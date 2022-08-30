ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

WSET

MedExpress closes its Linkhorne Drive location to consolidate

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — If you're a MedExpress patient, make note of this. The MedExpress location on Linkhorne Drive closed its doors today. In a statement sent out to patients, they said - they plan on combining some of their locations to help make the most of their resources and provide care to a higher volume of patients.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

'Missing and endangered' elderly woman is located and safe

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — At 11 p.m. on Thursday night, officers responded to the 1000 block of Floyd Street following a report of a missing person. Last seen at her residence around 8 p.m., Frances Carter was reported missing by family when they checked on her later and found her gone.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Commercial structure fire in Roanoke, $10,000 in damages reported

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — At 3:28 a.m. on Friday, Roanoke Fire-EMS was dispatched to the 500 block of Norfolk Ave SW for a fire alarm. Arriving units said they found smoke showing from the outside of the building. Upon search, the department said crews located a small fire inside and quickly extinguished it.
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

All 50 states have now visited the Bedford Boys Tribute Center

BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford Boys Tribute Center may be located in Central Virginia, but a connection to every state in the country has been formed as a Hawaii resident joined the other 49 states in paying a visit to the center. On Thursday the Bedford Area Chamber...
BEDFORD, VA
WSET

Amherst K-9s receive donated trauma kits

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — K-9s with the Amherst County Sheriff's Department are outfitted with trauma kits donated by a nonprofit called K9s of Valor. "Our canine officers are now equipped with lifesaving kits for their canine partners," ACSO said in a Facebook post. One of the pictures trauma...
AMHERST COUNTY, VA
WSET

Bedford Fire Dept. announces successful summer, recruits nearly 25 new members

BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford Fire Department said they are "very proud" to announce that they have had a great summer of recruitment and retention. Chief Stone has encouraged the membership committee to work hard to interview and move quickly with new member background checks, and he said this effort has really paid off.
BEDFORD, VA
WSET

Rocky Mount DMV to close for renovations

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WSET) — Thursday is the last day before the Rocky Mount DMV Customer Service Center will close for renovations for two weeks. Scheduled to reopen on September 15, the DMV's interior renovation will mean residents will have to travel elsewhere for their usual needs from the office.
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
WSET

City of Danville announces closures for Labor Day

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Labor Day will cause closings within the city of Danville. The Municipal Building and, all other City of Danville government offices will be closed Monday in observance of Labor Day. The city also said that the public library and the James F. Ingram Justice Center...
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

New business alert: 'The Shack' now open in Bedford Co.

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — There is a new business in Bedford County. This business is called "The Shack" it's a new spot on Moneta Road that advertises antiques, art, collectibles, old stuff, plants, and glass, the county's Office of Economic Development said. They also said that they have...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WSET

Injured man expected to recover after shooting at Lynchburg apartment complex

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A shooting at Maple Ridge Apartments on Thursday night left one man with a gunshot wound to the leg, police say. The Lynchburg Police Department responded to calls reporting gunshots around 9:30 p.m. LPD said when officers arrived on the scene, multiple witnesses told them a victim had been shot and left the area.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Roanoke chef to face off against Bobby Flay on the Food Network

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A Roanoke Chef is set to face off against world-renowned chef Bobby Flay on Thursday night. According to the City of Roanoke, local chef and entrepreneur Quincy Randolph will face off against Flay on a show called Bobby's Besties. The city said the show airs...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

'Stay Alert:' RPD, VSP issue 300+ summons in first 4 days of school

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke Police Department partnered with Virginia State Police for targeted traffic enforcement in school zones during the first week of school. "We'd like to thank Virginia State Police for their assistance and partnership on the roads last week," the department wrote. "Thank you to the City of Roanoke E-911 Center for your help and support during the enforcement period as well."
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Football Friday 2022: Week 2 Scores (9/2/22)

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — #ABC13FootballFriday. Scores for Week 2 - September 2, 2022 (Home teams listed second, winning team in BOLD) Abingdon 13, Christiansburg 22 (FINAL/THURSDAY) Staunton 40 Covington 7. Magna Vista 35 Dan River 14. E. Montgomery 0, Rural Retreat 39 (FINAL/THURSDAY) E.C. Glass 56 Gretna 6. Patrick...
LYNCHBURG, VA

