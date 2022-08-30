Read full article on original website
1600kush.com
Couple accused of child stealing in Stillwater
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A couple from out of state — who consider themselves to be sovereign citizens — have been charged in Payne County District Court with stealing a 6-year-old girl from a foster home in Stillwater and possessing guns illegally. Samantha Siong Ricks, 45 of Mableton,...
Montana man dies in vehicle crash in Oklahoma
A Montana man died from injuries he suffered in a vehicle crash in Oklahoma on Friday.
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma woman shoots and kills ex-boyfriend during break-in
YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) — A Yukon woman shoots and kills an intruder who is her ex-boyfriend. Police say Sunday morning around 4 a.m., a woman called 9-1-1 after shooting her ex-boyfriend during a break-in and attack. In the 300 block of Spruce Drive detectives say the man broke into...
Tomball native killed in Oklahoma City was beaten, strangled and hung from a tree, records show
As gruesome as the murder has been described, the 51-year-old's family said they are shocked to learn disturbing details about the people alleged in the killing.
8th birthday party turns into success for Oklahoma girl after told no one was coming
An 8th Birthday Party was filled with strangers after an Oklahoma family found out no one was coming. One social media post made her birthday dreams come true. A little girl’s birthday turned into a success at the last minute with the help of many in the community.
KOCO
State agents seek cellphone records in investigation of Swadley's deal
OKLAHOMA CITY — Agents are investigating the state’s deal with Swadley’s, and they’ll get a look at key phone records. A newly released search warrant shows OSBI will be pouring over phone records from the former vice president of the restaurant chain. The search warrant request...
KOCO
Bethany police make second arrest after local university lockdown
BETHANY, Okla. — The Bethany police have made a second arrest after a local university was put on lockdown. On Monday, Bethany police arrested a man with felony warrants after they said he hid inside a dorm room on the campus of Southwestern Christian University. That dorm room belonged...
Oklahoma City police need help identifying drive-by shooting suspect
Oklahoma City police are asking for the community's help identifying a drive-by shooting suspect.
Household goods giveaway being held in Midwest City
An Oklahoma church that is known for helping the community is planning another event this weekend.
okcfox.com
Man with over 20 stints in the Oklahoma County Jail arrested after 10-hour standoff
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A multi-hour standoff in southwest Oklahoma City on Wednesday ended in the arrest of a 49-year-old man who had been in the Oklahoma County Detention Center 22 separate times. The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) arrested Gary Shawn Wood on Wednesday after a 10-hour standoff...
News On 6
Choctaw Teens Recovering Following Late-Night Crash
Two Choctaw teens are recovering after a rollover crash Thursday night. The driver of the car was released from the hospital Thursday with a few broken bones, and the passenger remains in the ICU. Choctaw Police Chief Kelly Marshall says those Choctaw High School seniors are lucky to be alive.
KOCO
Oklahoma County officials on scene of barricaded suspect
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a barricaded suspect near South Pennsylvania Avenue and 16th Street. Authorities told KOCO 5 that deputies arrived at the home to serve a warrant. When they pulled up, the suspect immediately fled in a vehicle, circled the area before he came back and entered the RV, officials said.
Barricaded suspect in Oklahoma City taken into police custody after 11 hours
A high-speed chase came to an end in southwest Oklahoma City on Wednesday afternoon.
KOCO
Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office searches for suspect accused of shooting ex's car
LUTHER, Okla. — The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect accused of shooting his ex's car. Authorities told KOCO 5 that the incident occurred in the 20300 block of North Harrah Road in Luther. The suspect left the scene in a purple Jeep-like vehicle. The sheriff's...
News On 6
Man In Custody Following Foot Pursuit In NW OKC
A man is in custody following a foot pursuit Thursday morning in northwest Oklahoma City, according to the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office. The incident started at the Windsor Point Apartments near Northwest 44th Street and Windsor Avenue when deputies were trying to serve a felony warrant, according to OCSO. Authorities...
OSBI identifies remains found partially buried near Lake Thunderbird in 2008
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) has identified the woman found partially buried in 2008 near Lake Thunderbird as Angela Mason. “It is a great day when we can give a victim their name back,” said Aungela Spurlock, OSBI Director. “Utilizing Forensic Genetic Genealogy is an investment and is unfortunately not possible to use on every cold case. But for Angela, the investment paid off. Now our team will continue to work to get Angela the justice she deserves.”
News On 6
Okla. Co. Deputies Arrest Accused Meth Dealer After 10-Hour Standoff
Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a career criminal on Wednesday who managed to hide from them for more than 10 hours. They apprehended Gary Wood, 51, at a southwest Oklahoma City property. From the heat of the day, until after the sun went down. Law enforcement surrounded a...
blackchronicle.com
Live Oklahoma severe weather coverage
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A series of strong severe storms moved across much of Oklahoma Wednesday evening. - Advertisement - Multiple tornado outbreaks caused damage in Seminole and Earlsboro. Seminole incurred widespread damage. Currently, there are no reports of significant injuries, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Shelters have...
KOCO
Edmond father sets up camera after finding footprints outside daughter's room, catches 'Peeping Tom'
EDMOND, Okla. — Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a "Peeping Tom" caught on camera looking into an Edmond home. Authorities said an Edmond dad set up an outdoor camera after he found footprints in the dirt outside his teen daughter's bedroom window. The camera captured a man walking up to and looking into a window before walking away.
Deceased Shooter In Logan County Shooting Identified As Wanted Suspect of Embezzlement, Kidnapping
A man who died following an exchange of gunfire at a rural Logan County home was wanted for violating bond for another criminal case in Cleveland County. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting at a home near West Cooksey Road and North Meridian Avenue around 7:15 a.m. Tuesday. Deputies found Delbert “Trey” Middleton deceased behind home.
