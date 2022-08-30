ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke Police Department partnered with Virginia State Police for targeted traffic enforcement in school zones during the first week of school. "We'd like to thank Virginia State Police for their assistance and partnership on the roads last week," the department wrote. "Thank you to the City of Roanoke E-911 Center for your help and support during the enforcement period as well."

