract negotiations failed to produce a deal, frustrating state officials who recently approved an aid package meant to bolster staff recruitment and retention in the long-term care industry. About 700 unionized workers walked off the job in...
Farmers concerned about Navigator requesting eminent domain to build pipeline
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, (WAND)- Farmers in Christian County are pleading with the Illinois Commerce Commission to not approve a proposal for a carbon dioxide pipeline to be built in central Illinois. "They knocked at my door, presented us with a manila envelope and it was very foreign to me because I...
LIHEAP applications now available
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - LIHEAP applications opened up today in Springfield. LIHEAP stands for Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program. It helps with energy bills from September 1st to May 31st. Many people who are unemployed or low income rely on the the program to pay for their utilities. Kyanna...
Decatur designated a Dementia Friendly Community
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur has been designated a Dementia Friendly Community by the Dementia Friendly Network of America. A Dementia Friendly Community is one that is informed, safe and respectful of people living with the condition. Dementia Friendly Decatur’s mission is to educate people and increase awareness and understanding...
Big Blue Backpacks start 7th year
DECATUR, Ill (WAND) – Decatur public school kids are getting food assistance from students at Millikin University. The Big Blue Backpack program is kicking off its seventh year. It provides free food that can be taken home by students at Dennis Lab School and the American Dreamers STEM Academy on weekends. The students receiving help are living in food insecure households.
Illinois EPA invests over $254M in wastewater, drinking water projects
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency is announcing the issuance of $254,355,659 in water infrastructure loans to local governments and sanitary districts for the fourth quarter of Fiscal Year 2022 (April – June 2022). The Illinois EPA State Revolving Fund Program provides low-interest loans which fund...
Big Brothers Big Sisters searching for 50 local mentors
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — As school gets back in session across central Illinois, Big Brothers Big Sisters needs help. The organization is looking for 50 mentors to help inspire kids attending Springfield's Southeast High School. The push to "Get in the Game" at Southeast is part of the group's...
Black cats 'overlooked' at Macon Co. animal shelter
DECATUR, Ill. - (WAND) A local shelter is shedding light on some animals that need a little extra love. Books the cat is just one of many black animals often overlooked by potential adopters at the Macon County Animal Control and Care Center. “He’s been here for a month and...
William St. Bridge gets millions in repairs
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A deteriorating bridge in Decatur will finally get repairs after years of patchwork fixes. The bridge spanning Lake Decatur on William Street has had weight limits for years. The structure underneath the deck of the bridge has rotted away so much that wood blocks are in place to give it added support.
Pet bird flies 150 miles from home, reunites with owner
CERRO GORDO, Ill. - (WAND) The power of social media has reunited a Naperville family with their pet bird, after he flew over 150 miles to central Illinois. Last week, Brandon Walker of Cerro Gordo found a bright blue parakeet in his backyard. “I reached down and picked him up...
Coroner identifies body found in vehicle near I-55
SANGAMON COUNTY, (WAND) - The Sangamon County Coroner has identified an individual found in his vehicle near I-55 and Lost Bridge Trail. Nickolas Stambaugh, 42, of Jacksonville was pronounced deceased at the scene of a motor vehicle crash Wednesday morning. According to the coroner the autopsy of Stambaugh showed he...
Police arrest Decatur man for seriously injuring woman
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Woman was seriously injured from domestic violence incident. According to Decatur Police, on Saturday at 12:02 p.m. a 27-year-old woman showed up to a local hospital with a head injury from a domestic violence incident. According to police the woman's injuries are considered life-threatening. Decatur Police...
A life lost by gun violence: Why this family is speaking out
DECATUR, ILL. (WAND)- "That we lost in Decatur Illinois strictly from gun violence." "I remember the phone call. I just kept screaming," said Wendy Lowe, mother of Nicholas Demmer. Wendy Lowe says she received a phone call no parent should ever get. "He passed the 25th which was my father's...
Neighbors urge drivers to slow down after child was nearly hit by car
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Neighbors who live along East Garfield are frustrated with speeders traveling through. On Tuesday evening, a home surveillance camera caught James Gillenwater and his son walking across East Garfield to a neighbor's house. Gillenwater said they saw a car way in the distance and knew they could make it across. To their surprise, the driver was traveling faster than the posted 35 mile-per-hour speed limit sign and nearly hit Gillenwater and his son.
Toddler recovers from being shocked by electric after touching garage door
MAROA, Ill. (WAND) - A 3-year-old Maroa boy is back at home recovering after he suffered an electric shock by grabbing a garage door handle. Shawn Procarione told WAND News on Monday he and his wife were cleaning their garage while their twin boys played in the backyard. Procarione said they had shut the garage door and planned to head inside for lunch. They called their twin boys River and Talon, to come in. Procarione said he noticed his son River was at the garage door not moving.
