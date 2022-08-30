Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WSET
Halifax County Animal Shelter is full, in need of adopters and fosters
Halifax County — Halifax County Animal Control says its shelter is over capacity. As of Thursday, there are 23 cats and 30 dogs at the shelter. The shelter only has the capacity for 16 dogs and 10 cats. Chief Animal Warden Catherine Martinette says they are bringing in about...
WSET
MedExpress closes its Linkhorne Drive location to consolidate
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — If you're a MedExpress patient, make note of this. The MedExpress location on Linkhorne Drive closed its doors today. In a statement sent out to patients, they said - they plan on combining some of their locations to help make the most of their resources and provide care to a higher volume of patients.
WSET
'Missing and endangered' elderly woman is located and safe
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — At 11 p.m. on Thursday night, officers responded to the 1000 block of Floyd Street following a report of a missing person. Last seen at her residence around 8 p.m., Frances Carter was reported missing by family when they checked on her later and found her gone.
WSET
Commercial structure fire in Roanoke, $10,000 in damages reported
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — At 3:28 a.m. on Friday, Roanoke Fire-EMS was dispatched to the 500 block of Norfolk Ave SW for a fire alarm. Arriving units said they found smoke showing from the outside of the building. Upon search, the department said crews located a small fire inside and quickly extinguished it.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSET
Roanoke organizations receive $550k from the U.S. DOJ to combat gun violence in the city
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) awarded Carilion Clinic, Family Service of Roanoke Valley, and Total Action for Progress (TAP) three unique grants aimed at addressing the impacts of gun violence in Roanoke. Combined, the grants total $550,000. “This funding is meaningful for our...
WSET
All 50 states have now visited the Bedford Boys Tribute Center
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford Boys Tribute Center may be located in Central Virginia, but a connection to every state in the country has been formed as a Hawaii resident joined the other 49 states in paying a visit to the center. On Thursday the Bedford Area Chamber...
WSET
Amherst K-9s receive donated trauma kits
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — K-9s with the Amherst County Sheriff's Department are outfitted with trauma kits donated by a nonprofit called K9s of Valor. "Our canine officers are now equipped with lifesaving kits for their canine partners," ACSO said in a Facebook post. One of the pictures trauma...
WSET
Pittsylvania County Schools selected in Gov. Youngkin's "Bridging the Gap" initiative
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Pittsylvania County Schools is one of the 15 school divisions in Virginia selected to participate in Governor Glenn Youngkin's new initiative called "Bridging the Gap." Pittsylvania County Schools Superintendent Dr. Mark Jones said he found out at a meeting on Tuesday, August 23. He...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSET
Bedford Fire Dept. announces successful summer, recruits nearly 25 new members
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford Fire Department said they are "very proud" to announce that they have had a great summer of recruitment and retention. Chief Stone has encouraged the membership committee to work hard to interview and move quickly with new member background checks, and he said this effort has really paid off.
WSET
Rocky Mount DMV to close for renovations
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WSET) — Thursday is the last day before the Rocky Mount DMV Customer Service Center will close for renovations for two weeks. Scheduled to reopen on September 15, the DMV's interior renovation will mean residents will have to travel elsewhere for their usual needs from the office.
WSET
Final convictions made in prosecution of large-scale drug dealing group in Central VA
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A jury convicted two men who were part of a large-scale drug distribution operation in Central Virginia on Thursday. On Friday, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Virginia, Christopher Kavanaugh said this marks the final two convictions out of 25 that were indicted. "Today...
WSET
City of Danville announces closures for Labor Day
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Labor Day will cause closings within the city of Danville. The Municipal Building and, all other City of Danville government offices will be closed Monday in observance of Labor Day. The city also said that the public library and the James F. Ingram Justice Center...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSET
City leaders talk potential plans to redevelop Danville Mall ahead of casino completion
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — At the Southern Virginia Regional Housing Summit, Danville leaders highlighted different areas that could be redeveloped. One of those spots: the Danville Mall. "They had a housing summit recently and the mall actually gave permission to the city to market the space over there for...
WSET
New business alert: 'The Shack' now open in Bedford Co.
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — There is a new business in Bedford County. This business is called "The Shack" it's a new spot on Moneta Road that advertises antiques, art, collectibles, old stuff, plants, and glass, the county's Office of Economic Development said. They also said that they have...
WSET
Injured man expected to recover after shooting at Lynchburg apartment complex
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A shooting at Maple Ridge Apartments on Thursday night left one man with a gunshot wound to the leg, police say. The Lynchburg Police Department responded to calls reporting gunshots around 9:30 p.m. LPD said when officers arrived on the scene, multiple witnesses told them a victim had been shot and left the area.
WSET
Roanoke chef to face off against Bobby Flay on the Food Network
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A Roanoke Chef is set to face off against world-renowned chef Bobby Flay on Thursday night. According to the City of Roanoke, local chef and entrepreneur Quincy Randolph will face off against Flay on a show called Bobby's Besties. The city said the show airs...
WSET
'Stay Alert:' RPD, VSP issue 300+ summons in first 4 days of school
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke Police Department partnered with Virginia State Police for targeted traffic enforcement in school zones during the first week of school. "We'd like to thank Virginia State Police for their assistance and partnership on the roads last week," the department wrote. "Thank you to the City of Roanoke E-911 Center for your help and support during the enforcement period as well."
WSET
Expect road closures as water services are installed on Caesars Virginia property
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Starting Tuesday, Sept. 6, West Main Street will be closed to through traffic between Baltimore Avenue and Bishop Road. The city said the closure will allow Danville Utilities crews to install water services to the casino resort property. Traffic will be detoured onto Park Avenue...
WSET
Football Friday 2022: Week 2 Scores (9/2/22)
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — #ABC13FootballFriday. Scores for Week 2 - September 2, 2022 (Home teams listed second, winning team in BOLD) Abingdon 13, Christiansburg 22 (FINAL/THURSDAY) Staunton 40 Covington 7. Magna Vista 35 Dan River 14. E. Montgomery 0, Rural Retreat 39 (FINAL/THURSDAY) E.C. Glass 56 Gretna 6. Patrick...
WSET
Concord crews remind drivers to be cautious after multiple crashes in two days
CONCORD, Va. (WSET) — The Concord Volunteer Fire Department is asking drivers to be cautious when on the road after a series of crashes in the area on Thursday and Friday. On Thursday, the department shared to Facebook that they worked on three separate calls. The first was an...
Comments / 0