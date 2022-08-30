Historic look of Camp Randall preserved after $70M south end renovation

The $70 million south end zone renovation at Camp Randall has been completed after nine months.

"We knew that we wanted to incorporate the Field House from the beginning, and so we just made that a priority," Wisconsin Senior Associate Athletic Director for Capital Projects and Operations Jason King says. "With the renovations that had been taking place with the exterior of the Field House here two years ago, we kind of knew at the time, 'hey, let's think about this ahead of time and find a way that we can mesh the two together' so the challenges really weren't that difficult."

Badgers Head Coach Paul Chryst says it is impressive.

"I was able to see them outside of my office every day, and see them on weekends and went on to make it happen," Chryst says. "I think it adds significantly to the fan experience. I think there will be ways that we can use it as a program, looking forward to but it's really good, I mean it's beautiful."

Wisconsin Wide Receiver Chimere Dike says the players got to go to the opening.

"We had an opportunity to go to the opening, a couple of the older guys, and speak at it and that was great," Dike says. "Obviously people that support us come out and be able to meet them was amazing. It's honestly a really awesome space. I think that if you have the ability to do that it's something that's really cool and I think that just any time you can support student-athletes like that it's great."

The old tradition of Camp Randall and the Field House is neat, but new is needed.

"We recognize the history here and that's what this place is built on," King says. "We wanted to make sure that that was still a really important part of it. There are some great things that you can do premium-wise in this space. I think we've been able to preserve the historic look of Camp Randall with this space."

