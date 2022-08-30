Read full article on original website
The Mott’s connection to Saratoga County
The Mott's company is best known for its applesauce, apple juice, and fruit snacks. But did you know the apple empire actually started in Saratoga County?
WNYT
Former Saratoga Springs mayor, public safety commissioner subpoenaed
The former mayor and public safety commissioner in Saratoga Springs have been subpoenaed to testify in an investigation by the New York State Attorney General. The state is investigating how Saratoga Springs police treated Black Lives Matter protestors during rallies and marches in 2021. Current Public Safety Commissioner Jim Montagnino...
WRGB
On first day of school, district still needs to hire more than 100 staff members
WRGB — Wednesday was the first day of school in the City of Albany, a district that like many across the state, has been rushing to hire people to fill key job openings in time. With around 9,000 students in 15 schools, the City School District of Albany is...
Thruway fight leads to Attempted Murder charge
An Albany man is facing several charges after a reported altercation on the Thruway.
Warren County Bikeway stretch to close for paving
If you're taking a bike ride from Lake George into Queensbury and back next week, take caution. A stretch of the Warren County Bikeway will be closed for re-paving next Wednesday and Thursday, Sept. 7-8.
Broadalbin-Perth CSD increases security ahead of school year
BROADALBIN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Students at Broadalbin-Perth Central School District will soon see new faces patrolling the hallways. Nicole Buckley and Kyle Harris are the newest members of the school district and the district’s first school resource officers. Superintendent Stephen Tomlinson said added security has never been more important following mass shootings across the country; […]
State AG announces civil rights investigation into Greenwich principal for comments on hiring practices
Boland is heard saying in the video that he does not hire teachers he believes to be Catholic or Conservative.
WNYT
Siena students move-in for fall semester
It’s not quite back to school, but it’s a big day for incoming students at Siena College. It was a move-in day for more than 900 first year and transfer students. Orientation activities got underway Thursday afternoon. Classes begin on Tuesday.
Saratoga Lake drowning victim identified
The man who reportedly fell out of his canoe and drowned in Saratoga Lake on Thursday has been identified as a 44-year-old from Mechanicville.
WNYT
CDTA, Downtown Albany BID team up
The Downtown Albany Business Improvement District is teaming up with CDTA. Downtown Albany BID is joining CDTA’s Universal Access Program. Employees of more than 175 hospitality industry, retail and retail-related businesses that are within the. Downtown Albany BID’s boundaries will have unlimited ridership within CDTA’s service network.
Smoothie King opening new location in Clifton Park
Smoothie King, a New Orleans area-based smoothie company, is opening its first location in the Capital Region. According to the Smoothie King website, the new location is opening soon at 9 Clifton Country Road.
PHOTOS: Murals paint a new chapter for Glens Falls
Drive through downtown Glens Falls from one of a few directions, and you'll see some new sights. On Monday, a bright orange fox flashes its fur on the side of a building bordering Centennial Circle. Over on Warren Street, more animals - a bear and an owl, to name two - were well on their way.
WNYT
Dozens of nurses rally over lack of staffing at Columbia County hospital
Dozens of nurses were rallying in Columbia County on Thursday. They say they’re outraged at the lack of staffing at Columbia Memorial Hospital, despite having job openings. Nursing shortages have increased around the nation with our aging population and nurse retirements. The nurses of Columbia Memorial Hospital are infuriated.
WNYT
Saratoga Springs asks residents to reduce outdoor water use
Saratoga Springs is asking residents to reduce the amount of water they use outside. As of now, there are no statewide water use restrictions in place despite the state being under a drought watch. Department of Public Works Commissioner Jason Golub says, “simple preventative steps will be critical to help...
WNYT
Man drowns in Saratoga Lake
A man from Mechanicville drowned near Brown’s Beach at Saratoga Lake. The sheriff’s office responded to a call of a person in the water yelling for help, around 9:30 Thursday morning. The sheriff’s dive team recovered the body of 44-year-old Christopher Lavigne. The sheriff’s department says Lavigne...
DOT: Watch for lane reductions on Route 50 in Saratoga Springs
The New York State Department of Transportation (DOT) is asking drivers to watch for lane reductions on Route 50 in Saratoga Springs. The road will be reduced to a single lane in both directions on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting September 7.
glensfallschronicle.com
Our September 1 front page
42nd Anniversary Issue! Glens Falls DRI murals take shape. Moreau Biochar approved, with restrictions. Queensbury drug dealer tell-all. Shark scholar, Lake George. 667 voters will decide Lake George Village’s fate; how it works. Father Scott leads team reset at St. Mary’s-St. Alphonsus school. Glens Falls’ 1st Monarch Festival Sept. 16 in Crandall Park. Chuck Barton is IDA’s first CEO. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!
Canoeist drowns on Saratoga Lake, near Brown’s Beach
A search was underway Thursday morning after a canoeist drowned on Saratoga Lake, according to Saratoga County Sheriff Michael Zurlo.
wamc.org
False claim of voter fraud concerns from a Berkshire County sheriff candidate prompts rebuke from Pittsfield city clerk
The Democratic primary race for Berkshire County Sheriff, which wraps up with Tuesday’s election, between two-term incumbent Tom Bowler and challenger Alf Barbalunga has been a punishing one. As the Chief Probation Officer of the Southern Berkshire District Court attempts to win the next six-year term as sheriff, his...
Mechanicville candy store opens expanded store
A local candy store held its grand reopening on Friday. The Park Avenue Confectionary in Mechanicville moved down the road to a newly renovated and expanded store.
