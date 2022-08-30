ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KATU.com

Portland Public Schools superintendent reinforces commitment to student safety

Thousands of students across Portland went back to school this week, and Portland Public Schools Superintendent Guadalupe Guerrero spoke with KATU about the challenges facing the district this year. Managing COVID-19 is still at the forefront, as well as addressing mental health and learning loss. Another issue that's been plaguing...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Homeless camps remain along Portland school routes despite order

PORTLAND, Ore. — Mayor Ted Wheeler’s office said Friday that more than two dozen homeless camps along “safe routes to school” have been cleared since his emergency order two weeks ago to clean them up near schools. His office also said numerous other camps have been...
PORTLAND, OR
Oregon Capital Chronicle

State Education Department recommends big changes to graduation requirements

The Oregon Department of Education recommends the state make big changes to high school graduation requirements, including ending a decades-old requirement to show proficiency in reading, writing and other skills on top of credit-bearing coursework in those subjects. The department also recommends ending a requirement that students pass Algebra I, that the state offer one […] The post State Education Department recommends big changes to graduation requirements appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
The Times

Amazing Neighbors: Tualatin librarian is doing 'dream job'

Self-professed 'nerd' Kit Lorelied is in charge of the Tualatin Public Library's makerspace.When the Tualatin Public Library first received funding to create a mobile makerspace, Kit Lorelied recalls volunteering to be involved with the project. While that space wasn't as large as a full-fledged dedicated space, a $100,000 grant from the America's Best Communities contest allowed the library to fill a trailer with makerspace items. However, when Lorelied heard the library was planning a full-fledged separate space for creative endeavors — space set aside for creating both physical objects and digital media — their interest was piqued. "I got...
KATU.com

Metro says homeless service measure helps thousands

PORTLAND, Ore. — A controversial voter-approved measure, aimed at housing the homeless, is showing signs of success. The measure was passed in 2020, and the 1% tax on high earners was collected starting in July 2021. In one year's time, Metro said it has collected nearly $250 million and...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

PGE carries out planned outage in Salem amid 90-degree heat

SALEM, Ore. — Portland General Electric (PGE) shut off power to hundreds of customers in the Salem area on Wednesday, despite high temperatures expected to climb into the 90s. The power outage was expected to occur between 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. as crews worked to reenergize "a new...
SALEM, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: New law, not racial profiling, behind verdict

As the presiding juror in the lawsuit filed by Michael Mangum against Walmart, I wanted to point out a missed opportunity for The Oregonian/OregonLive to educate the public on a new law that could affect anyone, (“Shopping while Black: Walmart ordered to pay Portland area man $4.4M for summoning police on bogus charges,” Aug. 22).
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Fires at Mt. Tabor Park possibly arson, Portland fire says

PORTLAND, Ore. — A string of fires in Mt. Tabor Park is under investigation with fire crews looking at arson as a possible cause. The fire bureau said there were at least 15 fires at the park in the past few weeks. It said they ranged in size from small to medium.
PORTLAND, OR

