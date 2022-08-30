ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethany, OK

Comments / 0

Related
1600kush.com

Couple accused of child stealing in Stillwater

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A couple from out of state — who consider themselves to be sovereign citizens — have been charged in Payne County District Court with stealing a 6-year-old girl from a foster home in Stillwater and possessing guns illegally. Samantha Siong Ricks, 45 of Mableton,...
STILLWATER, OK
blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma woman shoots and kills ex-boyfriend during break-in

YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) — A Yukon woman shoots and kills an intruder who is her ex-boyfriend. Police say Sunday morning around 4 a.m., a woman called 9-1-1 after shooting her ex-boyfriend during a break-in and attack. In the 300 block of Spruce Drive detectives say the man broke into...
YUKON, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bethany, OK
State
Texas State
Bethany, OK
Crime & Safety
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
KOCO

Bethany police make second arrest after local university lockdown

BETHANY, Okla. — The Bethany police have made a second arrest after a local university was put on lockdown. On Monday, Bethany police arrested a man with felony warrants after they said he hid inside a dorm room on the campus of Southwestern Christian University. That dorm room belonged...
BETHANY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bethany University#Scu#Bethany Police Department
News On 6

Choctaw Teens Recovering Following Late-Night Crash

Two Choctaw teens are recovering after a rollover crash Thursday night. The driver of the car was released from the hospital Thursday with a few broken bones, and the passenger remains in the ICU. Choctaw Police Chief Kelly Marshall says those Choctaw High School seniors are lucky to be alive.
CHOCTAW, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma County officials on scene of barricaded suspect

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a barricaded suspect near South Pennsylvania Avenue and 16th Street. Authorities told KOCO 5 that deputies arrived at the home to serve a warrant. When they pulled up, the suspect immediately fled in a vehicle, circled the area before he came back and entered the RV, officials said.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lockdown
News On 6

Man In Custody Following Foot Pursuit In NW OKC

A man is in custody following a foot pursuit Thursday morning in northwest Oklahoma City, according to the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office. The incident started at the Windsor Point Apartments near Northwest 44th Street and Windsor Avenue when deputies were trying to serve a felony warrant, according to OCSO. Authorities...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

OSBI identifies remains found partially buried near Lake Thunderbird in 2008

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) has identified the woman found partially buried in 2008 near Lake Thunderbird as Angela Mason. “It is a great day when we can give a victim their name back,” said Aungela Spurlock, OSBI Director. “Utilizing Forensic Genetic Genealogy is an investment and is unfortunately not possible to use on every cold case. But for Angela, the investment paid off. Now our team will continue to work to get Angela the justice she deserves.”
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
blackchronicle.com

Live Oklahoma severe weather coverage

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A series of strong severe storms moved across much of Oklahoma Wednesday evening. - Advertisement - Multiple tornado outbreaks caused damage in Seminole and Earlsboro. Seminole incurred widespread damage. Currently, there are no reports of significant injuries, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Shelters have...
OKLAHOMA STATE
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Deceased Shooter In Logan County Shooting Identified As Wanted Suspect of Embezzlement, Kidnapping

A man who died following an exchange of gunfire at a rural Logan County home was wanted for violating bond for another criminal case in Cleveland County. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting at a home near West Cooksey Road and North Meridian Avenue around 7:15 a.m. Tuesday. Deputies found Delbert “Trey” Middleton deceased behind home.
LOGAN COUNTY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy