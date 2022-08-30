Lynnwood Councilwoman Dr. Julieta Altamirano-Crosby seeks appointment to Snohomish County District 3 seat

Read full article on original website
Despite $1.2 million contract, Snohomish rejects plan to shuttle Whatcom inmates south
“...it is highly likely that any other option will increase inconveniences to all,” Whatcom County Sheriff Bill Elfo wrote.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Mukilteo Point Elliot Treaty Plaque replacement ceremony Sept 9
MUKILTEO, Wash., September 2, 2022—The City of Mukilteo will hold a Point Elliott Treaty Plaque Replacement Ceremony on September 9th, at 3 PM, outside the Rosehill Community Center. “I am pleased that we were able to restore this piece of Mukilteo’s history,” says Mukilteo Mayor Joe Marine. “I would...
auburnexaminer.com
Motion to Oppose Proposed Airport in Enumclaw Introduced to King County Council
King County Councilmembers Reagan Dunn, Rod Dembowski, and Pete von Reichbauer on Thursday introduced legislation that would call on the Washington State Department of Transportation to remove the proposed Enumclaw location from consideration for a future airport. The motion comes in response to public outcry from surrounding cities and residents after the Greenfield site was proposed by an independent State consultant to the Washington State Department of Transportation’s Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission.
myedmondsnews.com
Three more candidates say they are interested in vacant Snohomish County Council seat
Three additional candidates have tossed their hats into the ring for appointment to the Snohomish County Council District 3 seat left vacant after Councilmember Stephanie Wright resigned to take a job with the county executive’s office. They include former Edmonds City Councilmember Adrienne Fraley-Monillas, Snohomish County Planning Commissioner Chris...
shorelineareanews.com
Snohomish county purchasing Edmonds SR 99 hotel for "bridge housing"
A major change to help those experiencing homelessness is coming to Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace. Snohomish County plans to buy the America’s Best Value Inn on Highway 99 in Edmonds, which will provide 55 units of what’s called “bridge housing.”. Assuming approval by the Snohomish County...
Washington State: The Only Place Shooting This Thing Is Illegal
Did you know that Washington State is the one single place in the entire United States where you can not shoot or hunt this very famous thing!. What is this thing, where does it live, and why is Washington State the only place where it is illegal to kill it?
989kbay.com
Teachers at second Western Washington school district vote to go on strike
Teachers at a second Western Washington school district have voted to go on strike and a third strike vote is looming. KOMO reports member of the Port Angeles Education Association have decided to strike rather than work without a contract. The current teachers’ contract expires Wednesday, August 31 and the...
FireRescue1
Council proposal would make interfering with Seattle firefighters a crime
SEATTLE — In response to recent attacks on on-duty firefighters, council member Andrew Lewis is proposing two strategies to help protect the first responders, KOMO News reported. Lewis is considering a proposal to make it illegal to obstruct a firefighter from aiding someone or putting out a fire. Currently,...
Teacher strikes in Washington are illegal, but still occurring in King County
(The Center Square) – Washington state law establishes that teacher strikes are illegal, but they are still occurring in the Kent School District and may happen in Seattle Public Schools. The Kent School District has had to delay the start of school for the 25,000 students as the Kent...
Seattle mayor breaks silence on KTTH exclusive, calls homelessness authority ‘one tool of many’
Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell is potentially looking to reduce funds to the King County Regional Homelessness Authority, the independent agency that began in 2021 to centralize the county’s homelessness response. Mayor Harrell signaled in recent weeks his interest in moving funds away from the KCRHA, even as it asks...
q13fox.com
Teachers in multiple school districts around the Puget Sound on strike
Seattle Public School teachers to vote on a strike on Wednesday. Port Angeles teacher to strike if new deal is not reached. North Thurston teacher to vote on new contract. Kent teachers remain on strike, no school today.
Dori: Regional homeless authority wants $90 million more; King Co. Councilman Dunn calls for audit
As the number of people living on the streets appears to soar, the King County Regional Homeless Authority (KCRHA) has announced it wants another $90 million annually to deal with this troubled population – but King County Councilman Reagan Dunn says he wants an audit first. “More money is...
KIRO Newsradio Headlines: Marysville schools face significant budget cuts as year starts
In Marysville, students will start classes this week, but those classes will be larger as they start the school year with fewer teachers. The changes are the result of nearly $13.5 million in cuts the school district approved in its final budget last night after local voters twice failed to renew a four-year education program and operations levy.
Seattle mayor should ‘double down’ on leaked homelessness comments, says analyst
Seattle mayor Bruce Harrell should “double down” on his leaked comments about homelessness, a prominent political analyst told KIRO Newsradio. In leaked comments obtained by KTTH, Harrell said that people have “no right to sleep in public areas.” The mayor said that some agencies meant to help the homeless and even some city council members were part of the problem.
myeverettnews.com
From Strawberry Fields To Salmon Habitat Forever Between Everett And Marysville
Today we got a close-up look at Blue Heron Slough, a project restoring 353 acres of Snohomish River estuary habitat between Everett and Marysville. You can see the project from the flats along northbound I-5 to the east of the freeway. Most recently Biringer Farms grew strawberries on a portion of the land. This year, on August 9th two of the four dikes that were built in the early 1900s to convert the wetlands to farmland were breached. Here’s a video provided by the Port of Everett to show that process.
KUOW
Wildfire smoke is here to stay. But critics say our preparations are still 'lackadaisical'
In early September 2017, the air in the Seattle area was smoky for days. Back then, Ruben Armas was 21 years old, working as a server at a restaurant on Alki Beach. He waited on outdoor tables and breathed in smoke all day. “I just remember coming out of work...
KUOW
Fishing boat that sank in orca habitat ran into trouble 24 hours earlier
The fishing boat that sank off San Juan Island in August had run into trouble – apparently running aground – the previous day. The U.S. Coast Guard and other agencies have declined to say why the boat sank, or even what it was doing before it went down, citing the ongoing investigation of the maritime disaster.
wa.gov
Hearing Scheduled for Clallam County Land Exchange Proposal
Lost Mountain Land Exchange would increase access to DNR-managed lands southwest of Sequim. The Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is planning a public presentation and hearing September 21 in Port Angeles to discuss a proposed land exchange that would increase access to DNR-managed lands in Clallam County. DNR...
KXL
One Of The Largest Hospitals In The Pacific Northwest No Longer Turning Away Some Patients
SEATTLE (AP) – Harborview Medical Center in Seattle is again admitting and treating all types of patients after a lack of bed space caused the hospital to temporarily divert some people to other health care facilities. The Seattle Times reports the hospital diverted care for about seven days earlier...
capitolhillseattle.com
This company just bet $60M against the future of business travel to convert a hotel at the base of Capitol Hill into apartments — meanwhile, down the street, Seattle is expanding its Convention Center
The end of business travel as we know it means the “highest and best use” of an extended stay hotel at the base of Capitol Hill above downtown Seattle will be as an overhauled apartment building. PEG Companies, a Provo, Utah-based “vertically integrated real estate development and investment...
