WRDW-TV
Ga., S.C. experts say new COVID boosters could prevent new surge
AUGUSTA, Ga. - Health agencies across the two-state region are getting ready for the rollout of the new COVID boosters shots that offer more protection against newer and more contagious variants of coronavirus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday endorsed the new shots, paving the way for...
Updated COVID-19 booster shots may be available soon in Central Georgia
MACON, Ga. — Soon, you'll be able to get a new COVID-19 booster, but this one is a little different. It specifically targets the Omicron variant. The CDC signed off on the new shots. Here is how this round of vaccines will work. Mercer Professor David Oedel's been vaccinated...
WRDW-TV
I-TEAM: Georgia sees long ER wait times, rise in nurse vacancies
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s beyond frustrating. You or your loved one need to see a doctor right away, but you end up waiting hours in the emergency room. The average wait time in Georgia is nearly two and a half hours. Burnout from the pandemic has resulted in...
CBS 46
Here are Georgia’s remaining trauma centers
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - With the August 31 announcement that Wellstar is closing Atlanta Medical Center on Nov. 1, the list of Level 1 trauma centers in Georgia is down to four. Here is a list of those facilities, as well as Georgia’s other designated trauma centers and specialty care...
COVID-19 pandemic learning loss impacts reading, math test scores in Central Georgia
MACON, Ga. — The pandemic forced a lot of students into a learning gap. Now, new national data shows math and reading scores hit a significant dip, and that's the case across central Georgia, too. In the span of two years, the classroom has seen its changes. "We had...
Monroe Local News
COVID-19: Georgia 130; Gwinnett 9 and Walton County 1 more death reported in the past week
The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m., on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. Georgia is reporting 130 more deaths, Gwinnett County nine more and Walton County one more death reported in the past week. Walton County. Total Cases –...
After deadly year on Georgia waterways, officials offer ways to stay safe this Labor Day weekend
MACON, Ga. — It has been a particularly deadly year on Central Georgia's lakes and rivers, and we're headed into the last big holiday weekend of the summer. Georgia saw 3 drownings, 13 BUIs (boating under the influence), and several other boating incidents last Labor Day. This year alone,...
Many Georgia Cities Ranked In The Top 25 For The Highest STD Rates In The US
When it comes to U.S. states with the highest reported cases of STDs, most can be found in the South. Using the most recent data from the CDC, a report from Innerbody published in February 2022 found Georgia to rank number 3 for most reported infections per 100,000 residents. This puts the Peach State right behind Louisiana (#2) and Mississippi (#1.)
Wendy’s E. coli outbreak spreads to New York, Kentucky, CDC says
ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Food poisoning incidents, thought to be caused by bad lettuce at Wendy’s restaurants, have spread to both New York and Kentucky, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday. The new cases raised the number of states where diners have fallen ill to...
Southwest Georgia farmers are getting a much needed new water source
Farmers in Southwest Georgia haven’t been permitted to drill new irrigation wells for a decade due to low stream flows. But a new grant program funded with federal COVID relief aid promises a workaround for that moratorium that will provide a new source of water for irrigation in the region.
Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (September 1)
MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system. Requirements: Applicant must have a HS diploma/GED. Job Duties: Work from plans to build, assemble, fit together, align, plumb, and set in place forms for molding concrete...
Family of Brianna Grier says daughter would be alive today if Hancock County implemented new law
State legislators praised several laws aimed at helping Georgia respond to mental health this year. One of them was the "Co-Responder law "that took effect July 1, encouraging law enforcement to team up with mental health counselors, but two months later, most counties have yet to create one of these co-responder teams.
WXIA 11 Alive
Here's what goes into becoming a trauma center in Georgia
There's a lot of work that goes into becoming a trauma center in Georgia. 11Alive spoke to the Georgia Trauma Care Network Commission to see exactly what it takes.
European hornets in Georgia | What to do if you encounter one
ATLANTA — Over the past few weeks, sightings of European hornets have increased and viewers at home have asked if the species is common in Georgia and whether its sting can cause a severe allergic reaction. 11Alive did some digging and according to University of Georgia Professor of Entomology...
AAA predicts more Central Georgians traveling this Labor Day weekend
MACON, Ga. — Get ready to see a lot more traffic as Labor Day Weekend starts Thursday. AAA Spokesperson Montrae Waiters says that nationwide, they predict travel will be up by 10% from last year. She says most of these people will be traveling by car, like Alan Collier.
41nbc.com
September to begin on a wet note for the Peach State
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Storm chances are returning today across Middle Georgia. It’s a sunny start for Middle Georgia today but cloud cover will fill in later this afternoon. A low pressure system is churning in South Georgia and slowly moving northward, bringing moisture and clouds with it. The early sun, however, is allowing for temperatures to rise quickly. Highs around the region are in the upper 80s today with heat indices reaching into the mid 90s. Ambient winds will mainly flow out of the east-southeast at about 5 mph.
CBS 46
Georgia family requesting birthday cards for 8-year-old with autism after no shows
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - When you are 8 years old, it is important to know that people care about you; that is what a Georgia family is trying to make clear for their little boy. He has had several birthday parties where no one showed up, and now his mom and aunt are asking Georgians to step up.
Food Stamps Schedule: When Georgia SNAP Recipients Can Expect September 2022 Payments
Georgia's SNAP is run by the Georgia Division of Family & Children Services. The DFCS deposits monthly SNAP benefits to low-income households through the Georgia EBT card to help boost the food...
GDOT installs message signs in Fort Valley
FORT VALLEY, Ga. — If you're driving in Fort Valley, you might notice some new dynamic signs near the railroad crossings. Crew members installed new dynamic message signs at a few railroad crossings in the area. A few months ago, reporter Kamilah Williams told you how the Georgia Department...
13WMAZ
Macon, GA
