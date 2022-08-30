ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ballston Spa, NY

WNYT

Former Saratoga Springs mayor, public safety commissioner subpoenaed

The former mayor and public safety commissioner in Saratoga Springs have been subpoenaed to testify in an investigation by the New York State Attorney General. The state is investigating how Saratoga Springs police treated Black Lives Matter protestors during rallies and marches in 2021. Current Public Safety Commissioner Jim Montagnino...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
Ballston Spa, NY
Ballston Spa, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Broadalbin-Perth CSD increases security ahead of school year

BROADALBIN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Students at Broadalbin-Perth Central School District will soon see new faces patrolling the hallways. Nicole Buckley and Kyle Harris are the newest members of the school district and the district’s first school resource officers. Superintendent Stephen Tomlinson said added security has never been more important following mass shootings across the country; […]
BROADALBIN, NY
WNYT

Siena students move-in for fall semester

It’s not quite back to school, but it’s a big day for incoming students at Siena College. It was a move-in day for more than 900 first year and transfer students. Orientation activities got underway Thursday afternoon. Classes begin on Tuesday.
COLONIE, NY
WNYT

CDTA, Downtown Albany BID team up

The Downtown Albany Business Improvement District is teaming up with CDTA. Downtown Albany BID is joining CDTA’s Universal Access Program. Employees of more than 175 hospitality industry, retail and retail-related businesses that are within the. Downtown Albany BID’s boundaries will have unlimited ridership within CDTA’s service network.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

PHOTOS: Murals paint a new chapter for Glens Falls

Drive through downtown Glens Falls from one of a few directions, and you'll see some new sights. On Monday, a bright orange fox flashes its fur on the side of a building bordering Centennial Circle. Over on Warren Street, more animals - a bear and an owl, to name two - were well on their way.
GLENS FALLS, NY
NewsBreak
WNYT

Saratoga Springs asks residents to reduce outdoor water use

Saratoga Springs is asking residents to reduce the amount of water they use outside. As of now, there are no statewide water use restrictions in place despite the state being under a drought watch. Department of Public Works Commissioner Jason Golub says, “simple preventative steps will be critical to help...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WNYT

Man drowns in Saratoga Lake

A man from Mechanicville drowned near Brown’s Beach at Saratoga Lake. The sheriff’s office responded to a call of a person in the water yelling for help, around 9:30 Thursday morning. The sheriff’s dive team recovered the body of 44-year-old Christopher Lavigne. The sheriff’s department says Lavigne...
MECHANICVILLE, NY
glensfallschronicle.com

Our September 1 front page

42nd Anniversary Issue! Glens Falls DRI murals take shape. Moreau Biochar approved, with restrictions. Queensbury drug dealer tell-all. Shark scholar, Lake George. 667 voters will decide Lake George Village’s fate; how it works. Father Scott leads team reset at St. Mary’s-St. Alphonsus school. Glens Falls’ 1st Monarch Festival Sept. 16 in Crandall Park. Chuck Barton is IDA’s first CEO. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!
GLENS FALLS, NY

