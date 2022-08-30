Read full article on original website
Statewide Flex Alert Issued For Thursday
Sacramento, CA — The California Independent System Operator says conservation measures are again needed this afternoon and evening to help ensure there are no issues with the state’s electrical grid due to a projected increase in demand. All Californians are asked to conserve energy from 4-9pm, a period...
Governor Newsom Signs Executive Order Increasing Energy
Sacramento, CA– Governor Gavin Newsom announced during a Wednesday press conference that he has signed an executive order to increase the state’s energy supply. This will be a temporary energy boost to help the state get through the week-long heat wave. The hottest days ahead are anticipated to be Saturday through Monday. The governor also used Wednesday’s press conference to urge state lawmakers to pass his energy plan, which includes extending the life of the Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant.
Social Media, Marijuana, And Homeless Bills Pass CA Legislature
Sacramento, CA — The California legislative session comes to a close late this evening, and some high-profile bills are passing through both houses of the legislature. Two are aimed at regulating social media companies. The first would require companies like Facebook and Snapchat to make public all of their policies for removing disturbing content, and explain how it is removed. The second would require social media companies that provide services aimed at youth to follow age-appropriate principles designed to keep children safe. That includes not using a child’s personal information, or profiling a child, in a way that could harm the youth’s physical or mental health. The bills are opposed by associations representing social media companies.
Warning Issued For Candy Rock Recreators
Arnold, CA — The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office has rescued six people in just the past two weeks who were recreating near the Candy Rock Swimming Hole outside of Arnold. It is a popular area that has seen a recent surge in late summer visitors. Ahead of what...
Indiana man charged with murder in Dutch soldiers’ shooting
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A 22-year-old Indiana man was charged Thursday with murder in the fatal shooting of a Dutch soldier and the wounding of two others in downtown Indianapolis. Shamar Duncan was charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder and disorderly conduct in the shootings early Saturday, Marion...
Missouri attorney general seeks journalism school records
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has filed an open records request seeking correspondence between two journalism professors connected to the University of Missouri and the executive director of a fact-checking group. In a move that appears to be unprecedented in Missouri, Schmitt, a Republican running for U.S. Senate, filed a...
