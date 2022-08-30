ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
WRDW-TV

Ga., S.C. experts say new COVID boosters could prevent new surge

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Health agencies across the two-state region are getting ready for the rollout of the new COVID boosters shots that offer more protection against newer and more contagious variants of coronavirus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday endorsed the new shots, paving the way for...
GEORGIA STATE
CBS 46

Here are Georgia’s remaining trauma centers

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - With the August 31 announcement that Wellstar is closing Atlanta Medical Center on Nov. 1, the list of Level 1 trauma centers in Georgia is down to four. Here is a list of those facilities, as well as Georgia’s other designated trauma centers and specialty care...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Warner Robins, GA
Health
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Health
Warner Robins, GA
Government
City
Warner Robins, GA
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Georgia#Cdc#Rsv
13WMAZ

Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (September 1)

MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system. Requirements: Applicant must have a HS diploma/GED. Job Duties: Work from plans to build, assemble, fit together, align, plumb, and set in place forms for molding concrete...
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
41nbc.com

September to begin on a wet note for the Peach State

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Storm chances are returning today across Middle Georgia. It’s a sunny start for Middle Georgia today but cloud cover will fill in later this afternoon. A low pressure system is churning in South Georgia and slowly moving northward, bringing moisture and clouds with it. The early sun, however, is allowing for temperatures to rise quickly. Highs around the region are in the upper 80s today with heat indices reaching into the mid 90s. Ambient winds will mainly flow out of the east-southeast at about 5 mph.
GEORGIA STATE
13WMAZ

GDOT installs message signs in Fort Valley

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — If you're driving in Fort Valley, you might notice some new dynamic signs near the railroad crossings. Crew members installed new dynamic message signs at a few railroad crossings in the area. A few months ago, reporter Kamilah Williams told you how the Georgia Department...
FORT VALLEY, GA
13WMAZ

13WMAZ

Macon, GA
30K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Macon local news

 https://www.13wmaz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy