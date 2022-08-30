Read full article on original website
WNYT
Catholic comments by Connecticut principal under scrutiny
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — An assistant principal at a public elementary school in Connecticut is facing an investigation by state education officials after apparently being secretly recorded saying he’d prefer not to hire politically conservative staff, including Roman Catholics. The Department of Education confirmed Wednesday that it’s looking...
WNYT
Replica shackles sold in Vermont raise fears of spreading possible hate
Is hatred against Blacks on the rise? That’s what a Vermont chapter of the NAACP is wondering. NewsChannel 13 spoke to the head of the Rutland, Vermont chapter, after frightened fairgoers at the Vermont State Fairgrounds sent them a disturbing photo of an item being sold there. The item...
WNYT
1 million pounds of food donated to hungry New Yorkers
The Department of Environmental Conservation and their partnership with Feeding New York State Food Bank announced that a total of one million pounds of food was donated to hungry New Yorkers. This seven figure achievement is a part of the state’s food donation scraps law. The New York State...
WNYT
New York’s new gun laws take effect
New York’s new gun laws are in effect Thursday. The laws ban concealed carry in so-called “sensitive locations,” require social media monitoring, and impose new training requirements for gun owners. Lawmakers drafted the laws in response to the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to strike down New York’s...
WNYT
After fall of Roe, California expands abortion protections
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The California Legislature wrapped up its work on Wednesday after approving more than a dozen bills to make it easier for people to get an abortion, a show of force that was the result of more than a year of careful planning meant to stake the state’s claim as a sanctuary for women after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.
WNYT
Napanoch Point Fire has grown to an estimated 270 acres
Nearly 200 state and local firefighters have worked to put the fire out including state police and the Department Of Homeland Security. Despite all the help from emergency resources, the Napanoch fire is expected to spread. Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos says, a wild fire this large doesn’t...
WNYT
Orchards gearing up for apple-picking season
It’s September. That means it’s apple season in the Capital Region. Many orchards in the area are beginning their “pick your own” this weekend. New York is the second largest apple-producing state in the country. Washington is first, and Michigan ranks third. With more than 11...
WNYT
US Border Patrol says 8 migrants died trying to cross Rio Grande in Texas, 37 others rescued
EAGLE PASS, Texas (AP) — US Border Patrol says 8 migrants died trying to cross Rio Grande in Texas, 37 others rescued. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
WNYT
Investigators: Remains found believed to be missing Shaker High teacher
Investigators say they believe they have found the body of Megan Marohn. They say a civilian found the remains Thursday evening, in a heavily-wooded area near Fox Drive in Lee. NewsChannel 13 is following this story. We will have much more on NewsChannel 13 Live at Noon, along with WNYT.com...
